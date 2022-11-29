Roblox Dragon Blox codes (December 2022): Free Golden Zeni, Rebirths, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to a plethora of anime-based titles. Notably, Dragon Blox is inspired by the iconic Dragon Ball Z franchise. Veteran fans of the famous Budokai Tenkaichi gaming series will experience a wave of nostalgia in the Roblox world of Dragon Blox.

Its gameplay revolves around players vanquishing the most formidable NPCs and others on the server to become legendary fighters. One begins as a "Super Saiyan" and must strengthen their influence on the server to advance in-game.

The PvP feature is the most prominent mode in Dragon Blox. Players can indulge in lethal conflicts against each other to establish hegemony. To achieve this, one must attain a power level of 600 million. This is a colossus task as the process is time-consuming.

That said, codes assist users by offering free Rebirths, Golden Zeni (in-game cash), and other benefits. Rebirths provide a 25% XP increase and allow players to level up more quickly.

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Players are advised to redeem all the active Roblox Dragon Blox codes with haste as they will expire soon.

5REBIRTHS - Redeem for 5 Rebirths (Latest)

1MGAMEFAVORITES! - Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni (Latest)

NOV2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths (Latest)

NOV2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points (Latest)

300MPLAYS! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points

1MGROUPMEMBERS! - Redeem for free rewards

They can also join the game's official Roblox group to obtain free power boosts. Also, make sure to claim the weekly login rewards regularly. Newbies can redeem these codes and improve their fighting arsenal.

Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Unfortunately, a significant number of codes in Roblox Dragon Blox have gone inactive. Players can expect new codes, especially during in-game events, collaborations, and updates.

OCT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths

OCT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset Points

SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths

SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset Points

AUG2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths

AUG2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset points

JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths

JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset points

JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths

JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset points

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset points

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths

APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset points

200MVISITS! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for 2 Rebirths

MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset points

FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for +2 Rebirths (NEW)

FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset points (NEW)

January2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for 3 Skill Reset points

January2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemed for +2 Rebirths

HAPPY150KLIKES! - Was redeemed for free Rebirths

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for free resets

FREE2REBIRTH! - Was redeemed for free resets

FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemed for free resets

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET - Was redeemed for free resets

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the valid Roblox Dragon Blox code within a few minutes:

Launch the title and get inside the server

Press the brown "Menu" button found on the left side of the screen

Brown-themed pop-up box will appear, now click on the small "Settings" option

A new interface titled "Settings" will appear

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the empty brown text box under "Redeem Code"

Press the "Redeem Code" button to claim free rewards

Players can find the claimed freebies in their in-game inventories.

