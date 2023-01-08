Roblox Heroes Legacy codes for January 2023: Free spins

Released in May 2020, Roblox Heroes Legacy allows players to assume the character of either a hero or villain while facing challenges on their quest to become superhuman.

By equipping their characters with weapons and equipment, one may create their own base and personalize their looks. Additionally, they can become a guild member and work with teammates to defeat formidable foes and travel the world.

The game features an immersive combat system that combines strategy and action. Players must carefully choose their attacks and use their special abilities to defeat opponents. They can also upgrade their characters with powerful skills and abilities.

Codes in the game will grant a lot of experience, money, spins, and cosmetics to increase power. This will undoubtedly be helpful to players as they take on the game's most difficult bosses.

Utilize Roblox Heroes Legacy codes to get free spins in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

As of January 2023, the following codes are still valid and will provide players access to extras that will speed up the expansion of their spins:

torchbros - Use this code to obtain 8 Uncommon spins

- Use this code to obtain 8 Uncommon spins MERRYCHRISTMAS - Use this code to obtain 5 Rare spins

- Use this code to obtain 5 Rare spins LEGACYFAMILY - Use this code to obtain 8,000 Seconds of 2x XP

List of inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

The following is a list of expired Roblox Heroes Legacy codes:

Artist3.0 - Use this code to obtain Earn 4 Rare spins

- Use this code to obtain Earn 4 Rare spins JovahnDad - Use this code to obtain Earn three Rare spins

- Use this code to obtain Earn three Rare spins ZenoBad - Use this code to obtain Earn 2 hours of x2 Experience

- Use this code to obtain Earn 2 hours of x2 Experience 80K ! - Use this code to obtain Earn 2 hours of x2 money

! - Use this code to obtain Earn 2 hours of x2 money DessiLegacy - Use this code to obtain Earn 5,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 5,000 cash thank_you !! - Use this code to obtain Earn cash

!! - Use this code to obtain Earn cash 750PLAYERS ! - Use this code to obtain Earn cash

! - Use this code to obtain Earn cash paradiser - Use this code to obtain Earn cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn cash goketsu - Use this code to obtain Earn cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn cash bangthefighter - Use this code to obtain Earn cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn cash 20KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Earn 2000,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 2000,000 cash 18KLikes - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash Absolut3R!ghtful - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash 16KLikes - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash Boros - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash Aliens - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash LegendsNeverdie - Use this code to obtain Earn 10,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 10,000 cash RIPKobe - Use this code to obtain Earn 10,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 10,000 cash 13000LIKES - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash Ty16M ! - Use this code to obtain Earn2 Rare spins

! - Use this code to obtain Earn2 Rare spins NomuVsAllMight ! - Use this code to obtain Earn5 Rare Spins

! - Use this code to obtain Earn5 Rare Spins S0RRY ! - Use this code to obtain Earn1800 seconds of 2x experience

! - Use this code to obtain Earn1800 seconds of 2x experience NoclypsoDOFA - Use this code to obtain Earn2 Rare Spins

- Use this code to obtain Earn2 Rare Spins DessiAFO - Use this code to obtain Earn2 Spins

- Use this code to obtain Earn2 Spins 15KTHANKS ! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3600 seconds of 2x Experience

! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3600 seconds of 2x Experience eXpBooStLoL - Use this code to obtain Earn 1800 seconds of 2x Experience

- Use this code to obtain Earn 1800 seconds of 2x Experience StatRefund - Use this code to obtain Earn Stat reset

- Use this code to obtain Earn Stat reset Sub2Dessi - Use this code to obtain Earn 10 Common spins

- Use this code to obtain Earn 10 Common spins 1KSUBS ! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3 Uncommon spins

! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3 Uncommon spins 100KFAVS ! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3 Uncommon spins

! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3 Uncommon spins 10THOUSANDLIKES - Use this code to obtain Earn spins

- Use this code to obtain Earn spins DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash RIPSpins - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash Zeke_y - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash LeePungg - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash BrokenClass - Use this code to obtain Earn 5 spins

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Roblox players can copy and paste the required code from the list below into the appropriate text box or area:

In the game, press the Settings button on the left side of the screen.

Copy and paste the working codes into the text box.

Press the Redeem button to claim your prize.

Enjoy your rewards

There is no expiration date listed for the codes, with no information from the creators either. Therefore, it is impossible to predict when they will stop functioning. The redeemed credits and prizes will stay in the account after the code expires.

