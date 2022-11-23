Roblox Infinity Sea 2 codes for November 2022: Free EXP, beli, and more

Roblox Infinity Sea 2 is an experience that was started off by Deploid Studios and released in June of 2022. Despite being a new game in the Roblox Metaverse, it has garnished more than one million visitors in such a short time span. It is another Roblox game that is loosely inspired by the infamous anime One Piece and revolves around the concept of pirates and marines.

In it, players need to set sail in search of fruits and discover new lands in the process. They allow one to gain power over various elements and the correct ones can lead a character to become the most powerful being to ever exist in this metamorphic world. Gamers can choose to be on the pirate's side and liberate the islands from the marines in gruesome swordfights.

To get the most out of the game, players can make use of certain codes that will grant EXP, beli, and other rewards. Those who are new to the game can get a head-start with the help of the below-mentioned codes. It is advised to redeem them before they expire.

Get Free EXP, beli, and more by using these Roblox Infinity Sea 2 codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Infinity Sea 2

Here's a list of working codes as of November 2022 that will grant players free EXP, beli, and more. You are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible since they can expire without any prior notice:

!Code_New Projects - Redeem this code to receive reset stats and 25 mins of 2x EXP.

!Code_10k Members - Redeem this code to receive reset stats, 15 mins of 2x EXP, and 15k beli.

CommonW - Redeem this code to receive 100 Candy.

Code_Update_0.5 - Redeem this code to receive 2x EXP and 2x beli.

Code_Thx500K_Visits - Redeem this code to receive 2x EXP and reset status.

Inactive codes in Roblox Infinity Sea 2

The below-mentioned codes do not work for Infinity Sea 2 anymore. However, players can still try to redeem the codes if the particular account still has the leverage to do so.

!Deploid_Family - Redeem this code to receive 5x Family Rolls

- Redeem this code to receive 5x Family Rolls !XexAndZitBestScripters - Redeem this code to receive code for 5x Race Rolls

- Redeem this code to receive code for 5x Race Rolls !Code_10K VISITS - Redeem this code to receive 2.5k beli, 1,4k exp, seven minutes 2x beli and exp Boost and a Stat Reset.

- Redeem this code to receive 2.5k beli, 1,4k exp, seven minutes 2x beli and exp Boost and a Stat Reset. !Code_100 LIKES - Redeem this code to receive 2.5k beli, 1,4k exp, and five minutes 2x beli and exp Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2.5k beli, 1,4k exp, and five minutes 2x beli and exp Boost. !Code_sky - Redeem this code to receive 1.5k beli, 1.4k exp, and five minutes of 2x beli Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 1.5k beli, 1.4k exp, and five minutes of 2x beli Boost !Code_release - Redeem this code to receive 2x Money Boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Money Boost. !Code_DeploidStudios - Redeem this code to receive 2x exp Boost.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Infinity Sea 2

To redeem all the codes in Infinity Sea 2, players must follow these simple steps:

Launch Roblox Infinity Sea 2 and get into a lobby or server

Click the blue Twitter bird button located at the top-left corner of the screen

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box that says "Type Code Here"

Hit Enter to claim the rewards

Players will immediately receive the points after redeeming the codes. However, certain Roblox codes are case-sensitive. One needs to re-check them before hitting the enter button. It is advised to copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure from the list above.

