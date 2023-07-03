Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (July 2023): Free weapons, pets, and more 

Roblox Ghost Simulator is one of the most unique simulator titles to be developed in the metaverse. The refined gameplay that revolves around hunting ghosts and defeating deadly bosses garnered the game a whopping 132+ million visits. The new version, 1.131.0, in Roblox Ghost Simulator introduced new pets, boards, map, and more.
Adding to the good news, the developers published fresh promo codes. Players can exploit them to become the finest ghost hunters on the servers.
One can obtain exclusive pets that can only be collected after redeeming the codes. Furthermore, new players can easily adapt to the gameplay with the help of the active codes featured below.
Active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Players can easily redeem the codes listed below within a matter of minutes:
- GUMPOWERED - Redeem for Spiral Skin (Latest)
- OVER9000 - Redeem for an Overpack Loader
- SPRINGFEELING - Redeem for a Faunascape
- 4YEARSYOUNG - Redeem for a Ghost TV
- EGGSCEPTIONAL - Redeem this code for the Egg Weapon
- EGG - Redeem this code for the Bear Pet
- RABBITSEASON - Redeem this code for the Rabbit Skin
- 2LUCKY - Redeem this code for Twinkling Luck
- VAL3NT1N3 - Redeem this code for the Amore Amore
- YEAR2K23 - Redeem this code for the Custard Class
- DR1P - Redeem this code for a Peppermint Cat
- GIFT - Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes
- TREAT - Redeem this code for the 500 candy and bat pet
- 2NDROUTE - Redeem this code for a Crate Key
- CORN - Redeem this code for the Corn Board McCoard
- BB500K - Redeem this code for the Blox Boy 500
- DOORKEY - Redeem this code for a Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group to activate)
- LASTDAY - Redeem this code for the Pastel Fae pet
- FIREFLY - Redeem this code for the Firefly Pet
- R1FT - Redeem this code for the Purple Pegasus Pet
- SPAC3 - Redeem this code for the Dave Pet
- KINDHEART - Redeem this code for the Hoverboard heart
- PLAY - Redeem this code for the Cosmic Hand Pet
Players are advised to redeem the pet codes first as the rewards are quite valuable. Furthermore, they can use the newly obtained weapons to capture the most evasive ghosts roaming the map.
Inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Several old codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator have gone inactive. There is a silver lining to this as players can expect fresh Roblox codes in the forthcoming updates.
- INARUSH - Weekend event item
- BASKET - Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs
- NIGHTPUPPY - Hedgehog Pet
- TREEHUGGER - Koala Pet
- PUGSARECOOL - Pug Pet
- 1YEAR - One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard
- 2YEARS - Godly Pet
- EXCITE - Excite
- BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED - Lucky Gem
- SCARE - Possessed Pegasus
- SUNROTEC - SPF-GS
- SURFD - Flake Surfer hoverboard
- VDAY22 - Toaster Pet
- EASTMAS - Santa skin
- CORN - Corn board
- Garlic - Garlicula pet
- KINDHEARY - Free Rewards
- MERRY - Free Rewards
- CORN - Free Rewards
- BADBAD - Free Rewards
- XMASBEATS - Free Rewards
- L1STED - Free Rewards
- FALLSEND - Free Rewards
- LEAFPOWER - Free Rewards
- WEKNOW - Mushi Pet
- TRAINER - One Crate Key
- JET - Tri-Jet Hoverboard
- SPIRAL - Trippy Pet
- HEART - Giggles Pet
- JOV3N - Dr. Dice Pet
- JOURNAL - Victory Pet
- PATTY - Lucky Boy Pet
- CHANCE - One Crate Key
- V1RTU4L - Grid Hoverboard
- EGGHUNT - Spring Pegasus Pet
- HOPHOP - One Crate Key
- LEADER - Leader One Pet
- BB100K - Blox Bytes Hoverboard
- LUCK - One Crate Key
- ITSCOMING - Butterboy Pet
- RELIEF - Dr. Doctor Pet
- HAPPY4TH - Firecracker Pet
- VANITY - Vanity Hoverboard
- CLASSIFIED - One Crate Key
- JUNE - Flop Hoverboard
- BIT - Bit Missile Hoverboard
- SQUAD - Sports King Pet
- Bubble - Gumball Pet
- GUMGUM - One Basic Zoom Gum
- SEA - Aqua Pegasus Skin
- FISHIN - Ten Atlantis Keys
- BB250K - Byte Pet
- SHOCKER - Shocker Pet
- BB500K - Bloxy Boy 500 Pet
- HAUNTED - 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat
- SOUL - Ten Soul Keys
- GOBBLE - 250 Golden Turkey Legs
- EPILOGUE - Royal Kreepy Cat
- JOLLY - 300 Snowflakes
- 2020OVER - Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021
- 100M - Free Pet
- WINTER - Free Starfly Pet
- R3B1RTH - Star Striped Pegasus Pet
- TOYS - Lava Java Pet
- SH0P - T-Duck Pet
- m3ta - Random Reward
- SUMM3R - Snazzy Pegasus
- BOSSRAID - Bloo Chonks
- PUZZLE - Sorry Board
- LIBERTY - Freedom
- S1LLYBUNNY - One Crate Key
- REMNANT - Sugardrop
- UWURACER - Jinshi Hoverboard
- 2NDARC - Fallen Spirit
- 1STRANDO - Two Boss Bait
- BOOST - Hoverboard
- SADGE - Sadge Pet
- SUNPROTEC - SPF-GS
- EXCITE! - Free Rewards
- BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED - Boosted Lucky Gem
- SCARE - Possessed Pegasus
- EERIE - Pegasus Candy
- TOX1N - Toxic Treats
- LASTWEEK! - Arachna
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator?
Follow the steps below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Start the Roblox game and enter the server
- Click the blue-colored Twitter button situated on the left-hand side of the screen
- A code box interface will be displayed
- Players can copy the required code from the active list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.
- Hit the "Redeem" button to activate the code instantly
You can find the claimed pets and weapons in your in-game inventory.