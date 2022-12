Roblox Reaper 2 codes (December 2022): Free Cash, Resets, and more 

The Roblox metaverse provides its community with a myriad of anime-based titles. Reaper 2 falls into this category as it's inspired by the famous Bleach manga franchise.

The primary goal for players in Roblox Reaper 2 is to become formidable fighters by defeating the game's toughest enemies and other players in duels. Furthermore, one can also freely roam the interesting map to uncover new quests and encounter worthy foes.

To become great fighters, players must use Skill Points to upgrade their Skill Tree. These points can be obtained by leveling up and completing the most challenging quests. Veteran players can easily earn Skill Points as they have access to a wide range of in-game tools and power-ups.

Newbies, on the other hand, will struggle due to a lack of financial resources and in-game enhancements. This is when they should think about using the codes listed in this article. These codes provide free Cash, Boosts, and other goodies to level up faster within Roblox Reaper 2.

Valid codes in Roblox Reaper 2

The following codes are active in Roblox Reaper 2 and can be redeemed:

TYBWSOON?! —Redeem for a Race Reroll (New)

—Redeem for a Race Reroll SECONDARYREROLL4FREE —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll (New)

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll WAVE1 —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll (New)

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll REROLLGOODBYE1 —Redeem for Race Reroll

—Redeem for Race Reroll YAKRUSISGONE1 —Redeem for cash

—Redeem for cash NEWFB?1 —Redeem for Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for Secondary Reroll FULLBRINGHYPE —Redeem for Race Reroll

—Redeem for Race Reroll HEBACK —Redeem for Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for Secondary Reroll FINALLYUPDATEB —Redeem for 25k cash

—Redeem for 25k cash READYFORTRUEVASTO —Redeem for Race Reroll

—Redeem for Race Reroll GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100 —Redeem for Prestige Buff Reset

—Redeem for Prestige Buff Reset WHATSHALLIGET —Redeem for SP Reset

—Redeem for SP Reset NEWSKINCODE —Redeem for a random skin from the Dark One skin package (Note: Please press the spacebar after entering the code or else it won't work)

—Redeem for a random skin from the Dark One skin package YOUASKED4DELIVERY —Redeem for SP Reset

—Redeem for SP Reset THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE —Redeem for 25k cash

—Redeem for 25k cash RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ —Redeem for a Zanpakuto Reroll

—Redeem for a Zanpakuto Reroll QUINCYBIGSWORD —Redeem for a Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber)

—Redeem for a Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber) GIBNEWSWORD —Redeem for Reroll Zanpakuto model

—Redeem for Reroll Zanpakuto model REALDANGAl24 —Redeem for 10k cash

—Redeem for 10k cash REEEEEEEE —Reddem for 5k cash

—Reddem for 5k cash KUCHILOARROGANTE —Redeem for 25k cash

—Redeem for 25k cash SPRESETFORFIXES —Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset

—Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset 100KLIKESPATCH —Redeem for a new Skin and 10k Cash

—Redeem for a new Skin and 10k Cash JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU —Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset

—Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset SupaSupriseNight —Redeem for 25k Cash

—Redeem for 25k Cash SHEESHGOTHACKED —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash WEAPOLOGIZE —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll PRAYFORZENOKEI —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash THANKYOUFORSTAYING —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash SUNDAYFUNDAY —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards Zen1 —Redeem to reroll your race

—Redeem to reroll your race Zen2 —Redeem to reroll your race

—Redeem to reroll your race CashDAY —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash [email protected] —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash SUPRISECASH20K —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash ROBLOXDOWN —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash DAVIDBAZOOKA —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash DELAY1 —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards RESETPOINTS1 —Redeem to reset your character

—Redeem to reset your character RESETPOINTS2 —Redeem to reset your character

—Redeem to reset your character RESETPOINTS3 —Redeem to reset your character

—Redeem to reset your character prestigeVasto —Redeem for rewards (Must have Prestiged Vasto to use)

—Redeem for rewards prestigeAdjuchacar—Redeem for rewards (Must have prestiged Adjuchacar to use)

Since the older codes in Roblox Reaper 2 will expire sooner, players are advised to swiftly redeem all the active codes.

Note: Fans should be careful before activating the Reset codes as they will reset certain aspects or skills of the players' characters to the default level.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, there are quite a few expired codes in Roblox Reaper 2. Players need not worry as new Roblox codes will likely be released in the upcoming patch update.

UPDTBALANCE1 —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards BCASH11 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash QUINCYGUNS —Redeem for a Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)

—Redeem for a Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow) REIATSUFINE —Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll

—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll REIATSUFINEV2 —Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll

—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll REIATSUFINEV3 —Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll

—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll RANDOM —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash RANDOMV2 —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash RANDOM3 —Redeem for 30k cash

—Redeem for 30k cash TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE —Redeem for 2x cash for one day

—Redeem for 2x cash for one day READYFORSHUNKO —Redeem for Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for Secondary Reroll AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll bugfixes00 —10k cash

—10k cash JUSTCASH — 10k Cash

— 10k Cash HoguMoney1 — 10k Cash

— 10k Cash HoguMoney2 — 10k Cash

— 10k Cash HoguMoney3 — 10k Cash

— 10k Cash AizenReset — Free Resets

— Free Resets Reaper2Roll — Free Secondary Rerolls

— Free Secondary Rerolls ReaperRoll — Free Rerolls

— Free Rerolls Secondroll — Free Rerolls

— Free Rerolls Secondroll2 — Free Rerolls

— Free Rerolls BIGPLANSHUGEPLANS — Free Cash

— Free Cash ACTUALYSKILLPOINTSRESET — Free Rerolls

— Free Rerolls NozaCash —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash NozaCrazy —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash NozaReset —Redeem for a Stat Point Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Point Reset ZenokeiWasHere —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll DxWasHere —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll DxLikesMen —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll PrideMonthYass —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll VizardCash —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash VizardTimes —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash MaskReset —Redeem to reset Points

—Redeem to reset Points RACEROLLERR —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll VizarReaction —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll SubZenokei —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll FollowZenokei —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll Sorry1 —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash Sorry2 —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash VizardReqFix —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll BASH11 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash NEWBANKAI2 —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash NEWBANKAI —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash NEWVOL —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash APOLOGIES —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll and Cash

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll and Cash 100kMembers —Redeem code for a Secondary reset

—Redeem code for a Secondary reset newSecondary?? —Redeem code for a Secondary reset

—Redeem code for a Secondary reset AIZENPART1 —Redeem for Race and Stat reset

—Redeem for Race and Stat reset PARTOFTHEPLAN —Redeem for Race and Stat reset

—Redeem for Race and Stat reset THANKYOUFORPLAYING —Redeem for Race and Stat reset code

—Redeem for Race and Stat reset code IWILLHMPH —Redeem for 10k cash

—Redeem for 10k cash PREPAREFORPART2 —Redeem for 10k cash

—Redeem for 10k cash BIGBOOMERBALANCE —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash FULLBRINGERS —Redeem for a free reward

—Redeem for a free reward OPTIMUMPRIDE —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards THANKYOU —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards APOLOGIES2 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash freeRealDANGAI2 —Redeem code for free Dangai

—Redeem code for free Dangai DROPSWHEN —Redeem for a Zanpakuto reroll

—Redeem for a Zanpakuto reroll THISWASNTHEREB4 —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash 5kEZ —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash R2DRIP —Redeem for a clothes reroll

—Redeem for a clothes reroll MONEYMONEYONEY —Redeem for free Cash

—Redeem for free Cash NEWSWORDS —Redeem for a Zanpakuto reroll

—Redeem for a Zanpakuto reroll BANKYAI —Redeem to reset soul nodes and skill points

—Redeem to reset soul nodes and skill points ROLLSECONDARY250 —Redeem for a race reroll

—Redeem for a race reroll BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL —Redeem for a race reroll

—Redeem for a race reroll BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL2 —Redeem for a race reroll

—Redeem for a race reroll SECONDARYREROLL —Redeem for Race Reset

—Redeem for Race Reset newRACEREROLL —Redeem code for a Race reset

—Redeem code for a Race reset raceREROLL —Redeem code for a Race reset

—Redeem code for a Race reset RELEASERACEREROLL1—Redeem code for a Race reset

How to redeem Roblox Reaper 2 codes

Follow the steps listed below to redeem Roblox Reaper 2 codes within a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox game and enter the server

Press the "M" button on your keyboard to open up Menu Options

button on your keyboard to open up Menu Options Scroll down until you see "Codes" and click on it to open the code redemption box

Copy any code from the list above and paste it into the text box

Hit the "Submit" button to redeem the Roblox code

After successfully redeeming the codes, players will find the rewards in their Roblox Reaper 2 inventories, with any redeemed in-game money being directly added to their treasuries.

