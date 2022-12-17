Roblox Dragon Adventures codes (December 2022)

The fantastical world of Roblox Dragon Adventures will have players traveling to an uncharted region and meeting enigmatic creatures. These creatures can be adopted, hatched, raised, and trained to grow extremely powerful. Players can construct a base and live the life of their dreams while safeguarding those around them.

Roblox Dragon Adventures codes can be redeemed by players for various potions that are crucial to raising dragons in the game and hatching eggs. Players will need these codes since the dragons are very weak and can barely fly when the game begins. For more codes, players can follow the creator's Twitter account, @Sonar_Games, and also join the official Discord server.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

All active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Here are the active codes in the game:

AESUBREALM - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive one Sub Realm preset potion

FLUFFY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive one FluffyTSG preset potion

GALIFRAN - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive one Galifran preset potion

JUSTYBLOX - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive one JustyBlox preset potion

SHAMEWING - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive one Shamewing preset potion

Steps to redeem the free codes can be found at the end of this article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Players can save time by avoiding the codes on this list. Here are all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

berries - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free Juniper berries

CARROT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 50 free Carrot cakes

HALLOWEEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Pumpkin Seeds

healTH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive healing potions

HEARTS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Dragon Revival Hearts

HOLO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free Holo Manta Rays

MAGIC - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free Fairy jars

MAPLE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive one Color Shuffle potion

MILLION - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 3 Color Shuffle potions

PLANTS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free Pumpkin Seeds

REVIVE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free Revival Hearts

SKYRIX - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free Carrot cake

SUMMERTIME - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free Grapes

SUNSHINE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Color Shuffle potion

SWEET - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free honeycombs

YUMMY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive strawberries

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem a code in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

If it's your first time visiting the game, select the starter dragon and complete the tutorial.

Once you've completed the tutorial, the menu icon will appear on the bottom right side of the screen. Select it, and a few more icons will appear in the middle of the screen.

Select the gift codes button to continue.

A pop-up window will appear with a text box.

Enter the code in the text box and press the redeem button.

If an active code does not go through on the first attempt, you should try again after restarting the game.

