Roblox Genius Simulator Codes for December 2022: Free boosts

Genius Simulator is a fun game on Roblox. Released in March 2021 by Primorra Games, the title has accrued more than a million visitors. Furthermore, over 10,000 people have marked it as their favorite.

In the game, Robloxians aim to become the greatest geniuses in the multiverse by reading books, discovering different worlds, unlocking new psychic powers, and fighting deadly enemies.

With players' increased IQ, they can purchase better books, bigger brains, and higher ranks to enhance their character. They can also get pets to help boost their neuron-gaining abilities and explore new worlds to expand their knowledge.

With dedication and perseverance, one can become the smartest genius in the game. However, certain codes can provide boosts to quicken the process. Users can redeem the below-mentioned codes for boosts.

Get free boosts using Roblox Genius Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Genius Simulator

Here's a list of all the fresh and active Roblox Genius Simulator codes:

JeffBlox - Redeem this code and earn a 2x Luck Boost

Lucky Duck - Redeem this code and earn a 2x Luck Boost

Big Brain - Redeem this code and earn for 10,000 IQ

Creptiez - Redeem this code and earn a 2x Luck Boost

Kanshy - Redeem this code and earn a 2x Luck Boost

Roblerom - Redeem this code and earn a 2x Luck Boost

10k members - Redeem this code and earn a 2x IQ Boost

250k visits - Redeem this code and earn a 2x IQ Boost

Inactive codes in Genius Simulator

This is great news for players as it ensures that the game will remain relevant and entertaining for a while. With the lack of inactive codes and the promise of new content, one can look forward to an exciting gaming experience.

Players should take full advantage of the codes to get the most out of their gaming experience.

How to redeem Genius Simulator codes in Roblox

It's easy to redeem codes for free rewards in Genius Simulator. To do so, follow the instructions below.

Launch Genius Simulator and get into a lobby.

Locate the blue Twitter bird button at the top-left corner of the screen and tap it.

Copy the needed code from the list and paste it into the text box.

Hit the Enter key to claim the rewards.

Note: Players will receive the rewards as soon as they hit the Enter key. Please note that all codes are case-sensitive. Hence, you are advised to re-check them before hitting the enter button.

You are advised to copy and paste them throughout the redemption procedure from the list above.

More on Roblox Genius Simulator

In Roblox Genius Simulator, players can travel to different worlds, discover dozens of costumes, and defeat terrifying enemies. Premium Roblox users get a 2,500 bonus IQ and 15 minutes of 2x damage.

Users can increase their IQ by reading books and gaining neurons. Furthermore, neurons can be sold to increase IQ. With each book read, they'll be one step closer to becoming the smartest.

Furthermore, pets can be purchased that help boost neuron-gaining abilities.

The game is a great way to challenge players and push the boundaries of their knowledge and understanding. So without further ado, one can take the plunge and become the smartest genius in Genius Simulator.

