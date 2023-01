Roblox Heroes Online codes (January 2023): Free Spins 

Roblox Heroes online is inspired by the well-renowned My Hero Academia anime/manga series. Robloxians can play as dreaded villains or law-abiding heroes in Heroes Online.

Furthermore, gamers can engage in various lethal PvP battles against each other. Players must constantly upgrade their in-game characters' stats and attributes to become the server's best fighter. They can do this by using Spins that offer special superhuman movesets.

This is when players must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article. These codes offer free Spins and can help Robloxians defeat their strongest foes in Heroes Online.

Active codes and Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Online

The following are the active Roblox codes:

1milfavs —Redeem for 5 Spins (New)

—Redeem for 5 Spins Super7—Redeem for 7 Spins

Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Online

Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Heroes Online have expired. This is good, as the developers regularly provide the community with fresh codes.

TheLastOne : This code was redeemable for 5 Epic spins

2kids : This code was redeemable for 5 Epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Epic spins Bluebird : This code was redeemable for 3 Epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Epic spins Tsukuyomi : This code was redeemable for 10 Rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 10 Rare spins TomuraCrisis :This code was redeemable for 8 Rare spins

:This code was redeemable for 8 Rare spins BLOODLINES : This code was redeemable for 7 Rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 Rare spins ErenYeager! :This code was redeemable for 7 Epic spins

:This code was redeemable for 7 Epic spins Bizarre : This code was redeemable for 6 Epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 6 Epic spins Iggy : This code was redeemable for 5 Epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Epic spins 2018 : This code was redeemable for 3 Epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Epic spins VolumeWinning : This code was redeemable for 3 Epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Epic spins Gentle : This code was redeemable for 2 Epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 Epic spins DelayPlatinum :This code was redeemable for 2 Epic spins

:This code was redeemable for 2 Epic spins YareYare : This code was redeemable for7 spins

: This code was redeemable for7 spins Rebirth :This code was redeemable for 2 spins

:This code was redeemable for 2 spins Grateful : This code was redeemable for 3 spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 spins Witcher : This code was redeemable for 3 spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 spins Heroborne : This code was redeemable for 7 spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 spins LilDeluxe : This code was redeemable for 15 spins

: This code was redeemable for 15 spins shinobiX : This code was redeemable for 7 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 rare spins sansOnline : This code was redeemable for 7 common spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 common spins hallowhallowOnthewall : This code was redeemable for1 Epic spin

: This code was redeemable for1 Epic spin season4 : This code was redeemable for 5 common spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 common spins Bloxxit : This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins VillainsOnlinnne :This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins

:This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins Bloxnote :This code was redeemable for 1 Epic spin

:This code was redeemable for 1 Epic spin Mentoris : This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins Lawliet : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic spin Jannnuaryy : This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins Relllease : This code was redeemable for 2 epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 epic spins Shinnnobi : This code was redeemable for 5 common spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 common spins Onnnline : This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins ogvexx : This code was redeemable for 5 Epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Epic spins 20k :This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin

:This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin NightFame : This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins Commoner : This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin Release! : This code was redeemable for 10 common spins

: This code was redeemable for 10 common spins Onnnline : This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins Overhaul : This code was redeemable for 10 common spins

: This code was redeemable for 10 common spins iHaveLegs : This code was redeemable for 2 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 rare spins NotUs : This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin Herogame : This code was redeemable for get 2 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for get 2 rare spins CraftYou :This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins

:This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins delux : This code was redeemable for 2 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 rare spins Endgame :This code was redeemable for 10 epic spins

:This code was redeemable for 10 epic spins 30K! : This code was redeemable for2 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for2 rare spins MaineGame : This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins Thrones : This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins Le3000 :This code was redeemable for 2 rare spins

:This code was redeemable for 2 rare spins Avengers! : This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin Assemble! : This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin Avengers Assemble! : This code was redeemable for 3 epic spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 epic spins July : This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 rare spins iNtErNeT : This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 epic spin iMbAcK : This code was redeemable for 1 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 1 rare spins Sixteenth : This code was redeemable for 5 common spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 common spins ShootStyle! : This code was redeemable for 5 common spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 common spins KiddStan : This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins TerraBlox: This code was redeemable for 3 rare spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Heroes Online?

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes without breaking a sweat:

Start the Roblox game and stay at the main menu

Press the "Codes" button located under "Characters"

A new code redemption box will be displayed on the screen

Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states "Enter Code Here!"

Click on the "Redeem" button to activate the codes instantly!

The newly obtained Spins can be found in your in-game inventory.

