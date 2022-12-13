Roblox Gorilla codes for December 2022: Free coins 

Gorilla is a popular survival game on the Roblox platform. It was released in August 2020 by Antiael. Since then, Gorilla has garnered approximately 34.8 million visitors, and almost 300,000 have added it to their favorites.

Like some popular Roblox survival games like "Piggy," Gorilla is also a game of ultimate survival. Here, players have to elude a rampaging gorilla, which is also controlled by a user. Whoever gets to escape from the gorilla’s wrath wins the in-game coins. With these coins, different gorilla skins can be redeemed.

The main goal of Roblox Gorilla is to run and hide. Players will have to purchase traps and find survival ways to escape this enormous animal. To do so, they will need money to buy the necessary items.

Certain codes can deliver exclusive freebies with the help of which players can become even more beneficial and impactful. Of course, there are Gorilla codes, too, that they can take advantage of. These codes can provide a nice sum of coins, which is a good kickstarter for a new gamer.

Get free coins using these Roblox Gorilla codes in December 2022

Active codes in Gorilla

Here's a list of all the working codes for Roblox Gorilla as of December 2022. These codes will surely grant exciting freebies such as coins. Players are advised to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they may expire without prior notice.

25kLikes - Redeem this code to get some free Coins

- Redeem this code to get some free Coins 15kLikes - Redeem this code to get some free Coins

- Redeem this code to get some free Coins 5kLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,000 free Coins

- Redeem this code to get 2,000 free Coins 1kLikes - Redeem this code to get 2,000 free Coins

- Redeem this code to get 2,000 free Coins Gorilla - Redeem this code to get 1,000 free Coins

Inactive codes in Gorilla

Much to the players' relief, only one inactive code exists in Gorilla. However, they can still try to redeem it to verify if it is still working for any particular account.

Antiael - Redeem this code to get Antiael Gorilla skin

How to redeem all the active Gorilla codes

To redeem Gorilla codes, players must know how to use them properly. After visiting Roblox and launching Gorilla, they need to follow the steps below:

On the right-hand side of your device, there are several menu options. Tap on the Twitter icon button labeled “Codes.”

In the code menu, put any of the valid codes.

Hit submit and enjoy your free reward.

Note: Gorilla doesn’t have a confirmation message. The gifts will appear in your inventory. All the mentioned codes are case-sensitive. For a safer approach, players are advised to copy-paste the active codes during the redemption procedure rather than manually entering them to avoid typos.

