Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (October 2022): Free Chikara shards, Yen, and much more

Anime Fighting Simulator is a popular anime experience on Roblox and was created by BlockZone in 2019. It is inspired by multiple popular anime series and is considered to be a training game.
The developers recently updated the multiplayer experience and released some codes for players to have more fun. This article focuses on all the codes for the Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, active and inactive, in October 2022 for readers to learn more about them.
Valid and invalid codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
New active codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator (October 2022):
- sub2defildplays – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards (NEW)
- frangoyt1m – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards (NEW)
- Defild800k – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10,000 Chikara Shards
- 1millionsubsfrango – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- 300ksubstigretv – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- emperador – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- emperadorwapo – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- 2millionsingroup! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- dwax10k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- 1billionvisits! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- emperador2kcode – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- emperadorstar – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Frangonewcode – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- kelvin600k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Defildpromo – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Mrrhino50k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- medtw50k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- elemperador100k! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Bigboi100k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- NNG – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- sub2hakimbo – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- defildstream – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- emperadorsubs – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Defildyen – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen
- L3NI – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- frango2yen – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen
- defild700k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Tigre200k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- n1colas2sub – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- tigretvsub – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- subfrango – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Subemperadormaxi – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Sub2tanqr – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- sub2tplanetmilo – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen
- subtomrrhino – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen
- sub2razorfishgaming – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen
- subtokelvingts – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen
Expired codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Here are all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, which are no longer part of the game (October 2022):
- tigrehaveyen – Redeem this code in the game to receive Yen
- subn1colas – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- tigretv2sub – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- rename – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- defild – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- Lastyearcode750k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- subtofrangoforchikara – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- GoodByeBugs – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- merrychristmas – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- GGgames40k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- sub2kelvin – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- 5000chikara – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 Chikara Shards
- subt2elemperadormaxi – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- subtodefildplays – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- tigre250k – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- thanksbugfixes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards
- VexoStream – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- anotherbugfix – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,500 Chikara Shards
- secretrazorfishcode – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- gggames50k – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards
- thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Chikara Shards
- dwaxinstream – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- follow2defildplays – Redeem this code in the game to receive Chikara Shards
- 10kfollowers – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 20kblockzone – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 700klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- emilioglad30k – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 650klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- oneyear500m – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- bloodlinesfixed – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 600kamazing – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- Bloodlinefixes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- fav75 – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- frango2sub – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- twitter5k – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
How to redeem a code in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?
Redeeming a code in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is very easy, and one can learn by following the steps below.
Here are the steps for players to follow:
Step 1: Launch Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator on mobile, PC, or any other supported device.
Step 2: Search for the blue Twitter button, which may be available at the bottom of the screen.
Step 3: Tap on the bird to open the code redemption window panel.
Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.
Step 5: Paste it into the text box that says “Code” and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.
Players should double-check the entered Roblox code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.