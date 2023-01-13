Roblox Era of Althea codes for January 2023: Freebies

Roblox Era of Althea is the latest game to take the platform by storm. Developed by Visual_Studios, this new fantasy RPG offers players the chance to create and level up characters as they explore a mysterious world and battle hostile creatures.

With an open-ended storyline and an array of customization options, Roblox Era of Althea is quickly becoming one of Roblox’s most popular games.

The Realm of Althea is a place of great potential, offering a wide variety of ways to progress. Players can explore the land and uncover its secrets or search for powerful items to help them in battle. They can even collaborate to form guilds, pool their resources, and become more powerful. No matter how one chooses to progress, Era of Althea promises a thrilling journey filled with danger and excitement.

The game also offers a wide range of enemies to challenge and conquer. From dragons and other mythical creatures to dungeon-dwelling monsters, players must use strategy and skill to overcome obstacles. With every victory comes new rewards, allowing them to upgrade their equipment, gain new abilities, and become even more powerful.

Players may get more spins and rerolls on Era of Althea by entering the codes below. Since spins allow them to change the features of a character, this is a fantastic way to begin a quest. Several Snaps, Traits, and Races are randomly allocated to each Roblox player, although they can respin for better iterations.

Utilize Roblox Era of Althea codes for free rerolls and spins in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Here is a list of all the Era of Althea codes currently working, giving away free rerolls and spins. You are urged to redeem these as soon as possible because they can expire unexpectedly:

NEWLEVELCAP ! - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR - Use this code to obtain hair color reroll

- Use this code to obtain hair color reroll NEWBOSSUPDATE - Use this code to obtain Spins

- Use this code to obtain Spins 2XDROPSEVENTON - Use this code to obtain Spins

- Use this code to obtain Spins RANDOMBUGFIXES2 - Use this code to obtain 35 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 35 Spins FREEHAIRDYE - Use this code to obtain a hair color reroll

- Use this code to obtain a hair color reroll IHATEMYEYES - Use this code to obtain an eye color reroll

- Use this code to obtain an eye color reroll BUGFIXGOCRAZY - Use this code to obtain 50 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 50 Spins NEWMAPUPDATEXD - Use this code to obtain 45 spins

List inactive codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Unfortunately, these codes are no longer valid, so players cannot use them to get the rewards.

NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING - Use this code to obtain 75 spins

- Use this code to obtain 75 spins OOpsAnotherProtmistake - Use this code to obtain 75 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 75 Spins CRONGETINSTUDIO - Use this code to obtain 50 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 50 Spins JEFFTHERTERMINATED - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 30 Spins SchoolIsBack ! - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins RobloxDown1 - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 30 Spins 23KLikes1 ! - Use this code to obtain 25 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 25 Spins LikeForHair1 ! - Use this code to obtain a Hair Reroll

! - Use this code to obtain a Hair Reroll RipUpd3 ! - Use this code to obtain 75 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 75 Spins Update3Hype ! - Use this code to obtain 35 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 35 Spins UPDATEMAPNOW ! - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins 55KLIKESTHANKYOU - Use this code to obtain 45 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 45 Spins BUGFIXES32 - Use this code to obtain 10 spins

- Use this code to obtain 10 spins SPIRITRACEUPD - Use this code to obtain 40 spins

- Use this code to obtain 40 spins SNAPCHANGESBYPROT ? - Use this code to obtain 55 Spins

? - Use this code to obtain 55 Spins 30KMEMBERMILESTONE - Use this code to obtain 35 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 35 Spins LIGHTNINGISOUT !! - Use this code to obtain 25 Spins

!! - Use this code to obtain 25 Spins PROTISSOWEIRD ? - Use this code to obtain 50 Spins

? - Use this code to obtain 50 Spins NewSnapSoon ! - Use this code to obtain 35 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 35 Spins WeekendHair2 ! - Use this code to obtain Hair Reroll

! - Use this code to obtain Hair Reroll WeekendHair ! - Use this code to obtain Hair Reroll

! - Use this code to obtain Hair Reroll ICANFLYNOW ? - Use this code to obtain 25 Spins

? - Use this code to obtain 25 Spins WeekendUpdate1 - Use this code to obtain 35 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 35 Spins IHateWalking - Use this code to obtain 25 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 25 Spins AltheaDevHouse ! - Use this code to obtain 75 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 75 Spins SpatialUsersAfterGettingHitOnce - Use this code to obtain 25 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 25 Spins Update2Spins - Use this code to obtain 75 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 75 Spins Update2Hair - Use this code to obtain a Hair Reroll

- Use this code to obtain a Hair Reroll Update2Hair2 - Use this code to obtain a Hair Reroll

- Use this code to obtain a Hair Reroll ExploitersTradingAdoptMePets - Use this code to obtain 15 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 15 Spins 23KLikes ! - Use this code to obtain free rewards

! - Use this code to obtain free rewards DetestFiveSpins - Use this code to obtain 5 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 5 Spins DamnMyBad - Use this code to obtain 75 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 75 Spins 1MillionVisits - Use this code to obtain free rewards

- Use this code to obtain free rewards BugFixes - Use this code to obtain free rewards

- Use this code to obtain free rewards RankedMobileUsers - Use this code to obtain an Eye Color Reroll

- Use this code to obtain an Eye Color Reroll ChadMobileUsers - Use this code to obtain 30 Spins

- Use this code to obtain 30 Spins 16KLikes !

! LikeForSpins1 ! - Use this code to obtain 50 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 50 Spins LikeForHair1 ! - Use this code to obtain a Hair Color Reroll

! - Use this code to obtain a Hair Color Reroll LikeForEye1 ! - Use this code to obtain an Eye Color Reroll

! - Use this code to obtain an Eye Color Reroll NewUpdate ?? - Use this code to obtain 25 spins

?? - Use this code to obtain 25 spins AhwokenTwitter ! - Use this code to obtain five free spins

! - Use this code to obtain five free spins MaineEOA - Use this code to obtain five free spins

- Use this code to obtain five free spins MyApologies ! - Use this code to obtain 60 spins

! - Use this code to obtain 60 spins AltheaHype ! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins

! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins 1MVISITS ! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins

! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins 15KLIKES ! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins

! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins SHUTDOWNADOPTME ! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins

! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins ShutdownForFixes ! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins

! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins ShutdownForFixes2 ! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins

! - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins E0A

25LIKES ! - Use this code to obtain 15 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 15 Spins 4MILVISITS ! - Use this code to obtain 15 Spins

! - Use this code to obtain 15 Spins ShutdownForFixesA - Use this code to obtain 5 free spins

- Use this code to obtain 5 free spins 2MVISITS ! - Use this code to obtain 15 free spins

! - Use this code to obtain 15 free spins 1500Likes - Use this code to obtain three free spins

- Use this code to obtain three free spins 3000Likes - Use this code to obtain 15 free spins

- Use this code to obtain 15 free spins 6000Likes2 - Use this code to obtain 10 free spins

- Use this code to obtain 10 free spins TrueSupport! - Use this code to obtain five free spins

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Era of Althea

It is not too difficult to redeem the game's codes. Players can easily complete the steps listed below to acquire all the rewards:

Launch Era of Althea on Roblox.

Press M on your keyboard after the game launches.

Press the gear button in the middle.

Enter your code in the text box of the new window.

Press Redeem Code to get your reward.

Enjoy your reward

While manually entering the codes, Roblox players must check for typos because they are case-sensitive. To avoid persistent errors, users can copy and paste the codes.

