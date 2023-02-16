Roblox Fly Race is a race and pet collection game. While AFK, you can set races to automatic, switch them off to update your pets, engage in player trades, or buy new vapor trails with some of your winnings. You can also be reborn with 15M trophies, granting you a constant 20% trophy boost each time.

Collect rocket boosters and hatch pets to increase your flight speed. Then, proceed to the runway and fly as far as possible to win prizes. As you climb the leaderboards for prestige, spend your trophies on additional pets and other goods like multicolored vapor trails.

Over the Moon!, the title developers, introduced brand new codes in February 2023 for users to redeem trophies, skins, and other items in the game. This article contains a list of all currently active Roblox Fly Race codes. Look through the active codes list to obtain your freebies and progress in-game.

Active codes, inactive codes, and steps to redeem for Roblox Fly Race codes in February 2023.

Active codes

The active codes for the Roblox Fly Race in February 2023 are listed below:

5K FOLLOWERS —Players can use this code to redeem 1 million Trophies (New)

—Players can use this code to redeem 1 million Trophies Twitter 4K —Players can use this code to redeem 1 million Trophies

—Players can use this code to redeem 1 million Trophies 3K_FOLLOWERS —Players can use this code to redeem Trophies

—Players can use this code to redeem Trophies Christmas 2022 —Players can use this code to redeem Xmas Skin

—Players can use this code to redeem Xmas Skin FROSTED—Players can use this code to redeem 10K flight speed

You'll have an advantage when racing using the Fly Race codes. You may win more trophies and acquire stronger pets by using codes to improve your rocket speed. At the same time, some can offer you free access to rare pets or hiking routes to make you appear cool while flying.

If you want to fly through the air in search of your own Fly Race codes, join the Over the Moon! Roblox Group. While at it, check out the Fly Race Discord Server and follow @playflyrace on Twitter. Another advantage of joining the Roblox Group is receiving a free pet.

Inactive codes

As of now, there are no expired codes in Roblox Fly Race. While there is no way to know when the working ones might expire, some even stop working after 24 hours. Thus, players are always encouraged to redeem active codes as quickly as possible.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Fly Race

Redeeming codes in Roblox Fly Race is very simple. Players have to launch the platform on their compatible devices and follow the steps listed below:

Step 1) Log in to Fly Race on Roblox.

Step 2) On the left side of the screen, click on the Twitter bird icon.

Step 3) Enter the code as it appears in the list above in the gray text box that says "Type Code Here" in the codes pop-up.

Step 4) To redeem your gift, click the green icon labeled Redeem.

Fly Race codes can be unpredictable. All punctuation, capitalization, and letters representing numbers must all be input accurately. To ensure the code is correct, copy and paste it directly from the active code list above. If the codes still don't work, they may have expired.

Using Trophies in Fly Race

Rebirth is essential for climbing the leaderboards in the Fly Race. Each Rebirth will cost you 15M Trophies, increasing your Studs (distance) by 20%, making later Rebirths much easier to obtain. Your Flight and Studs will be reset, but your pets will remain. As a result, getting some fantastic pets before you begin Rebirth is equally crucial.

The top pets are expensive, costing 10M Trophies. However, at 3M, the following set down will provide you with all the Studs you need to Rebirth rapidly. A 3M common pet will grant you 12K Flight, compared to a 450K legendary pet's 7K. So focus your Trophies on Rebirths until you have a complete set of Rare or superior 3M pets and have quickly ascended to the 3M pet level.

