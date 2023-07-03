Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (July 2023): Free weapons, pets, and more 

Roblox Ghost Simulator is one of the most unique simulator titles to be developed in the metaverse. The refined gameplay that revolves around hunting ghosts and defeating deadly bosses garnered the game a whopping 132+ million visits. The new version, 1.131.0, in Roblox Ghost Simulator introduced new pets, boards, map, and more.

Adding to the good news, the developers published fresh promo codes. Players can exploit them to become the finest ghost hunters on the servers.

One can obtain exclusive pets that can only be collected after redeeming the codes. Furthermore, new players can easily adapt to the gameplay with the help of the active codes featured below.

Active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Players can easily redeem the codes listed below within a matter of minutes:

GUMPOWERED - Redeem for Spiral Skin (Latest)

- Redeem for Spiral Skin (Latest) OVER9000 - Redeem for an Overpack Loader

- Redeem for an Overpack Loader SPRINGFEELING - Redeem for a Faunascape

- Redeem for a Faunascape 4YEARSYOUNG - Redeem for a Ghost TV

- Redeem for a Ghost TV EGGSCEPTIONAL - Redeem this code for the Egg Weapon

- Redeem this code for the Egg Weapon EGG - Redeem this code for the Bear Pet

- Redeem this code for the Bear Pet RABBITSEASON - Redeem this code for the Rabbit Skin

- Redeem this code for the Rabbit Skin 2LUCKY - Redeem this code for Twinkling Luck

- Redeem this code for Twinkling Luck VAL3NT1N3 - Redeem this code for the Amore Amore

- Redeem this code for the Amore Amore YEAR2K23 - Redeem this code for the Custard Class

- Redeem this code for the Custard Class DR1P - Redeem this code for a Peppermint Cat

- Redeem this code for a Peppermint Cat GIFT - Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes

- Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes TREAT - Redeem this code for the 500 candy and bat pet

- Redeem this code for the 500 candy and bat pet 2NDROUTE - Redeem this code for a Crate Key

- Redeem this code for a Crate Key CORN - Redeem this code for the Corn Board McCoard

- Redeem this code for the Corn Board McCoard BB500K - Redeem this code for the Blox Boy 500

- Redeem this code for the Blox Boy 500 DOORKEY - Redeem this code for a Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group to activate)

- Redeem this code for a Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group to activate) LASTDAY - Redeem this code for the Pastel Fae pet

- Redeem this code for the Pastel Fae pet FIREFLY - Redeem this code for the Firefly Pet

- Redeem this code for the Firefly Pet R1FT - Redeem this code for the Purple Pegasus Pet

- Redeem this code for the Purple Pegasus Pet SPAC3 - Redeem this code for the Dave Pet

- Redeem this code for the Dave Pet KINDHEART - Redeem this code for the Hoverboard heart

- Redeem this code for the Hoverboard heart PLAY - Redeem this code for the Cosmic Hand Pet

Players are advised to redeem the pet codes first as the rewards are quite valuable. Furthermore, they can use the newly obtained weapons to capture the most evasive ghosts roaming the map.

Inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Several old codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator have gone inactive. There is a silver lining to this as players can expect fresh Roblox codes in the forthcoming updates.

INARUSH - Weekend event item

- Weekend event item BASKET - Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs

- Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs NIGHTPUPPY - Hedgehog Pet

- Hedgehog Pet TREEHUGGER - Koala Pet

- Koala Pet PUGSARECOOL - Pug Pet

- Pug Pet 1YEAR - One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard

- One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard 2YEARS - Godly Pet

- Godly Pet EXCITE - Excite

- Excite BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon

- Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED - Lucky Gem

- Lucky Gem SCARE - Possessed Pegasus

- Possessed Pegasus SUNROTEC - SPF-GS

- SPF-GS SURFD - Flake Surfer hoverboard

- Flake Surfer hoverboard VDAY22 - Toaster Pet

- Toaster Pet EASTMAS - Santa skin

- Santa skin CORN - Corn board

- Corn board Garlic - Garlicula pet

- Garlicula pet KINDHEARY - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards MERRY - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards CORN - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards BADBAD - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards XMASBEATS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards L1STED - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards FALLSEND - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards LEAFPOWER - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards WEKNOW - Mushi Pet

- Mushi Pet TRAINER - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key JET - Tri-Jet Hoverboard

- Tri-Jet Hoverboard SPIRAL - Trippy Pet

- Trippy Pet HEART - Giggles Pet

- Giggles Pet JOV3N - Dr. Dice Pet

- Dr. Dice Pet JOURNAL - Victory Pet

- Victory Pet PATTY - Lucky Boy Pet

- Lucky Boy Pet CHANCE - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key V1RTU4L - Grid Hoverboard

- Grid Hoverboard EGGHUNT - Spring Pegasus Pet

- Spring Pegasus Pet HOPHOP - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key LEADER - Leader One Pet

- Leader One Pet BB100K - Blox Bytes Hoverboard

- Blox Bytes Hoverboard LUCK - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key ITSCOMING - Butterboy Pet

- Butterboy Pet RELIEF - Dr. Doctor Pet

- Dr. Doctor Pet HAPPY4TH - Firecracker Pet

- Firecracker Pet VANITY - Vanity Hoverboard

- Vanity Hoverboard CLASSIFIED - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key JUNE - Flop Hoverboard

- Flop Hoverboard BIT - Bit Missile Hoverboard

- Bit Missile Hoverboard SQUAD - Sports King Pet

- Sports King Pet Bubble - Gumball Pet

- Gumball Pet GUMGUM - One Basic Zoom Gum

- One Basic Zoom Gum SEA - Aqua Pegasus Skin

- Aqua Pegasus Skin FISHIN - Ten Atlantis Keys

- Ten Atlantis Keys BB250K - Byte Pet

- Byte Pet SHOCKER - Shocker Pet

- Shocker Pet BB500K - Bloxy Boy 500 Pet

- Bloxy Boy 500 Pet HAUNTED - 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat

- 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat SOUL - Ten Soul Keys

- Ten Soul Keys GOBBLE - 250 Golden Turkey Legs

- 250 Golden Turkey Legs EPILOGUE - Royal Kreepy Cat

- Royal Kreepy Cat JOLLY - 300 Snowflakes

- 300 Snowflakes 2020OVER - Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021

- Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 100M - Free Pet

- Free Pet WINTER - Free Starfly Pet

- Free Starfly Pet R3B1RTH - Star Striped Pegasus Pet

- Star Striped Pegasus Pet TOYS - Lava Java Pet

- Lava Java Pet SH0P - T-Duck Pet

- T-Duck Pet m3ta - Random Reward

- Random Reward SUMM3R - Snazzy Pegasus

- Snazzy Pegasus BOSSRAID - Bloo Chonks

- Bloo Chonks PUZZLE - Sorry Board

- Sorry Board LIBERTY - Freedom

- Freedom S1LLYBUNNY - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key REMNANT - Sugardrop

- Sugardrop UWURACER - Jinshi Hoverboard

- Jinshi Hoverboard 2NDARC - Fallen Spirit

- Fallen Spirit 1STRANDO - Two Boss Bait

- Two Boss Bait BOOST - Hoverboard

- Hoverboard SADGE - Sadge Pet

- Sadge Pet SUNPROTEC - SPF-GS

- SPF-GS EXCITE! - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon

- Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED - Boosted Lucky Gem

- Boosted Lucky Gem SCARE - Possessed Pegasus

- Possessed Pegasus EERIE - Pegasus Candy

- Pegasus Candy TOX1N - Toxic Treats

- Toxic Treats LASTWEEK! - Arachna

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator?

Follow the steps below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox game and enter the server

Click the blue-colored Twitter button situated on the left-hand side of the screen

A code box interface will be displayed

Players can copy the required code from the active list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

Hit the "Redeem" button to activate the code instantly

You can find the claimed pets and weapons in your in-game inventory.

Poll : 0 votes