Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (September 2022): Free Gems, Pets, and more 

Roblox players have the chance to build their very own game design company in the cutting-edge environment of Roblox Game Company Tycoon. Players start in a modest garage and must work their way up to become supergiants on the server. The game's purpose is to become successful by generating income as the greatest enterprise.

To accomplish this massive feat, players must spend Robux to buy the best equipment and recruit the best personnel. Instead of spending a fortune, players can redeem codes to claim money and various rewards for free.

Players will also receive several in-game perks and other benefits if they use the freebies wisely. Users can become wealthy within no time as many codes buff up their gem income as well. Here are all the active codes in the game that players can try.

Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes for free Gems, pets, and more

Active codes

NewPetModels —Redeem for 250k Gems (New)

—Redeem for 250k Gems 20mvisits —Redeem for 2 million Gems (New)

—Redeem for 2 million Gems 18mvisits —Redeem for 1 million Gems (New)

—Redeem for 1 million Gems WinterUpdate —Redeem for 500k Gems (New)

—Redeem for 500k Gems MerryXmas2021 —Redeem for 500k Gems (New)

—Redeem for 500k Gems EnjoyTheSnow —Redeem for 100k Gems (New)

—Redeem for 100k Gems 1.9.6 —Redeem for 100k Gems (New)

—Redeem for 100k Gems AutumnUpdate —Redeem for 1 million Gems (New)

—Redeem for 1 million Gems ConsoleUpdate —Redeem for 2 million Gems

—Redeem for 2 million Gems 1.9.0— Redeem for 10 Rebirths

Redeem for 10 Rebirths NewFloors —Redeem for 500,000 Gems

—Redeem for 500,000 Gems 150KFavs —Redeem for 150,000 Gems

—Redeem for 150,000 Gems 25KLikes —Redeem for 250,000 Gems

—Redeem for 250,000 Gems NewObbies —Redeem for 50,000 Gems

—Redeem for 50,000 Gems TradingUpdate —Redeem for 100,000 Gems

—Redeem for 100,000 Gems OneYearOfDevelopment— Redeem for 100,000 Gems

Redeem for 100,000 Gems 10KGroupMembers —Redeem for 100,000 Gems

—Redeem for 100,000 Gems BinaryCodes —Redeem for 10,000 Gems

—Redeem for 10,000 Gems SomeRandomCode— Redeem for 15,000 Gems

Redeem for 15,000 Gems 1001100010010110100000 —Redeem for 100,000 Gems

—Redeem for 100,000 Gems 110000110101000— Redeem for 25,000 Gems

Redeem for 25,000 Gems SomeFreeRebirths —Redeem for 5 Rebirths

—Redeem for 5 Rebirths Baxtrix —Redeem for Baxtrix Pet

—Redeem for Baxtrix Pet TwitterPet:D —Redeem for Twitter Pet

—Redeem for Twitter Pet KODI —Redeem for ImaFlyNworker Pet

—Redeem for ImaFlyNworker Pet EasyRebirths —Redeem for 3 Rebirths

—Redeem for 3 Rebirths RebirthCode?—Redeem for a Rebirth

Players can easily get to the top of Roblox Game Company Tycoon's global leaderboard with the help of these codes.

Many of the active codes offer a lot of rare pets and Gems. Players can use the free Gems to hire the best staff and upgrade their companies to the next level. The finest tools to improve the company’s condition can be purchased without breaking a sweat.

Pets can boost overall income and can help users get rich. The value of these pets will skyrocket once the pet codes expire, so players are advised to get them right away.

Note: Players are advised to redeem all the active codes as soon as possible, as they can expire at any time.

Inactive codes

ActivePlayers:) —Redeem for a 100,000 Cash

—Redeem for a 100,000 Cash 1.8.6 —Redeem for 191k Gems

—Redeem for 191k Gems AnotherHiddenCode —Redeem for a 150,000 Cash

—Redeem for a 150,000 Cash 17MVisits —Redeem for 1 million Gems

—Redeem for 1 million Gems 1000ExTrEmErs —Redeem for 15,000 Gems

—Redeem for 15,000 Gems 35KGroupMembers —Redeem for 350,000 Gems

—Redeem for 350,000 Gems 40KGroupMembers— Redeem for 400,000 Gems

Redeem for 400,000 Gems 16MVisits— Redeem for 1 million Gems

Redeem for 1 million Gems CodeHunter0 —Redeem for 5,000 Gems

—Redeem for 5,000 Gems -FreeGems- —Redeem for 15,000 Gems

—Redeem for 15,000 Gems NewTwitter—Redeem for 10,000 Gems

Unfortunately, the coveted one million cash code has expired in Roblox Game Company Tycoon. Players can expect new codes in the upcoming updates and special events.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon?

One can easily redeem the active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon within minutes. All you have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:

Launch the game and log in to the server

Once inside the server, click the small UI button on the top left corner

Some icons will be revealed

Click the Twitter icon to open the code box

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box

Hit the "Enter" button to claim the freebies right away!

Tips to remember while redeeming the active codes

Players must avoid typos and other spelling mistakes while redeeming, as Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players should copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption process. This method is not only safe but also fast and can save a lot of time.

Sometimes an error message can appear while redeeming a specific code. Players must restart the game and try redeeming the same code again. This transfers players to a new server where things may work smoothly. Users can conclude that the code has expired if the error message still appears.

Players will find the claimed rewards in their inventories. Gems and money will be directly added to the players' coffers, while pets and rebirths can be found in the inventory.

Where to find new Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes?

Players can follow the developer's official Twitter account to find new codes and other exclusive game-related content. Players can bookmark the developer's Twitter handle and monitor it during special in-game events, milestones, and updates to get wind of new codes.

Users can also join the game's official Discord channel to find new codes and more information about the game.

