Roblox Holy War III codes (December 2022): Spins, XP, and more

The Roblox metaverse is home to a myriad of anime-based titles. Inspired by the popular Seven Deadly Sins anime/manga franchise, Holy War III is a popular Roblox game within the community.

The major objective of players in Holy War III is to become elite combatants on the game's server. They can only achieve this colossal feat by refining their fighting abilities, weaponry, and magic power.

To that end, Roblox players can use Magic and Race Spins to alter their character's race and magic spells. Instead of spending real-life money on Spins and other power-ups, fans can redeem the codes featured in this article to receive free Spins, Armor, and more.

Active codes in Roblox Holy War III

The following codes are currently active and can be redeemed for free rewards:

1BIGLOAD—Redeem for Race Spins (New)

2BIGLOAD—Redeem for Magic Spins (New)

3EXPGANG—Redeem for 10 million XP (New)

FREEDEMARCUS—Redeem for Sacred Treasure

FREECOUSINS—Redeem for Armor

Users are advised to redeem the active codes with haste as they can expire at any moment.

Inactive codes in Roblox Holy War III

Unfortunately, all of the codes listed below have expired and will not work anymore:

BIGGUNS1 —Redeem code for Spins

—Redeem code for Spins SpinsBIGGUNS2 —Redeem code for Spins

—Redeem code for Spins SpinsAPPLE4 —Redeem code for Spins

—Redeem code for Spins QUICKEERACE —Redeem for 20 Race Spins

—Redeem for 20 Race Spins QUICKEEMAGIC —Redeem for 20 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 20 Magic Spins HBDBANDWIN1 —Redeem for 150 Race Spins

—Redeem for 150 Race Spins HBDBANDWIN2 —Redeem for 150 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 150 Magic Spins HAVESOMEMORE —Redeem for 40 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 40 Magic Spins HAVESOME —Redeem for 40 Race Spins

—Redeem for 40 Race Spins DIMPLE1 —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins DIMPLE2 —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins GOLDMEUP —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins HOLDITWELL —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins RESETME6 —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins SACREDTREASURE —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins CLWONSANDBOZOS —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins HYBRIDDEMON —Redeem for 20 Race Spins

—Redeem for 20 Race Spins STOPASKING —Redeem for 20 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 20 Magic Spins YOUWANTEXP —Redeem for 5mil EXP

—Redeem for 5mil EXP YOUWANTRACE —Redeem for 100 Race Spins

—Redeem for 100 Race Spins YOUWANTMAGIC —Redeem for 100 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 100 Magic Spins YOUWANTGOLD —Redeem for Gold

—Redeem for Gold TUKTUK —Redeem for 5mil EXP

—Redeem for 5mil EXP SUNBREATHING —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins GUNGANG —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins PEEKAPEEKABOO —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins 4XMAGIC —Redeem for 40 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 40 Magic Spins STATRESET10 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET9 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET8 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET7 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET6 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET5 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET4 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET3 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET1 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STORYSTREAM —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward ESTEBAN —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward APHIREXSTUDIO —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward OMAEWA —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward CLOUDBANG —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward CRISMAGIC —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward CRISRACE —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward TAKEIT —Redeem code for free Race Spins

—Redeem code for free Race Spins FENIWORLD —Redeem code for a Feni Katana

—Redeem code for a Feni Katana RACECODEBUGGY —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward MAGICCODEBUGGY —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward EXPCODEBUGGY —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward LATEGOLD —Redeem code for 50,000 Gold

—Redeem code for 50,000 Gold BUGBUGEXP —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward SAITAMAROX —Redeem code for free Magic Spins

—Redeem code for free Magic Spins WERSORRYROBLOXSUX —Redeem code for 100,000 XP

—Redeem code for 100,000 XP 2MILBOISRACE —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins 2MILBOISEXP —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins WESORRY4BUG —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins SKILLMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins SKILLRACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins LATENIGHTRACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins LATENIGHTMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins MAGICAWAY —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins RACEAWAY —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins HERENOWSHOO —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins EXPFIXED —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins FORYOURTROUBLES —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins HELBRAMBBY —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins CATASTROPHE —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins SPLASHITBOI —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins CODESWIPED —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins DEMONMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins DEMONRACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins ESCANOR —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins SINOFMAINE —Redeem code for 5,000 Experience

—Redeem code for 5,000 Experience K4RM4 —Redeem code for 15,000 Gold

—Redeem code for 15,000 Gold HAVESOMELVLS —Redeem code for 8,000 Experience

—Redeem code for 8,000 Experience SOMEMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins SOMERACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins FAIRYKINGYUH —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins MIRACLEMAFIA —Redeem code for 5 Magic Spins

—Redeem code for 5 Magic Spins SUB2SWEENALPHI —Redeem code for 10 Race Spins

—Redeem code for 10 Race Spins GODMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins GODRACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins SPINFIX —Redeem code for 3 Race Spins

—Redeem code for 3 Race Spins BETARELEASE —Redeem code for 5 Race Spins

—Redeem code for 5 Race Spins TELLMEAGAIN —Redeem code for a Beta Sword

—Redeem code for a Beta Sword MAGICSPIN—Redeem code for 1 Magic Spin

How to redeem codes in Roblox Holy War III

Interested players can follow the steps outlined below to redeem active Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox title and access the main menu

Click on the customize menu located on the right-hand side of the main menu screen

A new character customization UI will appear

Click on the 'Codes' button under the displayed character

Copy an active code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "CODES"

Hit the 'Enter' button to redeem that code immediately

To ensure they have a smooth redemption process, players must have a stable internet connection while doing so. Furthermore, to avoid typographical errors, they should copy and paste the codes instead of manually typing them out.

