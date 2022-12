Roblox Eating Simulator codes (December 2022): Free food, coins, and pets 

In Roblox Eating Simulator, players must consume the maximum amount of food. Roblox avatars will become fat depending upon the amount of food they intake. They must then sell the fat to earn in-game coins.

Robloxians can purchase a variety of dishes from the in-game shop to increase their fat percentage. Furthermore, they can forge their names on the game's global leaderboard by intaking a significant amount of dishes.

Gameplay will become challenging as players need extra food intake, pets, powerups, and more to reign supreme on the server. Instead of spending Robux to purchase a range of in-game tools, they can consider redeeming the promo codes offered by developers.

These codes are quite easy to redeem and offer free Coins and Food (in-game resources). Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the codes in Roblox Eating Simulator.

Valid codes in Roblox Eating Simulator

The following are the working Roblox codes:

SUMMERUPDATE – Redeem code for free Coins & Food (NEW)

– Redeem code for free Coins & Food (NEW) BURGER700K – Redeem code for free Coins & Food

– Redeem code for free Coins & Food GINGERBREAD675K – Redeem code for 57,000 Coins & 56,000 Food

– Redeem code for 57,000 Coins & 56,000 Food CHRISTMAS625K – Redeem code for 56,000 Coins & 55,000 Food

– Redeem code for 56,000 Coins & 55,000 Food MILESTONE600K – Redeem code for 55,000 Coins & 54,000 Food

– Redeem code for 55,000 Coins & 54,000 Food SECRETCODE575K – Redeem code for 54,000 Coins & 53,000 Food

– Redeem code for 54,000 Coins & 53,000 Food PETREWARD530K – Redeem code for 53,000 Coins & 52,000 Food

– Redeem code for 53,000 Coins & 52,000 Food HALFWAY500K – Redeem code for 52,000 Coins & 51,000 Food

– Redeem code for 52,000 Coins & 51,000 Food GG475K – Redeem code for 51,000 Coins & 50,000 Food

– Redeem code for 51,000 Coins & 50,000 Food INSANEPET450K – Redeem code for 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, & Insane Pet

– Redeem code for 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, & Insane Pet GODLYPET400K – Redeem code for 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, & Lightning Destroyer Pet

– Redeem code for 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, & Lightning Destroyer Pet FREE375K – Redeem code for 44,000 Food & 45,000 Coins (NEW)

– Redeem code for 44,000 Food & 45,000 Coins (NEW) GETBIGTODAY350K – Redeem code for 42,000 Food & 43,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 42,000 Food & 43,000 Coins EAT320K – Redeem code for 40,000 Food & 41,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 40,000 Food & 41,500 Coins THANKSSOMUCH300K – Redeem code for 38,000 Food & 40,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 38,000 Food & 40,000 Coins VERYCLOSE290K – Redeem code for 31,000 Food & 36,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 31,000 Food & 36,000 Coins SOMEFOOD280K – Redeem code for 29,000 Food & 34,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 29,000 Food & 34,000 Coins SOMECOINS270K – Redeem code for 28,000 Food & 33,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 28,000 Food & 33,000 Coins LIVEEVENT260K – Redeem code for 27,000 Food & 31,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 27,000 Food & 31,500 Coins BIGMILESTONE250K – Redeem code for 25,500 Food & 30,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 25,500 Food & 30,000 Coins OPCODE240K – Redeem code for 24,000 Food & 27,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 24,000 Food & 27,500 Coins GETFATNOW230K – Redeem code for 23,500 Food & 26,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 23,500 Food & 26,000 Coins COINSBOOST220K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins FATBOOST210K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins FREEPET200K – Redeem code for a Mythic Pet, Food, & Coins

– Redeem code for a Mythic Pet, Food, & Coins ALMOSTTHERE190K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins BIGFAT180K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins FAT170K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins BUGFIXES140K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins BIGTHANKS130K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins EXTRAORDINARY120K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins REALLYCOOL110K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins BECOMEHUGE100K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins REALLYHYPE90K – Redeem code for 5,500 Coins and 4,300 Food

– Redeem code for 5,500 Coins and 4,300 Food FATNECK80K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins BIGBELLY70K – Redeem code for free Food & Coins

– Redeem code for free Food & Coins OMG60K – Redeem code for 2,600 Food & 3,600 Coins

– Redeem code for 2,600 Food & 3,600 Coins CRAZY50K – Redeem code for 2,100 Food & 3,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 2,100 Food & 3,000 Coins FREEFAT40K – Redeem code for 1,600 Food & 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,600 Food & 500 Coins INSANE30K – Redeem code for 1,200 Food & 1,900 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,200 Food & 1,900 Coins THANKS20K – Redeem code for 900 Food & Free Coins

– Redeem code for 900 Food & Free Coins YAY10K – Redeem code for 600 Food & Free Coins

– Redeem code for 600 Food & Free Coins RELEASE – Redeem code for 100 Food

Inactive codes in Roblox Eating Simulator

There are no invalid Roblox codes in Eating Simulator. Users can expect new ones in the forthcoming patch update.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Eating Simulator?

Start the Roblox title and enter the server

Click the blue Twitter logo button located on the right-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box will pop up

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here"

Hit the green "Redeem" button to redeem the code right away!

Follow the above-mentioned steps to activate codes in Eating Simulator.

