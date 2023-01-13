Roblox Emoji Simulator Codes for January 2023: Free pets

Emoji Simulator is a one-of-a-kind game that allows players to collect, train, and battle their emojis while exploring a vibrant and unique world.

In the game, players can collect and train new emojis that they can use to battle with other players. As they progress through the game, they will unlock access to new regions, such as Planet Pulsar and Glacier Cove. Along the way, they can exchange their best emojis for rewards that will help them improve their stats.

Players can collect and train their emojis by completing various challenges and activities. These activities include solving puzzles, battles, and collecting coins. As they progress through the game, they will be able to acquire more powerful and rare emojis that can be used to battle other users.

In addition to the challenges and activities, players can also explore the vibrant world of the Emoji Simulator. The game features a range of environments, from the vibrant and colorful planet Pulsar to the icy depths of Glacier Cove. Users can explore these regions and discover new emojis and rewards.

Emoji Simulator Codes are a list of codes provided by the game's creators to assist users and entice them to play. The codes may be made available after a game update or to commemorate reaching specific gaming milestones.

List of Active codes in Roblox Emoji Simulator

The Emoji Simulator codes active right now and giving away free pets are listed below. Since they won't be active for very long and may expire at any point, it is advisable to redeem them as soon as you can.

CIRCUS - Use this code to obtain Free Clown Pet

pet - Use this code to obtain Crying Emoji Pet

Mallow - Use this code to obtain Free Marshmallow, a rare Pet

gross - Use this code to obtain FreePoo, a rare Pet

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Emoji Simulator

The developers of the game frequently update the game and release new codes. As of the new year, users have no inactive codes to try their luck. They are advised to redeem the working codes from the list above before expiration.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Emoji Simulator

Roblox Emoji Simulator codes are simple to use. By taking the simple actions described below, they can swiftly redeem every active one:

Join the contest. On your screen, locate the CODES button and click it.

"Enter Code" will appear in a pop-up window.

Paste the code into the box after copying it from the list above.

For incentives, click the SUBMIT button.

Enjoy your reward

Players must be careful not to make mistakes when manually entering Roblox Emoji Simulator codes because they are case-sensitive. They can copy and paste them for a more secure method throughout the redemption process. This method is not only quick, but it is also safer because it eliminates typographical errors, making the process easier.

