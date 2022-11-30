Roblox Vehicle Legends Codes for December 2022: Free cash and credits

Vehicle Legends is a racing-adventure game in Roblox released by QuadraTech in 2020. Since then, it has been extremely popular amongst players of all age groups, having a gigantic visitor count of more than 700 million.

The Roblox game rose to fame during the pandemic, with more than one million users adding it to their favorites. It has over 5,000 active players at any given point in time to date.

The objective of the game is simple. Players need to get in a vehicle and race their opponents to the finish line while maintaining the first position. They can choose from numerous vehicles like cars, trucks, helicopters, and more.

Racers can purchase, upgrade and personalize their speedy machines with in-game cash and credits. The developers release new codes every now and then to keep the racers engaged in the world. Those new to the game can redeem the below-mentioned codes to stay ahead of other speedsters and rise through the leaderboards.

Get free cash and credits using Roblox Vehicle Legends codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Vehicle Legends

Below is a list of working codes as of December 2022 that will grant players the much-needed freebies to purchase new vehicles and upgrade them:

thxfor120k - Redeem this code to receive 50,000 credits.

- Redeem this code to receive 50,000 credits. thxfor100k - Redeem this code to receive 50,0000 credits.

- Redeem this code to receive 50,0000 credits. CodesReturned - Redeem this code to receive cash.

Inactive codes in Roblox Vehicle Legends

Below is a list of inactive Roblox codes as of December 2022 that don't work for Vehicle Legends anymore. The developers didn't mention any expiration dates for these codes, so there is a good chance that some of them may still work:

25MVisitsIsNice - Redeem this code to receive free credits.

- Redeem this code to receive free credits. 8DigitsOfVisits - Redeem this code to receive 35,000 credits.

- Redeem this code to receive 35,000 credits. NewMapCode - Redeem this code to receive free credits.

- Redeem this code to receive free credits. Turbocharged - Redeem this code to receive 40,000 credits.

- Redeem this code to receive 40,000 credits. V3HICL3L3G3NDS - Redeem this code to receive free credits.

How to redeem Vehicle Legends codes in Roblox

Players can redeem Vehicle Legends codes with ease. They can follow this simple step-by-step guide to redeem all the active ones:

Launch Vehicle Legends and get into a game server.

Head to the blue Twitter bird button located at the top-left corner of the screen and click it.

Copy the required code from the above list and paste it into the text panel.

Hit the Enter key to claim the credits and enjoy the ride.

Note: All the codes for Vehicle Legends are time-limited, which means that they will expire after some time. So make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

It's a good idea to copy and paste the required codes as they are case-sensitive. Furthermore, this method will prevent any typos during the redeeming process.

