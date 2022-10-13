Roblox Eating Simulator codes (October 2022): Free Coins, food, and more

One of the best simulation games on the Roblox platform, Eating Simulator was developed by Yum in 2021. The title was recently updated, and its developers have dropped some brand-new codes for players to enhance their performance inside the title, influence other gamers, and acquire exciting rewards like Food, Coins, and much more.

This article mentions all the codes that are available in Roblox Eating Simulator for October 2022, along with ways to redeem and get more of them.

Codes to redeem in Roblox Eating Simulator

New active codes

Here are all the active, brand-new codes in Roblox Eating Simulator for October 2022:

SUMMERUPDATE – Use this code for free Coins and Food (NEW)

– Use this code for free Coins and Food (NEW) BURGER700K – Use this code for free Coins and Food

– Use this code for free Coins and Food GINGERBREAD675K – Use this code for 57,000 Coins and 56,000 Food

– Use this code for 57,000 Coins and 56,000 Food CHRISTMAS625K – Use this code for 56,000 Coins and 55,000 Food

– Use this code for 56,000 Coins and 55,000 Food MILESTONE600K – Use this code for 55,000 Coins and 54,000 Food

– Use this code for 55,000 Coins and 54,000 Food SECRETCODE575K – Use this code for 54,000 Coins and 53,000 Food

– Use this code for 54,000 Coins and 53,000 Food PETREWARD530K – Use this code for 53,000 Coins and 52,000 Food

– Use this code for 53,000 Coins and 52,000 Food HALFWAY500K – Use this code for 52,000 Coins and 51,000 Food

– Use this code for 52,000 Coins and 51,000 Food GG475K – Use this code for 51,000 Coins and 50,000 Food

– Use this code for 51,000 Coins and 50,000 Food INSANEPET450K – Use this code for 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, and Insane Pet

– Use this code for 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, and Insane Pet GODLYPET400K – Use this code for 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, and Lightning Destroyer Pet

– Use this code for 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, and Lightning Destroyer Pet FREE375K – Use this code for 44,000 Food and 45,000 Coins (NEW)

– Use this code for 44,000 Food and 45,000 Coins (NEW) GETBIGTODAY350K – Use this code for 42,000 Food and 43,000 Coins

– Use this code for 42,000 Food and 43,000 Coins EAT320K – Use this code for 40,000 Food and 41,500 Coins

– Use this code for 40,000 Food and 41,500 Coins THANKSSOMUCH300K – Use this code for 38,000 Food and 40,000 Coins

– Use this code for 38,000 Food and 40,000 Coins VERYCLOSE290K – Use this code for 31,000 Food and 36,000 Coins

– Use this code for 31,000 Food and 36,000 Coins SOMEFOOD280K – Use this code for 29,000 Food and 34,000 Coins

– Use this code for 29,000 Food and 34,000 Coins SOMECOINS270K – Use this code for 28,000 Food and 33,000 Coins

– Use this code for 28,000 Food and 33,000 Coins LIVEEVENT260K – Use this code for 27,000 Food and 31,500 Coins

– Use this code for 27,000 Food and 31,500 Coins BIGMILESTONE250K – Use this code for 25,500 Food and 30,000 Coins

– Use this code for 25,500 Food and 30,000 Coins OPCODE240K – Use this code for 24,000 Food and 27,500 Coins

– Use this code for 24,000 Food and 27,500 Coins GETFATNOW230K – Use this code for 23,500 Food and 26,000 Coins

– Use this code for 23,500 Food and 26,000 Coins COINSBOOST220K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins FATBOOST210K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins FREEPET200K – Use this code for a Mythic Pet, Food, and Coins

– Use this code for a Mythic Pet, Food, and Coins ALMOSTTHERE190K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins BIGFAT180K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins FAT170K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins BUGFIXES140K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins BIGTHANKS130K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins EXTRAORDINARY120K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins REALLYCOOL110K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins BECOMEHUGE100K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins REALLYHYPE90K – Use this code for 5,500 Coins and 4,300 Food

– Use this code for 5,500 Coins and 4,300 Food FATNECK80K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins BIGBELLY70K – Use this code for free Food and Coins

– Use this code for free Food and Coins OMG60K – Use this code for 2,600 Food and 3,600 Coins

– Use this code for 2,600 Food and 3,600 Coins CRAZY50K – Use this code for 2,100 Food and 3,000 Coins

– Use this code for 2,100 Food and 3,000 Coins FREEFAT40K – Use this code for 1,600 Food and 500 Coins

– Use this code for 1,600 Food and 500 Coins INSANE30K – Use this code for 1,200 Food and 1,900 Coins

– Use this code for 1,200 Food and 1,900 Coins THANKS20K – Use this code for 900 Food and Free Coins

– Use this code for 900 Food and Free Coins YAY10K – Use this code for 600 Food and Free Coins

– Use this code for 600 Food and Free Coins RELEASE – Use this code for 100 Food

These are case-sensitive codes, meaning they need to be inserted as they have been mentioned on the list above. Any error will lead to them not functioning. To avoid mistakes, gamers should just copy the codes they want to use and paste them into the relevant text box.

Another thing worth noting is that Roblox codes are not everlasting and will be removed from the game after a certain amount of time. This is why users are always recommended to use them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

Fortunately, there are no expired or invalid codes for Roblox Eating Simulator this month.

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Eating Simulator

Players can redeem any active code in Roblox Eating Simulator by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Launch Roblox Eating Simulator on any supported device such as mobile, PC, etc.

Step 2: Search for the blue Twitter bird button, which should be available on the side of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on it to open the code redemption window panel.

Step 4: Copy the desired code from the active section provided above.

Step 5: Paste it into the text box and click on the Redeem option to claim the rewards.

Users should always double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid mistakes.

How to get more codes for Roblox Eating Simulator

Players can easily find more codes in Roblox Eating Simulator by joining an official Discord channel created by the title's developers. Moreover, access to the channel will ensure that its members are privy to the latest information regarding the game, its features, and its latest codes.

Players can also communicate with the developers as well as Roblox Eating Simulator veterans by becoming part of the group on Discord.

Poll : 0 votes