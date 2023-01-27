Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Pets, Keys, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to many titles with unique gameplay mechanisms and features. Roblox Ghost Simulator is one such title where players are tasked with becoming the finest ghost catchers on the map.

To capture the most elusive ghosts, gamers need the best pets and tools. Instead of spending Robux to purchase the aforementioned in-game items, players can redeem the codes featured in this article.

These codes offer free pets, keys, and more that can help players become elite ghost catchers. Interested readers can scroll down to access the active Roblox codes.

Active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

You can redeem the Roblox codes listed below within a few minutes:

YEAR2K23 —Players can redeem this code for a Custard Class (Latest)

—Players can redeem this code for a Custard Class DR1P —Players can redeem this code for a Peppermint Cat (Latest)

—Players can redeem this code for a Peppermint Cat GIFT —Players can redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes (Latest)

—Players can redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes KFT —Players can redeem this code for 500 Kentucky Fried Turkey Legs

—Players can redeem this code for 500 Kentucky Fried Turkey Legs TREAT —Players can redeem this code for a Krepy Bat and 500 Candy

—Players can redeem this code for a Krepy Bat and 500 Candy 2NDROUTE —Players can redeem this code for 1 Crate Key

—Players can redeem this code for 1 Crate Key CORN —Players can redeem this code for the Corn Board McCoard

—Players can redeem this code for the Corn Board McCoard BB500K —Players can redeem this code for the Blox Boy 500

—Players can redeem this code for the Blox Boy 500 LASTDAY —Players can redeem this code for hoverboard

—Players can redeem this code for hoverboard SPAC3 —Players can redeem this code for Dave Pet

—Players can redeem this code for Dave Pet PLAY —Players can redeem this code for Cosmic Hand Pet

—Players can redeem this code for Cosmic Hand Pet FIREFLY —Players can redeem this code for Firefly Pet

—Players can redeem this code for Firefly Pet R1FT—Players can redeem this code for Purple Pegasus Pet

Inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Unfortunately, many old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Ghost Simulator.

INARUSH - Weekend event item

- Weekend event item BASKET - Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs

- Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs NIGHTPUPPY - Hedgehog Pet

- Hedgehog Pet TREEHUGGER - Koala Pet

- Koala Pet PUGSARECOOL - Pug Pet

- Pug Pet 1YEAR - One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard

- One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard 2YEARS - Godly Pet

- Godly Pet EXCITE - Excite

- Excite BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon

- Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED - Lucky Gem

- Lucky Gem SCARE - Possessed Pegasus

- Possessed Pegasus SUNROTEC - SPF-GS

- SPF-GS SURFD - Flake Surfer hoverboard

- Flake Surfer hoverboard VDAY22 - Toaster Pet

- Toaster Pet EASTMAS - Santa skin

- Santa skin CORN - Corn board

- Corn board Garlic - Garlicula pet

- Garlicula pet KINDHEARY - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards MERRY - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards CORN - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards BADBAD - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards XMASBEATS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards L1STED - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards FALLSEND - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards LEAFPOWER - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards WEKNOW - Mushi Pet

- Mushi Pet TRAINER - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key JET - Tri-Jet Hoverboard

- Tri-Jet Hoverboard SPIRAL - Trippy Pet

- Trippy Pet HEART - Giggles Pet

- Giggles Pet JOV3N - Dr. Dice Pet

- Dr. Dice Pet JOURNAL - Victory Pet

- Victory Pet PATTY - Lucky Boy Pet

- Lucky Boy Pet CHANCE - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key V1RTU4L - Grid Hoverboard

- Grid Hoverboard EGGHUNT - Spring Pegasus Pet

- Spring Pegasus Pet HOPHOP - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key LEADER - Leader One Pet

- Leader One Pet BB100K - Blox Bytes Hoverboard

- Blox Bytes Hoverboard LUCK - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key ITSCOMING - Butterboy Pet

- Butterboy Pet RELIEF - Dr. Doctor Pet

- Dr. Doctor Pet HAPPY4TH - Firecracker Pet

- Firecracker Pet VANITY - Vanity Hoverboard

- Vanity Hoverboard CLASSIFIED - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key JUNE - Flop Hoverboard

- Flop Hoverboard BIT - Bit Missile Hoverboard

- Bit Missile Hoverboard SQUAD - Sports King Pet

- Sports King Pet Bubble - Gumball Pet

- Gumball Pet GUMGUM - One Basic Zoom Gum

- One Basic Zoom Gum SEA - Aqua Pegasus Skin

- Aqua Pegasus Skin FISHIN - Ten Atlantis Keys

- Ten Atlantis Keys BB250K - Byte Pet

- Byte Pet SHOCKER - Shocker Pet

- Shocker Pet BB500K - Bloxy Boy 500 Pet

- Bloxy Boy 500 Pet HAUNTED - 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat

- 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat SOUL - Ten Soul Keys

- Ten Soul Keys GOBBLE - 250 Golden Turkey Legs

- 250 Golden Turkey Legs EPILOGUE - Royal Kreepy Cat

- Royal Kreepy Cat JOLLY - 300 Snowflakes

- 300 Snowflakes 2020OVER - Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021

- Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 100M - Free Pet

- Free Pet WINTER - Free Starfly Pet

- Free Starfly Pet R3B1RTH - Star Striped Pegasus Pet

- Star Striped Pegasus Pet TOYS - Lava Java Pet

- Lava Java Pet SH0P - T-Duck Pet

- T-Duck Pet m3ta - Random Reward

- Random Reward SUMM3R - Snazzy Pegasus

- Snazzy Pegasus BOSSRAID - Bloo Chonks

- Bloo Chonks PUZZLE - Sorry Board

- Sorry Board LIBERTY - Freedom

- Freedom S1LLYBUNNY - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key REMNANT - Sugardrop

- Sugardrop UWURACER - Jinshi Hoverboard

- Jinshi Hoverboard 2NDARC - Fallen Spirit

- Fallen Spirit 1STRANDO - Two Boss Bait

- Two Boss Bait BOOST - Hoverboard

- Hoverboard SADGE - Sadge Pet

- Sadge Pet SUNPROTEC - SPF-GS

- SPF-GS EXCITE! - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon

- Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED - Boosted Lucky Gem

- Boosted Lucky Gem SCARE - Possessed Pegasus

- Possessed Pegasus EERIE - Pegasus Candy

- Pegasus Candy TOX1N - Toxic Treats

- Toxic Treats LASTWEEK! - Arachna

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator?

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start the game and get into to the server.

Select the blue-themed Twitter icon button on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box will pop up

Copy any code from the active list and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

Press the Redeem button to redeem the code.

You can find the newly obtained rewards in your in-game inventory.

