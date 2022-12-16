Roblox Era of Althea codes (December 2022)

Roblox Era of Althea codes can be redeemed for Spins that are necessary to obtain the best abilities. The codes also offer Rerolls for hair and eye color to give the avatar a unique look.

In this game, players should train to acquire levels and learn magic spells by using their fists. If they interact with everything in the first town, leveling up the character will be simple. Gamers can battle wolves before taking on orcs after they reach a certain Strength level. By eliminating monsters, they can acquire Yul in-game currency.

The developers of the game, from time to time, offer bonuses that can be acquired via the previously mentioned codes. Here are the ones they've provided for December.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Era of Althea

All working codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Here are the active codes in the game:

2XDROPSEVENTON - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Spins

BUGFIXGOCRAZY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 Spins

FREEHAIRDYE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Hair Color Reroll

IHATEMYEYES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive an Eye Color Reroll

IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Hair Color Reroll

NEWBOSSUPDATE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Spins

NEWLEVELCAP! - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 Spins

NEWMAPUPDATEXD - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 45 Spins

RANDOMBUGFIXES2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 35 Spins

For more codes, players can follow the creator's Twitter and YouTube accounts. They can also join their Discord group to get the same results as well as the latest game updates. The detailed steps for redeeming these free codes have been provided in the last section of this article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

15KLIKES! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 10 free Spins

1MVISITS! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 10 free Spins

23KLikes1! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Spins

55KLIKESTHANKYOU - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 45 Spins

AltheaHype! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 10 free Spins

BUGFIXES32 - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Spins

CRONGETINSTUDIO - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Spins

LIGHTNINGISOUT!! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Spins

LikeForHair1! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive a Hair Reroll

MyApologies! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 60 Spins

NewSnapSoon! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 35 Spins

PROTISSOWEIRD? - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Spins

RipUpd3! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 75 Spins

RobloxDown1! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Spins

SchoolIsBack! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Spins

ShutdownForFixes! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 10 free Spins

ShutdownForFixes2! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 10 free Spins

SPIRITRACEUPD - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 40 Spins

Update3Hype! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 35 Spins

UPDATEMAPNOW! - Players could redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Era of Althea

You can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Era of Althea:

Start the game, and your avatar will be summoned to the safe zone.

Hit the M key on your keyboard to make the menu appear.

Select the gear icon in the center.

In the Settings pop-up, enter the chosen active code.

Select the Redeem Code option to complete the process.

You can type in active Roblox codes as well, but that may lead to errors. This is why copy-pasting them into the text box is the best method to use here.

