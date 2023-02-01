Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes (February 2023): Free coins

Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds, formerly known as Marvel and DC Battlegrounds, allows one to play as their favorite superhero or supervillain from comic book franchises and battle other characters. From Captain Marvel vs Superman to Iron Man vs Batman, players can engage in numerous scenarios and decide who reigns supreme.
However, the main objective is to keep unlocking stronger heroes or villains to battle and defeat opponents. To do the same, players need a bunch of coins that can be received upon winning a battle. While the process is somewhat tedious, they can resort to codes that give them free coins.
Here are a bunch of active and inactive codes for Hero and Villain Battlegrounds as of February 2023 in Roblox.
Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list
Active codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds
Here's a complete list of codes that will work for Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds as of February 2023:
- 47klikes - Redeem Code for 100 Coins
- 46KLIKES - Redeem Code for 100 Coins
- 45klikes - Redeem Code for 100 Coins
Players can use the list above to get the rewards and ensure competitive gameplay.
Inactive codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds
Here's a complete list of codes that no longer work on Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds as of February 2023:
- 44klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 43klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 42klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 41klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 40klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 39klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 37klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 36klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 33klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 29klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 28klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 27klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 26klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 25klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 24klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 23klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 22klikes - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 21KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 20KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 19KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 18KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 17KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 16KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 15KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 14KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 13KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 12KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 11KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 10KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 9KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 8KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 7KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 6KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 5KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 4KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 3KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 2KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
- 1KLIKES - Redeem code for 100 Coins
Developers are consistently appreciated for providing periodical updates and free rewards.
How to redeem active Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes in Roblox
Here are a few easy steps to redeem the active codes for Hero and Villain Battlegrounds:
- Open Hero and Villain Battlegrounds in Roblox Experiences app.
- Head into the game and load up your character.
- Head over to the Settings Button on the top left-hand side of the screen and click on it.
- A new window will appear where you can enter a working code from the list above into the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Enter, and you're done.
Carefully enter the codes from the active list above, as they are case-sensitive, and a typo might result in failed input. If it still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and reload the game.
This will switch servers and ensure the codes work. If the process fails, then there's a good chance they have expired.