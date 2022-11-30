Roblox Ice Cream Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Tokens, Candy Cones, and more

Roblox Ice Cream Simulator is one of the most soothing titles on the gaming platform, where players are tasked with building a successful ice cream factory on the server.
They can accomplish this by inventing their own ice cream flavors and adding special ingredients to their products. Ice Cream Simulator players must also acquire a large number of ice cream scoops in order to make the largest scoop on the map.
Older players will have a lot of in-game tools that can help them stay influential on the server. New players, on the other hand, suffer due to a lack of financial resources. This is when they must consider using the codes provided in this post.
Roblox Ice Cream Simulator's developers have provided a number of promo codes since its launch in the metaverse. Players can redeem these codes to obtain various types of free rewards. These freebies will instantly improve gameplay and assist newcomers.
Active codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator
Rebirth codes
- toxicity - 25 Super Rebirths
- infernoid - 10 Super Rebirths
- jan1 - 20 Super Rebirths
- toybag - 10 Super Rebirths
- letsgo2019 - Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths
- xmasisover - 5 Super Rebirths
- rainbowpets - 10 Super Rebirths
- iceroad - Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths
- fireplace - 5 Super Rebirths
- xmas - Redeem this code and get 5 Super Rebirths
- stillsick - 10 Super Rebirths
- bestfans - 2 Super Rebirths
- nolick - Redeem this code and get 2 Rebirths
- younoob - Redeem this code and get 2 Rebirths
- sorry4 - 10 Rebirths
- sorry5 - Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths
- airship - 2 Super Rebirths
- thankyou - 1 Rebirths
- wowee - 5 Rebirths
- fairy - 2 Rebirths
- newareas - 25 Rebirths
Candy Canes Codes
- surprised - 1500 Candy Canes
- festive2018 - 10000 Candy Canes
- newyear - Redeem this code and get 10000 Candy Canes
- thanks4playing - Redeem this code and get 10000 Candy Canes
- magicsanta - 5000 Candy Canes
- canes666 - Redeem this code and get 5000 Candy Canes
- flu - 500 Candy Canes
- winterbreak - Redeem this code and get 500 Candy Canes
- noschool - 250 Candy Canes
- coldscoop - Redeem this code and get 250 Candy Canes
- adjustcandy - 500 Candy Canes
- holidays - Redeem this code and get 500 Candy Canes
- aquatheme - 15000 Candy Canes
- coldegg - Redeem this code and get 15000 Candy Canes
Tokens Codes
- morecodes - 100,000 tokens
- shadows - 50,000 tokens
- lowprices - 25,000 tokens
- sorry6 - 100,000 tokens
- cold - 25,000 Air tokens
- bigair - 5,000 tokens
- brites - 2,000 Air tokens
- coney - 1,000 tokens
- failure - 50,000 tokens
- mushy - 25,000 tokens
- skyhigh - 2,000 Air tokens
- dragons - 1,000 tokens
- fail2 - Redeem this code and get 1,000 tokens
- moar - Redeem this code and get 1,000 tokens
- bigfail - 500 tokens
- fail - 500 tokens
- moremonedas - 500 tokens
- scary - Redeem this code and get 500 tokens
- spooky - Redeem this code and get 500 tokens
- 1mil - 300 tokens
- freepet - Redeem this code and get 300 tokens
- russo - 250 tokens
- frozen - 200 tokens
- lag - Redeem this code and get 200 tokens
- pets - 150 tokens
- oops - Redeem this code and get 150 tokens
- wings - 2,000 Air tokens
- outage2 - Redeem this code and get 2,000 tokens
- holymoly - 50,000 tokens
Gems Codes
- treasure - 50,000 gems
- ink - 30,000 gems
- bigthanks - 10,000 gems
- booya - 15,000 gems
- expensive - 25,000 gems
- fail3 - 10,000 gems
- cloudy - 3,000 gems
- outage - 500 gems
- hats - Redeem this code and get 500 gems
- hats2 - Redeem this code and get 500 gems
- gemz - 250 gems
- moregemas - Redeem this code and get 250 gems
- halloween - 25 gems
- spoopy - Redeem this code and get 25 gems
- porridge - 25,000 gems
Codes Coins
- easy - 50,000 coins
- gravy - 500 coins
- sorry - Redeem this code and get 500 coins
- cool - 100 coins
- sweet - Redeem this code and get 100 coins
Scoops Codes
- 1ize - 500 Scoops
- boost - Redeem this code and get 500 Scoops
Users can take their time in redeeming the active codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator, as they won't expire anytime soon.
Inactive codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator
Fortunately, there are no expired codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch update. Additionally, they can find new codes during in-game events and collaborations.
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator?
Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes within a few minutes:
- Launch the Roblox title and enter the server
- Select the blue Twitter logo icon located on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new blue-themed code redemption box will pop up
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box
- Now hit the green "Redeem" button to claim the freebies
Players can find the claimed rewards in their in-game inventories.