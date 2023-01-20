Roblox Grand Pirates codes (January 2023): Free Boosts and Resets 

The Roblox gaming platform offers a multitude of titles based on the popular One Piece anime/manga franchise. Roblox Grand Pirates allows players to sail the high seas as pirates or law-abiding mariners.

Players must become elite fighters on the server to become wealthy and powerful in Roblox Grand Pirates. This can be achieved by redeeming the promo codes provided in this article.

These codes are easy to redeem and give gamers free boosts and resets. Boosters can increase Peli (in-game money) income by a significant amount. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the codes in Roblox Grand Pirates.

Active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

The following are the active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates:

SecondSea —Redeem for a Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 50KLikesSorry —Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli

—Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli 12.5MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 60KFavorites—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x XP

Players are urged to redeem the active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates with haste, as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

The following are the invalid codes in Grand Pirates:

10MVisits - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset 30KLikes - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset 8.5MVisits - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset GearFourth - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset 30KLikes - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset 50KFavorites - Players could redeem this code to remove Devil Fruit

- Players could redeem this code to remove Devil Fruit 7.5MVisits - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset 40KFavorites - Players could redeem this code to remove Devil Fruit

- Players could redeem this code to remove Devil Fruit 5MVisits - Players could redeem this code for a Devil Fruit Notifier (120 minutes)

- Players could redeem this code for a Devil Fruit Notifier (120 minutes) 20KLikes - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset 1KDislikes - Players could redeem this code to remove Devil Fruit

- Players could redeem this code to remove Devil Fruit 2MVisits - Players could redeem this code for a 60-minute Devil Fruit notifier

- Players could redeem this code for a 60-minute Devil Fruit notifier 20KFavorites - Players could redeem this code for Double Peli (60 minutes)

- Players could redeem this code for Double Peli (60 minutes) 1.5MVisits -Players could redeem this code for a 60-minute Devil Fruit notifier

-Players could redeem this code for a 60-minute Devil Fruit notifier 10KLikes - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset 1MVisits - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset SorryForShutdowns - Players could redeem this code for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate

- Players could redeem this code for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate 10KFavorites - Players could redeem this code for Double Peli 60 Minutes

- Players could redeem this code for Double Peli 60 Minutes 5KLikes - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset 500KVisits - Players could redeem this code to remove Devil Fruit

- Players could redeem this code to remove Devil Fruit 100KVisits - Redeem to a Stat Reset

- Redeem to a Stat Reset 4KLikes -Players could redeem this code for 30 minutes of 2x Peli

-Players could redeem this code for 30 minutes of 2x Peli 3KLikes - Players could redeem this code for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

- Players could redeem this code for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier 2KLikes - Players could redeem this code for 30 minutes of 2x XP

- Players could redeem this code for 30 minutes of 2x XP 1KLikes - Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset

- Players could redeem this code for a Stat Reset SuspiciousAction - Players could redeem this code for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

- Players could redeem this code for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier SorryForBugs - Players could redeem this code for 10K Peli

- Players could redeem this code for 10K Peli Released - Players could redeem this code for 10K Peli

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates?

Players must follow the easy steps listed below to redeem the active codes within a few seconds:

Launch the title and enter the server.

Click the "MENU" button on the screen's bottom left-hand side under the Health and XP progress bars.

A new code redemption interface titled "Settings" will be displayed on the screen.

Users can copy the desired code from our active list above and paste it into the text box that says "Code."

Make sure to hit the Enter button on your keyboard to activate the codes instantly.

The redeemed boosters and resets can be found in the players' in-game inventories.

