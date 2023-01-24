Roblox Corridor of Hell codes (January 2023): Free Money

Roblox Corridor of Hell drew inspiration from the classic Tower of Hell title in the metaverse. Players must take part and win various obby-based races and challenges to catch the top spot on the game's global leaderboard.

This ain't an easy task for players unfamiliar with obby gameplay mechanisms. Additionally, newbies will go through the same and will lack in-game financial resources.

This is when the promo codes offered by the developers come into play. Gamers can redeem these to earn free money.

With a little training and smart usage of the codes featured below, new players can catch up with veterans on the leaderboard.

Active and Inactive codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell

Gamers can redeem the active Roblox codes listed below:

THEGUARDIANS - Players can redeem this code for 1k Money

- Players can redeem this code for 1k Money DRAGON - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money FRONTLINE - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money LIVEEVENT - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money ADMIRAL - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money MAGMA - Players can redeem this code for 1000 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 1000 Money T-DOLL - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money EAGLE - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money IRON - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money Sakura - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money Royal - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money

- Players can redeem this code for 500 Money Parkour - Players can redeem this code for 75 money

- Players can redeem this code for 75 money KINGZAUM - Players can redeem this code for 50 money

- Players can redeem this code for 50 money SANRBLX - Players can redeem this code for 50 money

- Players can redeem this code for 50 money Phoenix_RDN - Players can redeem this code for 50 money

Players are advised to redeem the active codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell swiftly, as they will expire soon.

Free money claimed from the codes can be used to purchase many in-game enhancement tools such as Fog, Invincibility, Low Gravity, and more. Players can use these power-ups to turn the tide of the obby race if they fall behind.

Active music codes

Players who are tired of hearing the default soundtrack repeatedly can consider using the music codes. The tracks are composed by the famous music producer, Evanbear1.

A New Beginning— 5980138576

Get Started! —5980150988

Corridor Traversing —5980157324

Obby Adventure— 5980163999

Blippy Road— 5980171711

Traveler's Story— 5980178057

Oásis Inexplorado— 5980186548

Wish of the Phoenix— 5980188645

Crystalline Valley— 5980191563

Roadblox— 5980195390

Inactive codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell

Fortunately, only a few old codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell have gone invalid:

400M: This code was redeemable for free money

100KTHUMBSUP: This code was redeemable for 1000 Money

This code was redeemable for 1000 Money 200m: This code was redeemable for 1000 Money

This code was redeemable for 1000 Money 1MVISITS: This code was redeemable for 100 Money

This code was redeemable for 100 Money Guga_RDN: This code was redeemable for 50 Money

This code was redeemable for 50 Money RELEASE: This code was redeemable for 30 Money

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell?

Players are advised to follow the steps outlined below to acquire free money:

Start the game and log into the server.

Press the Twitter logo icon that can be found on the bottom right corner of the screen.

A new code box UI will be displayed.

Players can copy the desired code from the list above and paste it into the blue text box that states "Code."

Make sure to hit the blue-themed "Redeem" button to redeem the code instantly.

The redeemed money will be added to the players' in-game coffers after activating the codes.

