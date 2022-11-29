Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes for November 2022: Free gems

Goal Kick Simulator is a soccer-themed Roblox game developed and released by Dream Simulators in April 2022. Despite being a new entry in the Roblox metaverse, nearly half a million users have added Goal Kick Simulator to their favorites. Furthermore, the total number of visitors stands at a whopping 150 million heads, which is quite a fascinating figure.

Players get to experience what it takes to become a champion striker in Goal Kick Simulator. The main objective is to consistently nail the perfect shot. The more a player scores, the higher their monetary return becomes. With the help of earnings, chests can be opened for new soccer balls and character upgrades.

Players can accelerate their progress by redeeming the below-mentioned codes that will grant free gems. It is best to ardently follow the complete guide and take advantage of these freebies as quickly as possible before the codes expire.

Get free gems using these Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator

Listed below are the active working codes for November 2022. These will reward players with free gems that can be used to purchase soccer balls and level up at a faster pace:

150K - Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems. SATURN - Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems. JUPITER - Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems. THANKS - Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems. WELOVEFLOPPA - Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems. STARS - Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Gems. COUNTTO10K - Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Gems. BALL - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Gems. LIKEFORUPDATES - Redeem this code to receive 3,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 3,000 Gems. GEMPARTY - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Gems. SUPERKICK - Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Gems. ALIEN - Redeem this code to receive 2.500 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 2.500 Gems. FREEGems - Redeem this code to receive 3,500 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 3,500 Gems. 15K - Redeem this code to receive 6,000 Gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 6,000 Gems. MOON - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Gems.

Inactive codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator

Unfortunately, the below-mentioned codes have expired on Goal Kick Simulator. Players can expect new ones in the upcoming patch update. However, they can still try to use these codes to check if any of them are still redeemable:

UPDATETODAY - Redeem this code to receive Coins.

- Redeem this code to receive Coins. UPDATECOMINGSOON - Redeem this code to receive Coins.

- Redeem this code to receive Coins. 10K - Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Coins.

- Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Coins. ROBLOXWASDOWN - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Coins.

- Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Coins. RELEASE - Redeem this code to receive 1,500 Coins.

How to redeem Goal Kick Simulator codes in Roblox

To redeem all the active codes in Goal Kick Simulator, players must follow these simple steps:

Launch Roblox Goal Kick Simulator and get into a lobby or server.

In the game press the Inventory Bag located on the right side of the screen.

Click the blue Twitter bird button on the top-left corner of the screen.

Copy the required code and paste it into the text box that shows "Type Code Here."

Click the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Please note that the codes cannot be entered mid-game. They are usually case-sensitive, and it is always a good idea to recheck them before hitting the Enter button. Users are advised to copy and paste the required code to avoid any kind of typographical error.

Poll : 0 votes