Roblox King Legacy codes in November 2022: Free gems, resets, and more

Roblox King Legacy is based on the popular One Piece manga series. Due to its interactive environment and refined texture, King Legacy and its gameplay garnered favorable praise from both fans and players.

One must beat the greatest NPCs and fellow players on the server in lethal PvP encounters to become the ultimate pirate lord. To do so, they must ingest Devil Fruits (consumables that provide superpowers) and acquire the finest combat gear.

Instead of grinding for hours, players can redeem the codes provided in this article to get free Beli, Gems (in-game currencies), and other items.

Get rich and influential on the server using rewards claimed from Roblox King Legacy codes

Active codes

Sadly, only a handful of codes in Roblox King Legacy are functionable. Players can expect new ones in the forthcoming update.

UPDATE3.5 : Redeem this code and get five gems

650KLIKES: Redeem this code and get Stat Reset

Redeem this code and get Stat Reset THXFOR1BVISIT : Redeem this code and get three Gems

: Redeem this code and get three Gems Peodiz : Redeem this code and get 100k Beli

: Redeem this code and get 100k Beli DinoxLive : Redeem this code and get 100k Beli

: Redeem this code and get 100k Beli 1MFAV: Redeem this code and get five Gems

Note: Redeem all the active Roblox King Legacy codes with haste as they will expire very soon!

The claimed Beli and Gems can be used to purchase the strongest Devil Fruits. These fruits enhance the players' arsenal with special superpowers for a short span of time.

With the newly obtained enhancement, players can effortlessly fight the toughest bosses and opponents.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a significant amount of old codes in Roblox King Legacy have expired. There is a silver lining to this as new ones are provided on a regular basis:

Update3_16: Redeem code for x3 Gems

Redeem code for x3 Gems Update3_15: Redeem code for x3 Gems

Redeem code for x3 Gems 550KLIKES: Redeem code for x1 Stat Reset

Redeem code for x1 Stat Reset Update3_17: Redeem code for x3 Gems

Redeem code for x3 Gems Update3: Redeem code for x3 Gems

Redeem code for x3 Gems 500KLIKES: Redeem code for a Stat Reset

Redeem code for a Stat Reset 1MFAV: Redeem code for 5 Gems

Redeem code for 5 Gems 550KLIKES: Redeem code for Stat Reset

Redeem code for Stat Reset Update3_17: Redeem code for 3 Gems

Redeem code for 3 Gems Update2_5: Redeem code for 3 Gems

Redeem code for 3 Gems Update3_16: Redeem code for 3 Gems

Redeem code for 3 Gems Update3_15: Redeem code for 3 Gems

Redeem code for 3 Gems Update3: Redeem code for 3 Gems

Redeem code for 3 Gems THXFOR1BVISIT: Redeem code for 3 Gems

Redeem code for 3 Gems Update2_17: Get 3 Gems

Get 3 Gems Update2_16: Get 5 Gems

Get 5 Gems Update2_14: Get 5 Gems

Get 5 Gems Update2_13: Get 5 Gems

Get 5 Gems 300KLIKES: Get a Stat Reset

Get a Stat Reset 400KLIKES: Get a Stat Reset

Get a Stat Reset 600KFAV: Get 1 Gem

Get 1 Gem 700KFAV: Get 1 Gem

Get 1 Gem 800KFAV: Get 1 Gem

Get 1 Gem 900KFAV: Get 1 Gem

Get 1 Gem SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Get 3 Gems

Get 3 Gems 300MVISITS: Get 100,000 Beli

Get 100,000 Beli 500KFAV: Get 100,000 Beli

Get 100,000 Beli 250KLIKES: Get a Stat Reset

Get a Stat Reset GasGas: Get a Gem

Get a Gem BeckyStyle: Get 100,000 Beli

Get 100,000 Beli KingPieceComeBack: Get 100,000 Beli

Get 100,000 Beli REDBIRD: Get 250,000 Beli Cash

Get 250,000 Beli Cash NewDragon: Get 3 Gems

Get 3 Gems Brachio: Get a Gem

Get a Gem 150KLIKES: Get Stat Reset

Get Stat Reset 200MVISITS: Get 100,000 Beli

Get 100,000 Beli 300KFAV: Get 100,000 Beli

Get 100,000 Beli UpdateGem: Get a reward

Get a reward 20MVisit: Get a reward

Get a reward 22kLike: Get a reward

Get a reward 23kLike: Get a reward

Get a reward 26kLikes: Get a reward

Get a reward 35MVisit: Get a reward

Get a reward 45KLIKES: Get a reward

Get a reward 45MVISIT: Get a reward

Get a reward 50KLIKES: Get a reward

Get a reward 60MVISITS: Get a reward

Get a reward 70KLIKES: Get a reward

Get a reward 80MVISITS: Get a reward

Get a reward 90KFavorites: Get a reward

Get a reward 100KFAV: Get a reward

Get a reward BeckComeBack: Get a reward

Get a reward BestEvil: Get a reward

Get a reward Makalov: Get a reward

Get a reward Merry Christmas: Get a reward

Christmas: Get a reward MIUMA: Get a reward

Get a reward OpOp: Get a reward

Get a reward Peerapat: Get a reward

Get a reward QuakeQuake: Get a reward

Get a reward Shadow: Get a reward

Get a reward Snow: Get a reward

Get a reward String: Get a reward

Get a reward TanTaiGaming: Get a reward

Get a reward Threeramate: Get a reward

How to redeem the active Roblox King Legacy codes?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Roblox King Legacy:

Start the game and enter the server

Find the small "Menu" button located on the top left hand side of the screen

A drop down menu will appear, select the "Settings" option to open the code box

Players can see the brown coloured code box

Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the text box that says "ENTER CODE"

Hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to redeem the code

Players must avoid making typos throughout the redemption process as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.

Poll : 0 votes