Roblox Halloween Spotlight Dress to Impress guide

Dress to Impress is a roleplay simulation game featured in the Halloween Spotlight. For the event's duration, players can complete two separate objectives to get a Key and a Rune. These items can be used to unlock paths that lead to UGC rewards in the Spotlight event hub.

Ad

This guide explains how to finish the Halloween Spotlight challenges in Roblox Dress to Impress.

How to get the Rune in Dress to Impress

The Halloween outfits (Image via Roblox)

The Rune quest in Dress to Impress entails dressing as a Spooky Style icon. Players need to play a full round using only the Halloween items, which were introduced by the recent updates.

Ad

Trending

This is a fairly straightforward task. To view and buy Halloween cosmetics, click the pink handbag icon on the left side of the screen, below the Baddie Pass icon. You can then check the spooky outfits in the "Featured" and "Clothing" sections.

The Featured section consists of sets that are Robux-exclusive. Meanwhile, the Clothing section has an array of items that can be bought with candy, the event currency. You can earn candy by leveling up the Baddie Pass, completing daily tasks, and from the tub next to Luna's Ticket Shop.

Ad

Here are the names of a few Halloween items that you can use to create a set:

Jester Ruff

Jester Mask

Jester Bodysuit

Sweet Screams Shoes

Sweet Screams Purse

Sweet Screams Dress

Skull Thigh-High Boots

Witch Set: Hat

Witch Set: Skirt

Witch Set: Corset

Witch Set: Sleeves

Given that the Halloween Spotlight quest demands only festive outfits, it is recommended to cross-check your set before walking the runway. Any item that doesn't belong to the Halloween theme will prevent you from getting the Rune.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Halloween Spotlight Restaurant Tycoon 3 guide

How to get the Key in Dress to Impress

Teleport to the Halloween Quest area (Image via Roblox)

To get the Key in Dress to Impress, you must finish the limited-time Halloween Quest during the Halloween Spotlight event. Players who completed the quest before the event need to enter the challenge once again.

Ad

To get started, press the Teleport button on the bottom left of the screen, and then click the Halloween Quest. You'll be directed to the event lobby.

The Halloween Quest can be tackled either solo or as a group of two, four, or six players. It contains a series of mini-quests, which are explained below:

Investigate Backstage : Head to the middle room in the backstage and interact with the Necklace.

: Head to the middle room in the backstage and interact with the Necklace. Return the Ravens (0/3) : Find three ravens and put them in their respective cages. The first spawns when all the statues on the upper floor are adjusted till they face the front. The second spawns and despawns repeatedly in the rooms at the corners of the building. The third is at the end of a secret obby, which you can access from the first backstage room.

: Find three ravens and put them in their respective cages. The first spawns when all the statues on the upper floor are adjusted till they face the front. The second spawns and despawns repeatedly in the rooms at the corners of the building. The third is at the end of a secret obby, which you can access from the first backstage room. Unlock the grand library door : The key to the grand library will be in Lina's bedroom. This room is easily identifiable because it will be the only one that is unlocked.

: The key to the grand library will be in Lina's bedroom. This room is easily identifiable because it will be the only one that is unlocked. Unlock the final door: This is the hardest part. You will need to find six books and arrange them in the right order to open the door. All the while, a ghost will be roaming the library, ready to jumpscare and take each of your three lives.

Ad

Sprint away from the ghost (Image via Roblox)

The ghost is the major hurdle to your objective of completing the Halloween Quest. It can attack you on any floor and at any time, even while you're inserting a book to unlock the door. The moment it is close, you'll notice the screen growing darker.

Ad

Unlocking the final door rewards you with an exclusive dress, a badge, as well as the Key tied with the Halloween Spotlight.

Also check: Roblox Halloween Spotlight guide: All games and their objectives

FAQs on Dress to Impress

Where is the candy tub in Dress to Impress?

The candy tub is outside the main game area in DTI. To find it, enter a Freeplay server, head outside, and walk towards the large pumpkin on the pedestal. The tub will be on your left.

Ad

Is the ghost visible in the Dress to Impress Halloween Quest?

Yes, the ghost appears as a ghastly black specter.

How long will the event quests last in Dress to Impress?

The Halloween Spotlight missions will be removed after the end of the event on November 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025