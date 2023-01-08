Roblox Heroes Legacy codes for January 2023: Free spins

Released in May 2020, Roblox Heroes Legacy allows players to assume the character of either a hero or villain while facing challenges on their quest to become superhuman.
By equipping their characters with weapons and equipment, one may create their own base and personalize their looks. Additionally, they can become a guild member and work with teammates to defeat formidable foes and travel the world.
The game features an immersive combat system that combines strategy and action. Players must carefully choose their attacks and use their special abilities to defeat opponents. They can also upgrade their characters with powerful skills and abilities.
Codes in the game will grant a lot of experience, money, spins, and cosmetics to increase power. This will undoubtedly be helpful to players as they take on the game's most difficult bosses.
Utilize Roblox Heroes Legacy codes to get free spins in January 2023
List of active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
As of January 2023, the following codes are still valid and will provide players access to extras that will speed up the expansion of their spins:
- torchbros - Use this code to obtain 8 Uncommon spins
- MERRYCHRISTMAS - Use this code to obtain 5 Rare spins
- LEGACYFAMILY - Use this code to obtain 8,000 Seconds of 2x XP
List of inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
The following is a list of expired Roblox Heroes Legacy codes:
- Artist3.0 - Use this code to obtain Earn 4 Rare spins
- JovahnDad - Use this code to obtain Earn three Rare spins
- ZenoBad - Use this code to obtain Earn 2 hours of x2 Experience
- 80K! - Use this code to obtain Earn 2 hours of x2 money
- DessiLegacy - Use this code to obtain Earn 5,000 cash
- thank_you!! - Use this code to obtain Earn cash
- 750PLAYERS! - Use this code to obtain Earn cash
- paradiser - Use this code to obtain Earn cash
- goketsu - Use this code to obtain Earn cash
- bangthefighter - Use this code to obtain Earn cash
- 20KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Earn 2000,000 cash
- 18KLikes - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash
- Absolut3R!ghtful - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash
- 16KLikes - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash
- Boros - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash
- Aliens - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash
- LegendsNeverdie - Use this code to obtain Earn 10,000 cash
- RIPKobe - Use this code to obtain Earn 10,000 cash
- 13000LIKES - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash
- Ty16M! - Use this code to obtain Earn2 Rare spins
- NomuVsAllMight! - Use this code to obtain Earn5 Rare Spins
- S0RRY! - Use this code to obtain Earn1800 seconds of 2x experience
- NoclypsoDOFA - Use this code to obtain Earn2 Rare Spins
- DessiAFO - Use this code to obtain Earn2 Spins
- 15KTHANKS! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3600 seconds of 2x Experience
- eXpBooStLoL - Use this code to obtain Earn 1800 seconds of 2x Experience
- StatRefund - Use this code to obtain Earn Stat reset
- Sub2Dessi - Use this code to obtain Earn 10 Common spins
- 1KSUBS! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3 Uncommon spins
- 100KFAVS! - Use this code to obtain Earn 3 Uncommon spins
- 10THOUSANDLIKES - Use this code to obtain Earn spins
- DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER - Use this code to obtain Earn 100,000 cash
- RIPSpins - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash
- Zeke_y - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash
- LeePungg - Use this code to obtain Earn 200,000 cash
- BrokenClass - Use this code to obtain Earn 5 spins
How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Roblox players can copy and paste the required code from the list below into the appropriate text box or area:
- In the game, press the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
- Copy and paste the working codes into the text box.
- Press the Redeem button to claim your prize.
- Enjoy your rewards
There is no expiration date listed for the codes, with no information from the creators either. Therefore, it is impossible to predict when they will stop functioning. The redeemed credits and prizes will stay in the account after the code expires.