Roblox Arsenal codes (February 2023)

Roblox Arsenal is going to be a treat for players who love guns and hunting down enemies with a team. Some may even call it the Call of Duty of Roblox.

It has many guns to choose from, skins to match the avatar's mood of the day, and taunts to elevate the whole experience to the next level.

Usually, the developers post a lot of codes that can be redeemed for free guns, special taunts, voices for the avatar, and teleportation powers to survive better.

However, there is just one code active for now. Players can follow the developer's Twitter account, @ROLVeStuff, for the latest updates.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Arsenal

Active codes in Roblox Arsenal

Here is the active code in the game:

goodnight- This active code can be redeemed in the game to Teleport to Snowy Bridge.

Redeeming this active code is no sweat. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Arsenal

Roblox codes expire after a certain amount of time and may cease working at any time. If players see a code in this list, they can move on to the next one and save time:

Bandites - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for bandits announcer voice

trolling… - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for tomfoolery delinquent skin

JOHN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for john announcer voice

KITTEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for koneko announcer voice

POG - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 1,200 cash

PET - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for petrifying TV announcer voice

dhmubruh - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for calling card

POKE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for poke skin

THE BANANA MAN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free rewards

ANNA - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for anna skin

F00LISH- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive jackeryz skin

ROLVE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for fanboy skin

3BILLY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for holoend kill effect

xonae - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a xonae announcer voice

CRACKED - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a calling card

hammertime - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for ban hammer skin

NEWMILO (WOMAN) - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for rabble-rouser skin with the milo unusual

EPRIKA - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for eprika announcer voice

CBROX - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for phoenix skin

F00LISH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for jackeryz skin

E - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a calling card

GARCELLO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and an emote

NEVERBROKEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for beatable calling card

wake up - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to teleport to snowy bridge

Enter your Roblox ID backward - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for teleporting to snowy bridge

BRUTE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a reward

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and wait for the avatar to spawn in the lobby.

Select the Twitter icon on the left hand side of the screen.

Enter the code in the text box visible now.

Hit Redeem to complete the process.

Sometimes, the codes do not go through on the first attempt. Players should restart the game and try again.

Poll : 0 votes