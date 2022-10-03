Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (October 2022): Free Chikara shards, Yen, and much more

Anime Fighting Simulator is a popular anime experience on Roblox and was created by BlockZone in 2019. It is inspired by multiple popular anime series and is considered to be a training game.

The developers recently updated the multiplayer experience and released some codes for players to have more fun. This article focuses on all the codes for the Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, active and inactive, in October 2022 for readers to learn more about them.

Valid and invalid codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

New active codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator (October 2022):

sub2defildplays – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards (NEW) frangoyt1m – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards (NEW) Defild800k – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10,000 Chikara Shards 1millionsubsfrango – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards 300ksubstigretv – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards emperador – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards emperadorwapo – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards 2millionsingroup! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards dwax10k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards 1billionvisits! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards emperador2kcode – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards emperadorstar – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Frangonewcode – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards kelvin600k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Defildpromo – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Mrrhino50k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards medtw50k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards elemperador100k! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Bigboi100k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards NNG – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards sub2hakimbo – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards defildstream – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards emperadorsubs – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Defildyen – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen L3NI – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards frango2yen – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen defild700k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Tigre200k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards n1colas2sub – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards tigretvsub – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards subfrango – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Subemperadormaxi – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Sub2tanqr – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards sub2tplanetmilo – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen subtomrrhino – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen sub2razorfishgaming – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen subtokelvingts – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen

Expired codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Here are all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, which are no longer part of the game (October 2022):

tigrehaveyen – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen subn1colas – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards tigretv2sub – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards rename – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards defild – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards Lastyearcode750k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards subtofrangoforchikara – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards GoodByeBugs – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards merrychristmas – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards GGgames40k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards sub2kelvin – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards 5000chikara – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 Chikara Shards subt2elemperadormaxi – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards subtodefildplays – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards tigre250k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards thanksbugfixes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards VexoStream – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards anotherbugfix – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,500 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,500 Chikara Shards secretrazorfishcode – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards gggames50k – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Chikara Shards dwaxinstream – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards follow2defildplays – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards 10kfollowers – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards 20kblockzone – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards 700klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards emilioglad30k – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards 650klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards oneyear500m – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards bloodlinesfixed – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards 600kamazing – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards Bloodlinefixes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards fav75 – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards frango2sub – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards twitter5k – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

How to redeem a code in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?

Tap on the blue Twitter bird button to open a code redemption window panel in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator (Image via YouTube)

Redeeming a code in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is very easy, and one can learn by following the steps below.

Here are the steps for players to follow:

Step 1: Launch Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator on mobile, PC, or any other supported device.

Step 2: Search for the blue Twitter button, which may be available at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the bird to open the code redemption window panel.

Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.

Step 5: Paste it into the text box that says “Code” and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should double-check the entered Roblox code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.

