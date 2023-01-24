Roblox Corridor of Hell codes (January 2023): Free Money

Roblox Corridor of Hell drew inspiration from the classic Tower of Hell title in the metaverse. Players must take part and win various obby-based races and challenges to catch the top spot on the game's global leaderboard.
This ain't an easy task for players unfamiliar with obby gameplay mechanisms. Additionally, newbies will go through the same and will lack in-game financial resources.
This is when the promo codes offered by the developers come into play. Gamers can redeem these to earn free money.
With a little training and smart usage of the codes featured below, new players can catch up with veterans on the leaderboard.
Active and Inactive codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell
Gamers can redeem the active Roblox codes listed below:
- THEGUARDIANS- Players can redeem this code for 1k Money
- DRAGON - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- FRONTLINE - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- LIVEEVENT - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- ADMIRAL - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- MAGMA - Players can redeem this code for 1000 Money
- T-DOLL - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- EAGLE - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- IRON - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- Sakura - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- Royal - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money
- Parkour - Players can redeem this code for 75 money
- KINGZAUM - Players can redeem this code for 50 money
- SANRBLX - Players can redeem this code for 50 money
- Phoenix_RDN - Players can redeem this code for 50 money
Players are advised to redeem the active codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell swiftly, as they will expire soon.
Free money claimed from the codes can be used to purchase many in-game enhancement tools such as Fog, Invincibility, Low Gravity, and more. Players can use these power-ups to turn the tide of the obby race if they fall behind.
Active music codes
Players who are tired of hearing the default soundtrack repeatedly can consider using the music codes. The tracks are composed by the famous music producer, Evanbear1.
- A New Beginning— 5980138576
- Get Started! —5980150988
- Corridor Traversing —5980157324
- Obby Adventure— 5980163999
- Blippy Road— 5980171711
- Traveler's Story— 5980178057
- Oásis Inexplorado— 5980186548
- Wish of the Phoenix— 5980188645
- Crystalline Valley— 5980191563
- Roadblox— 5980195390
Inactive codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell
Fortunately, only a few old codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell have gone invalid:
400M: This code was redeemable for free money
- 100KTHUMBSUP: This code was redeemable for 1000 Money
- 200m: This code was redeemable for 1000 Money
- 1MVISITS: This code was redeemable for 100 Money
- Guga_RDN: This code was redeemable for 50 Money
- RELEASE: This code was redeemable for 30 Money
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell?
Players are advised to follow the steps outlined below to acquire free money:
- Start the game and log into the server.
- Press the Twitter logo icon that can be found on the bottom right corner of the screen.
- A new code box UI will be displayed.
- Players can copy the desired code from the list above and paste it into the blue text box that states "Code."
- Make sure to hit the blue-themed "Redeem" button to redeem the code instantly.
The redeemed money will be added to the players' in-game coffers after activating the codes.