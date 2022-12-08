Roblox Grand Pirates codes (December 2022): Free Resets and Boosts 

The Roblox metaverse is no stranger to the popular One Piece anime/manga franchise. There are several titles based on the series available on the gaming platform. Grand Pirates is one such offering where players can start their very own adventures and try to reign supreme on the server as elite pirate lords. Furthermore, gamers can consume the forbidden Devil Fruits to obtain superhuman powers in this game.

They can also unlock a variety of skills and take part in challenging quests to earn Peli (in-game money). They have the option to enhance their fighting gear by collecting or purchasing the strongest swords in Roblox Grand Pirates as well.

Newbies will find it hard to survive in the world of Grand Pirates as they will lack power and financial resources initially. This is why they must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article. These offer free XP and Peli boosts that can be used to dominate the server from the get-go.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

SecondSea Redeem for a Stat Reset (New)

Redeem for a Stat Reset (New) 50KLikesSorry - Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli

- Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli 12.5MVisits - Redeem for a Stat Reset

- Redeem for a Stat Reset 60KFavorites - Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x XP

Note: Players are advised to activate all the above-mentioned Roblox codes with haste as they will expire soon

Players must use the 2x XP boosts right before they start fighting or exploring the map. This way, they can level up at a faster pace without much grinding.

Inactive codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Unfortunately, a large number of codes have gone invalid. Players can expect more new Roblox codes during in-game events, updates, and collaborations.

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Individuals can easily redeem the valid codes in Roblox Grand Pirates within a few minutes. All they have to do is:

Start the title and log into the server.

Press the "MENU" option on the bottom left-hand side of the screen under the Health and XP progress bars. A new code redemption box titled "Settings" will pop up on the screen once this is done.

Copy any code from the active list and paste it into the text box that says "Code."

Hit the Enter button on your keyboard to claim the rewards instantly.

Users who enter the code manually must double-check it for spelling mistakes and typos before hitting the Enter button.

