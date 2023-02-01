Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes (February 2023): Free coins

Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds, formerly known as Marvel and DC Battlegrounds, allows one to play as their favorite superhero or supervillain from comic book franchises and battle other characters. From Captain Marvel vs Superman to Iron Man vs Batman, players can engage in numerous scenarios and decide who reigns supreme.

However, the main objective is to keep unlocking stronger heroes or villains to battle and defeat opponents. To do the same, players need a bunch of coins that can be received upon winning a battle. While the process is somewhat tedious, they can resort to codes that give them free coins.

Here are a bunch of active and inactive codes for Hero and Villain Battlegrounds as of February 2023 in Roblox.

Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list

Active codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds

Here's a complete list of codes that will work for Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds as of February 2023:

47klikes - Redeem Code for 100 Coins

Redeem Code for 100 Coins 46KLIKES - Redeem Code for 100 Coins

Redeem Code for 100 Coins 45klikes - Redeem Code for 100 Coins

Players can use the list above to get the rewards and ensure competitive gameplay.

Inactive codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds

Here's a complete list of codes that no longer work on Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds as of February 2023:

44klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 43klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 42klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 41klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 40klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 39klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 37klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 36klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 33klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 29klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 28klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 27klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 26klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 25klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 24klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 23klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 22klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 21KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 20KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 19KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 18KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 17KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 16KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 15KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 14KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 13KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 12KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 11KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 10KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 9KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 8KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 7KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 6KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 5KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 4KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 3KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 2KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Redeem code for 100 Coins 1KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins

Developers are consistently appreciated for providing periodical updates and free rewards.

How to redeem active Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes in Roblox

Here are a few easy steps to redeem the active codes for Hero and Villain Battlegrounds:

Open Hero and Villain Battlegrounds in Roblox Experiences app. Head into the game and load up your character. Head over to the Settings Button on the top left-hand side of the screen and click on it. A new window will appear where you can enter a working code from the list above into the Enter Code text box. Hit Enter, and you're done.

Carefully enter the codes from the active list above, as they are case-sensitive, and a typo might result in failed input. If it still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and reload the game.

This will switch servers and ensure the codes work. If the process fails, then there's a good chance they have expired.

