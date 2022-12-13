Roblox Infinity Sea 2 codes (December 2022)

Roblox Infinity Sea 2 is heavily inspired by the popular Japanese animated series called One Piece, and the avatar that players spawn with is one of Monkey D. Luffy from the anime. The objective of the game is for players to free the islands of marines. While taking down enemies, they can loot and unlock better weapons.

Roblox Infinity Sea 2 free codes can be redeemed in the game for extra Beli, boosts, and other useful rewards. When players begin the game, they start off with a character who has to loot and start building a team. These codes can provide a much-needed headstart.

The game fruits that are currently available are Smoke, Bomb, Sand, Venom, Light, Soap, Suke, Spin, Spike, Magma, and Bara. The maximum level a hero can reach is capped at 415. Players can also choose their preferred style of fighting, and this is where the race rolls and stat resets offered by the codes come into the picture.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Infinity Sea 2

All active codes in Roblox Infinity Sea 2

Here are the active codes in the game:

!Code_400 Likes - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3,500 Beli, 2,400 exp, 20 minutes of 2x Beli and stat boost, and a stat reset

!Code_50K VISITS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3,500 Beli, 2,400 exp, and 20 minutes of 2x Beli and exp

!Code_Friend GuizeraYT - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a stat reset

Redeeming codes in Infinity Sea 2 is a fairly straightforward process, and the steps to do so are mentioned at the end of the article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Infinity Sea 2

Here are all the codes that don't work in Infinity Sea 2 anymore:

!Code_100 LIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2,500 Beli, 1,400 exp, and five minutes of 2x Beli and exp boost

!Code_10K VISITS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2,500 Beli, 1,400 exp, seven minutes of 2x Beli and exp boost, and a stat reset

!Code_DeploidStudios - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2x exp boost

!Code_release - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2x money boost

!Code_sky - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,500 Beli, 1,400 exp, and five minutes of 2x Beli boost

!Deploid_Family - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 5x family rolls

!XexAndZitBestScripters - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 5x race rolls

Steps to redeem a code in Roblox Infinity Sea 2

Roblox gamers can follow these steps to redeem a code in the game:

Start the game on Roblox.

Press play to enter the game. This may take a few seconds.

Your character will spawn inside Partys Bar. Stay there and look for the menu option on the bottom left side of the screen and select it.

A list of icons should be visible now. Select the icon with the Twitter bird logo on it. The icon is blue in color, but the game has it in black.

As soon as you click on it, a pop-up window will appear with a text box.

Enter the code in the space and press the button to complete the process.

The codes occasionally do not get accepted even though they are valid. In this case, players should restart the game and try again.

