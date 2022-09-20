Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (September 2022): Free Gems, Pets, and more 

Roblox players have the chance to build their very own game design company in the cutting-edge environment of Roblox Game Company Tycoon. Players start in a modest garage and must work their way up to become supergiants on the server. The game's purpose is to become successful by generating income as the greatest enterprise.
To accomplish this massive feat, players must spend Robux to buy the best equipment and recruit the best personnel. Instead of spending a fortune, players can redeem codes to claim money and various rewards for free.
Players will also receive several in-game perks and other benefits if they use the freebies wisely. Users can become wealthy within no time as many codes buff up their gem income as well. Here are all the active codes in the game that players can try.
Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes for free Gems, pets, and more
Active codes
- NewPetModels—Redeem for 250k Gems (New)
- 20mvisits—Redeem for 2 million Gems (New)
- 18mvisits—Redeem for 1 million Gems (New)
- WinterUpdate—Redeem for 500k Gems (New)
- MerryXmas2021—Redeem for 500k Gems (New)
- EnjoyTheSnow—Redeem for 100k Gems (New)
- 1.9.6—Redeem for 100k Gems (New)
- AutumnUpdate—Redeem for 1 million Gems (New)
- ConsoleUpdate—Redeem for 2 million Gems
- 1.9.0—Redeem for 10 Rebirths
- NewFloors—Redeem for 500,000 Gems
- 150KFavs—Redeem for 150,000 Gems
- 25KLikes—Redeem for 250,000 Gems
- NewObbies—Redeem for 50,000 Gems
- TradingUpdate—Redeem for 100,000 Gems
- OneYearOfDevelopment—Redeem for 100,000 Gems
- 10KGroupMembers—Redeem for 100,000 Gems
- BinaryCodes—Redeem for 10,000 Gems
- SomeRandomCode—Redeem for 15,000 Gems
- 1001100010010110100000—Redeem for 100,000 Gems
- 110000110101000—Redeem for 25,000 Gems
- SomeFreeRebirths—Redeem for 5 Rebirths
- Baxtrix—Redeem for Baxtrix Pet
- TwitterPet:D—Redeem for Twitter Pet
- KODI—Redeem for ImaFlyNworker Pet
- EasyRebirths—Redeem for 3 Rebirths
- RebirthCode?—Redeem for a Rebirth
Players can easily get to the top of Roblox Game Company Tycoon's global leaderboard with the help of these codes.
Many of the active codes offer a lot of rare pets and Gems. Players can use the free Gems to hire the best staff and upgrade their companies to the next level. The finest tools to improve the company’s condition can be purchased without breaking a sweat.
Pets can boost overall income and can help users get rich. The value of these pets will skyrocket once the pet codes expire, so players are advised to get them right away.
Note: Players are advised to redeem all the active codes as soon as possible, as they can expire at any time.
Inactive codes
- ActivePlayers:)—Redeem for a 100,000 Cash
- 1.8.6—Redeem for 191k Gems
- AnotherHiddenCode—Redeem for a 150,000 Cash
- 17MVisits—Redeem for 1 million Gems
- 1000ExTrEmErs—Redeem for 15,000 Gems
- 35KGroupMembers—Redeem for 350,000 Gems
- 40KGroupMembers—Redeem for 400,000 Gems
- 16MVisits—Redeem for 1 million Gems
- CodeHunter0—Redeem for 5,000 Gems
- -FreeGems-—Redeem for 15,000 Gems
- NewTwitter—Redeem for 10,000 Gems
Unfortunately, the coveted one million cash code has expired in Roblox Game Company Tycoon. Players can expect new codes in the upcoming updates and special events.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon?
One can easily redeem the active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon within minutes. All you have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:
- Launch the game and log in to the server
- Once inside the server, click the small UI button on the top left corner
- Some icons will be revealed
- Click the Twitter icon to open the code box
- Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box
- Hit the "Enter" button to claim the freebies right away!
Tips to remember while redeeming the active codes
Players must avoid typos and other spelling mistakes while redeeming, as Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players should copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption process. This method is not only safe but also fast and can save a lot of time.
Sometimes an error message can appear while redeeming a specific code. Players must restart the game and try redeeming the same code again. This transfers players to a new server where things may work smoothly. Users can conclude that the code has expired if the error message still appears.
Players will find the claimed rewards in their inventories. Gems and money will be directly added to the players' coffers, while pets and rebirths can be found in the inventory.
Where to find new Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes?
Players can follow the developer's official Twitter account to find new codes and other exclusive game-related content. Players can bookmark the developer's Twitter handle and monitor it during special in-game events, milestones, and updates to get wind of new codes.
Users can also join the game's official Discord channel to find new codes and more information about the game.