Roblox Ice Cream Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Tokens, Candy Cones, and more

Roblox Ice Cream Simulator is one of the most soothing titles on the gaming platform, where players are tasked with building a successful ice cream factory on the server.

They can accomplish this by inventing their own ice cream flavors and adding special ingredients to their products. Ice Cream Simulator players must also acquire a large number of ice cream scoops in order to make the largest scoop on the map.

Older players will have a lot of in-game tools that can help them stay influential on the server. New players, on the other hand, suffer due to a lack of financial resources. This is when they must consider using the codes provided in this post.

Roblox Ice Cream Simulator's developers have provided a number of promo codes since its launch in the metaverse. Players can redeem these codes to obtain various types of free rewards. These freebies will instantly improve gameplay and assist newcomers.

Active codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator

Rebirth codes

toxicity - 25 Super Rebirths

- 25 Super Rebirths infernoid - 10 Super Rebirths

- 10 Super Rebirths jan1 - 20 Super Rebirths

- 20 Super Rebirths toybag - 10 Super Rebirths

- 10 Super Rebirths letsgo2019 - Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths

- Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths xmasisover - 5 Super Rebirths

- 5 Super Rebirths rainbowpets - 10 Super Rebirths

- 10 Super Rebirths iceroad - Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths

- Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths fireplace - 5 Super Rebirths

- 5 Super Rebirths xmas - Redeem this code and get 5 Super Rebirths

- Redeem this code and get 5 Super Rebirths stillsick - 10 Super Rebirths

- 10 Super Rebirths bestfans - 2 Super Rebirths

- 2 Super Rebirths nolick - Redeem this code and get 2 Rebirths

- Redeem this code and get 2 Rebirths younoob - Redeem this code and get 2 Rebirths

- Redeem this code and get 2 Rebirths sorry4 - 10 Rebirths

- 10 Rebirths sorry5 - Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths

- Redeem this code and get 10 Super Rebirths airship - 2 Super Rebirths

- 2 Super Rebirths thankyou - 1 Rebirths

- 1 Rebirths wowee - 5 Rebirths

- 5 Rebirths fairy - 2 Rebirths

- 2 Rebirths newareas - 25 Rebirths

Candy Canes Codes

surprised - 1500 Candy Canes

- 1500 Candy Canes festive2018 - 10000 Candy Canes

- 10000 Candy Canes newyear - Redeem this code and get 10000 Candy Canes

- Redeem this code and get 10000 Candy Canes thanks4playing - Redeem this code and get 10000 Candy Canes

- Redeem this code and get 10000 Candy Canes magicsanta - 5000 Candy Canes

- 5000 Candy Canes canes666 - Redeem this code and get 5000 Candy Canes

- Redeem this code and get 5000 Candy Canes flu - 500 Candy Canes

- 500 Candy Canes winterbreak - Redeem this code and get 500 Candy Canes

- Redeem this code and get 500 Candy Canes noschool - 250 Candy Canes

- 250 Candy Canes coldscoop - Redeem this code and get 250 Candy Canes

- Redeem this code and get 250 Candy Canes adjustcandy - 500 Candy Canes

- 500 Candy Canes holidays - Redeem this code and get 500 Candy Canes

- Redeem this code and get 500 Candy Canes aquatheme - 15000 Candy Canes

- 15000 Candy Canes coldegg - Redeem this code and get 15000 Candy Canes

Tokens Codes

morecodes - 100,000 tokens

- 100,000 tokens shadows - 50,000 tokens

- 50,000 tokens lowprices - 25,000 tokens

- 25,000 tokens sorry6 - 100,000 tokens

- 100,000 tokens cold - 25,000 Air tokens

- 25,000 Air tokens bigair - 5,000 tokens

- 5,000 tokens brites - 2,000 Air tokens

- 2,000 Air tokens coney - 1,000 tokens

- 1,000 tokens failure - 50,000 tokens

- 50,000 tokens mushy - 25,000 tokens

- 25,000 tokens skyhigh - 2,000 Air tokens

- 2,000 Air tokens dragons - 1,000 tokens

- 1,000 tokens fail2 - Redeem this code and get 1,000 tokens

- Redeem this code and get 1,000 tokens moar - Redeem this code and get 1,000 tokens

- Redeem this code and get 1,000 tokens bigfail - 500 tokens

- 500 tokens fail - 500 tokens

- 500 tokens moremonedas - 500 tokens

- 500 tokens scary - Redeem this code and get 500 tokens

- Redeem this code and get 500 tokens spooky - Redeem this code and get 500 tokens

- Redeem this code and get 500 tokens 1mil - 300 tokens

- 300 tokens freepet - Redeem this code and get 300 tokens

- Redeem this code and get 300 tokens russo - 250 tokens

- 250 tokens frozen - 200 tokens

- 200 tokens lag - Redeem this code and get 200 tokens

- Redeem this code and get 200 tokens pets - 150 tokens

- 150 tokens oops - Redeem this code and get 150 tokens

- Redeem this code and get 150 tokens wings - 2,000 Air tokens

- 2,000 Air tokens outage2 - Redeem this code and get 2,000 tokens

- Redeem this code and get 2,000 tokens holymoly - 50,000 tokens

Gems Codes

treasure - 50,000 gems

- 50,000 gems ink - 30,000 gems

- 30,000 gems bigthanks - 10,000 gems

- 10,000 gems booya - 15,000 gems

- 15,000 gems expensive - 25,000 gems

- 25,000 gems fail3 - 10,000 gems

- 10,000 gems cloudy - 3,000 gems

- 3,000 gems outage - 500 gems

- 500 gems hats - Redeem this code and get 500 gems

- Redeem this code and get 500 gems hats2 - Redeem this code and get 500 gems

- Redeem this code and get 500 gems gemz - 250 gems

- 250 gems moregemas - Redeem this code and get 250 gems

- Redeem this code and get 250 gems halloween - 25 gems

- 25 gems spoopy - Redeem this code and get 25 gems

- Redeem this code and get 25 gems porridge - 25,000 gems

Codes Coins

easy - 50,000 coins

- 50,000 coins gravy - 500 coins

- 500 coins sorry - Redeem this code and get 500 coins

- Redeem this code and get 500 coins cool - 100 coins

- 100 coins sweet - Redeem this code and get 100 coins

Scoops Codes

1ize - 500 Scoops

- 500 Scoops boost - Redeem this code and get 500 Scoops

Users can take their time in redeeming the active codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator, as they won't expire anytime soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator

Fortunately, there are no expired codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch update. Additionally, they can find new codes during in-game events and collaborations.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox title and enter the server

Select the blue Twitter logo icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new blue-themed code redemption box will pop up

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box

Now hit the green "Redeem" button to claim the freebies

Players can find the claimed rewards in their in-game inventories.

