Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Pets, Keys, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to many titles with unique gameplay mechanisms and features. Roblox Ghost Simulator is one such title where players are tasked with becoming the finest ghost catchers on the map.
To capture the most elusive ghosts, gamers need the best pets and tools. Instead of spending Robux to purchase the aforementioned in-game items, players can redeem the codes featured in this article.
These codes offer free pets, keys, and more that can help players become elite ghost catchers. Interested readers can scroll down to access the active Roblox codes.
Active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
You can redeem the Roblox codes listed below within a few minutes:
- YEAR2K23—Players can redeem this code for a Custard Class (Latest)
- DR1P—Players can redeem this code for a Peppermint Cat (Latest)
- GIFT—Players can redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes (Latest)
- KFT—Players can redeem this code for 500 Kentucky Fried Turkey Legs
- TREAT—Players can redeem this code for a Krepy Bat and 500 Candy
- 2NDROUTE—Players can redeem this code for 1 Crate Key
- CORN—Players can redeem this code for the Corn Board McCoard
- BB500K—Players can redeem this code for the Blox Boy 500
- LASTDAY—Players can redeem this code for hoverboard
- SPAC3—Players can redeem this code for Dave Pet
- PLAY—Players can redeem this code for Cosmic Hand Pet
- FIREFLY—Players can redeem this code for Firefly Pet
- R1FT—Players can redeem this code for Purple Pegasus Pet
Inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Unfortunately, many old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Ghost Simulator.
- INARUSH - Weekend event item
- BASKET - Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs
- NIGHTPUPPY - Hedgehog Pet
- TREEHUGGER - Koala Pet
- PUGSARECOOL - Pug Pet
- 1YEAR - One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard
- 2YEARS - Godly Pet
- EXCITE - Excite
- BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED - Lucky Gem
- SCARE - Possessed Pegasus
- SUNROTEC - SPF-GS
- SURFD - Flake Surfer hoverboard
- VDAY22 - Toaster Pet
- EASTMAS - Santa skin
- CORN - Corn board
- Garlic - Garlicula pet
- KINDHEARY - Free Rewards
- MERRY - Free Rewards
- CORN - Free Rewards
- BADBAD - Free Rewards
- XMASBEATS - Free Rewards
- L1STED - Free Rewards
- FALLSEND - Free Rewards
- LEAFPOWER - Free Rewards
- WEKNOW - Mushi Pet
- TRAINER - One Crate Key
- JET - Tri-Jet Hoverboard
- SPIRAL - Trippy Pet
- HEART - Giggles Pet
- JOV3N - Dr. Dice Pet
- JOURNAL - Victory Pet
- PATTY - Lucky Boy Pet
- CHANCE - One Crate Key
- V1RTU4L - Grid Hoverboard
- EGGHUNT - Spring Pegasus Pet
- HOPHOP - One Crate Key
- LEADER - Leader One Pet
- BB100K - Blox Bytes Hoverboard
- LUCK - One Crate Key
- ITSCOMING - Butterboy Pet
- RELIEF - Dr. Doctor Pet
- HAPPY4TH - Firecracker Pet
- VANITY - Vanity Hoverboard
- CLASSIFIED - One Crate Key
- JUNE - Flop Hoverboard
- BIT - Bit Missile Hoverboard
- SQUAD - Sports King Pet
- Bubble - Gumball Pet
- GUMGUM - One Basic Zoom Gum
- SEA - Aqua Pegasus Skin
- FISHIN - Ten Atlantis Keys
- BB250K - Byte Pet
- SHOCKER - Shocker Pet
- BB500K - Bloxy Boy 500 Pet
- HAUNTED - 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat
- SOUL - Ten Soul Keys
- GOBBLE - 250 Golden Turkey Legs
- EPILOGUE - Royal Kreepy Cat
- JOLLY - 300 Snowflakes
- 2020OVER - Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021
- 100M - Free Pet
- WINTER - Free Starfly Pet
- R3B1RTH - Star Striped Pegasus Pet
- TOYS - Lava Java Pet
- SH0P - T-Duck Pet
- m3ta - Random Reward
- SUMM3R - Snazzy Pegasus
- BOSSRAID - Bloo Chonks
- PUZZLE - Sorry Board
- LIBERTY - Freedom
- S1LLYBUNNY - One Crate Key
- REMNANT - Sugardrop
- UWURACER - Jinshi Hoverboard
- 2NDARC - Fallen Spirit
- 1STRANDO - Two Boss Bait
- BOOST - Hoverboard
- SADGE - Sadge Pet
- SUNPROTEC - SPF-GS
- EXCITE! - Free Rewards
- BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED - Boosted Lucky Gem
- SCARE - Possessed Pegasus
- EERIE - Pegasus Candy
- TOX1N - Toxic Treats
- LASTWEEK! - Arachna
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator?
Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Start the game and get into to the server.
- Select the blue-themed Twitter icon button on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new code redemption box will pop up
- Copy any code from the active list and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.
- Press the Redeem button to redeem the code.
You can find the newly obtained rewards in your in-game inventory.