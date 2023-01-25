Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes (January 2023): Free Gems 

Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is inspired by the popular One Piece anime/manga series. Players have to become dreaded fighters to thrive in the pirate-infested world of Fruit Battlegrounds.

Gamers are also tasked with consuming the finest fruits (like Devil Fruits) to enhance their movesets and power. Fruits can be acquired by spinning the in-game wheel. Each spin will cost you 50 Gems (in-game currency). Instead of spending Robux to purchase Gems, players can use the codes provided in this article.

These codes offer free Gems that can help players find the best fruits in the game. New players can use the codes to get a head start by spinning for legendary fruits at an early level.

Active codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

Players can easily redeem the active Roblox codes listed below:

140KAGAIN —Players can redeem this code for 360 Gems (Latest)

—Players can redeem this code for 360 Gems FATSTACKZ —Players can redeem this code for 250 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 250 Gems RAININGGEMS! —Players can redeem this code for 320 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 320 Gems GEARFOOOOURTH —Players can redeem this code for 500 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 500 Gems LONGAWAITED —Players can redeem this code for 300 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 300 Gems ITJUSTDONTSTOP —Players can redeem this code for 240 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 240 Gems LETSGOO130K —Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems PAWGOKRAZY —Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems UPDATETIMEEE —Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems GOLDENDAYZ —Players can redeem this code for 350 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 350 Gems FREECAZH —Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems 120KTHX —Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems INDAZONE —Players can redeem this code for 520 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 520 Gems LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT —Players can redeem this code for 320 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 320 Gems 110KYEE —Players can redeem this code for 500 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 500 Gems WINTERDAYZ —Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems

—Players can redeem this code for 400 Gems COMEONMARCOOO—Players can redeem this code for 900 Gems

Inactive codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

Unfortunately, many old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds. Not to worry, as the developers publish new codes regularly.

100KWEDIDIT —This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems DAMN90K —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems 80KAHHHHH —This code was redeemable for 450 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 450 Gems THXFOR70K —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems FREEBREAD! —This code was redeemable for 300 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 300 Gems 60KLETSGO —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems SORRY4SHUTDOWN —This code was redeemable for 250 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 250 Gems MAGMALETSGOO —This code was redeemable for 900 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 900 Gems 50KINSANE —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems 40KDAMN —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems 35KWOWBRO —This code was redeemable for 200 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 200 Gems 30KLOVEYOU —This code was redeemable for 550 Gems

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds?

Players can redeem all the active codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds by following the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the game and stay in the main menu

Press the "Spin Fruit" button (second button from the top)

A new interface featuring a wooden chest will appear

Now, click on the chest to open the code redemption box

Copy any code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states, "Enter Code Here..."

Make sure to hit the dark blue-themed "Redeem" button to claim the rewards immediately!

Players will receive new codes once the game hits 150K likes on Roblox.

