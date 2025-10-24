Roblox Halloween Spotlight Restaurant Tycoon 3 guide

Restaurant Tycoon 3 has received two quests associated with the ongoing Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. Completing each of the quests rewards players with a Rune and a Key, items that can be used to unlock UGC in the Spotlight event hub. The event missions are straightforward as they task you with finishing a certain number of daily challenges in the restaurant-managing game.

Restaurant Tycoon 3 has the easiest Halloween Spotlight quests compared to the other games. Here's how you can finish them all and get the rewards.

How to get the Rune and the Key in Restaurant Tycoon 3

The Halloween Spotlight quests (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune and the Key in Restaurant Tycoon 3, you must complete three and five daily challenges, respectively. Your progress for both rewards is intermingled, meaning every finished daily task counts towards both milestones during the Halloween Spotlight.

There are two ways to view the daily challenges in Restaurant Tycoon 3. The simplest is to check them from the Halloween Event menu:

Open the game and spawn your restaurant on the map.

Press the pumpkin icon on the left side of the screen.

Once the Halloween Event menu pops up, click View Challenges. The option, in blue, is above the Visit EKEA button.

You can also speak to the NPC inside the EKEA store to view the challenges:

Open the game and spawn your restaurant.

Run towards the road until a map icon (Teleports button) appears at the screen's bottom.

Press Teleports and then teleport to EKEA.

Interact with the NPC in the store to open the Halloween Event menu.

Click View Challenges.

The daily challenges reset at 12:00 am UTC. So, be sure to complete five of them quickly to get both a Rune and a Key.

All daily challenges in Restaurant Tycoon 3 during Halloween Spotlight

List of daily challenges (Image via Roblox)

Here is an explanation of the daily challenges in Restaurant Tycoon 3. Complete them to progress in the Halloween Spotlight event:

Serve Halloween dishes - Halloween dishes can be unlocked with Coupons and added to the menu. Once done, serve them to the customers.

- Halloween dishes can be unlocked with Coupons and added to the menu. Once done, serve them to the customers. Build Antique Candles/Wall Candles/Halloween Candles - These decoration items can be purchased from the Build Menu.

- These decoration items can be purchased from the Build Menu. Build Halloween Pack items - Open the Build Menu, scroll down, and choose Halloween Pack from the Packs section. Build the required number of items from the pack.

- Open the Build Menu, scroll down, and choose Halloween Pack from the Packs section. Build the required number of items from the pack. Find hidden pumpkins/ghosts - The pumpkins and ghosts are scattered all over the map. Some could be in the terraces of houses.

- The pumpkins and ghosts are scattered all over the map. Some could be in the terraces of houses. Score points on the arcade machine - Buy the arcade machine from the EKEA store and play the match-3 game.

- Buy the arcade machine from the EKEA store and play the match-3 game. Give players Trick or Treat gift - This is a new feature. Use it to send gifts to friends.

- This is a new feature. Use it to send gifts to friends. Obtain mushrooms - Mushrooms can be collected from the forested parts of the map, especially the Campsite.

- Mushrooms can be collected from the forested parts of the map, especially the Campsite. Grow onion/carrot/pumpkin - You can do this in your farm plot.

A Trick or Treat gift can be sent like any other gift in the game. However, it goes into a cooldown whenever it is used on a particular player.

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Restaurant Tycoon 3

How to get the Key in Restaurant Tycoon 3?

To get the Key introduced by the Halloween Spotlight, finish five daily challenges in the game.

How do I use the arcade machine?

To play the arcade machine, approach it and then press the E key on PC.

When will the Halloween Spotlight end?

This event will sunset on November 3, 2025.

