Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator codes (January 2023): Free pets, coins, and more 

Robloxians will have to lift the heaviest Dominus in Dominus Lifting Simulator to reach the highest tier of the game's leaderboards. This isn't a simple feat, as most novices and even veteran players will struggle to lift the heaviest weights.

To enjoy a smoother gameplay experience, gamers can purchase pets, auto-sells, and other enhancement tools in the game. Instead of spending Robux to obtain these useful items, players can simply redeem the codes provided below.

These codes offer free pets, resources, and other items that can help players forge their names on the leaderboard. Furthermore, gamers can use the free money obtained from the codes to purchase a variety of in-game tools.

Active codes in Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator

Players can easily redeem the active Roblox codes listed below to obtain free useful items:

Super - Players can redeem this code for 200k Strength and Frigidus (NEW)

epic - Players can redeem this code for 25k Strength

LEVELS - Players can redeem this code for 5,000 coins

SPARK - Players can redeem this code for 5,000 coins

PETS - Players can redeem this code for 1,000 coins

fire - Players can redeem this code for 30k Strength

CAT - Players can redeem this code for a Cat Pet

dog - Players can redeem this code for a Dog Pet

strength - Players can redeem this code for 500 Strength

lifting - Players can redeem this code for 1.5k Strength

strong - Players can redeem this code for 10k Strength

rich - Players can redeem this code for 25k Strength

dominus - Players can redeem this code for 1k Strength

hype - Players can redeem this code for 5k Strength

fight - Players can redeem this code for 10k Strength

insane - Players can redeem this code for 50k Strength

free - Players can redeem this code for 10k Strength

Players are advised to redeem these codes with haste as they may expire at any moment. Additionally, they should redeem the pet codes first as the pets' value in the community market will skyrocket once the codes expire.

New players can make use of the free Strength and Coins to purchase better in-game power ups, auto-lifts, and boosters. This way, they can easily progress through the game at a faster pace.

Inactive codes in Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator

Unfortunately, a small number of old codes have expired in Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator. Players can expect new codes to be released with any upcoming patch updates and special in-game events.

summer - This code was redeemable for 10K Strength

advert - This code was redeemable for 5K Strength

fix - This code was redeemable for 20K Strength

bloxycola - This code was redeemable for 30K Strength

morecodes - This code was redeemable for 15K Strength

baconhairisthebest - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Strength

mapcycle - This code was redeemable for 20K Strength

nathorix - This code was redeemable for 10,000 Strength

youtubesensation - This code was redeemable for 8,000 Strength

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator

Interested readers can follow the simple steps given below to redeem Roblox codes in no time:

Launch the game and enter the game's server

Click on the Twitter logo button that can be found under Dominus List on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box will pop up on the screen

You can now copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that states ENTER CODE HERE

Make sure to hit the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the code instantly

Follow @XueTheDev on Twitter to learn about the latest codes and updates in Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator.

