Roblox King Legacy codes in November 2022: Free gems, resets, and more

Roblox King Legacy is based on the popular One Piece manga series. Due to its interactive environment and refined texture, King Legacy and its gameplay garnered favorable praise from both fans and players.
One must beat the greatest NPCs and fellow players on the server in lethal PvP encounters to become the ultimate pirate lord. To do so, they must ingest Devil Fruits (consumables that provide superpowers) and acquire the finest combat gear.
Instead of grinding for hours, players can redeem the codes provided in this article to get free Beli, Gems (in-game currencies), and other items.
Get rich and influential on the server using rewards claimed from Roblox King Legacy codes
Active codes
Sadly, only a handful of codes in Roblox King Legacy are functionable. Players can expect new ones in the forthcoming update.
UPDATE3.5: Redeem this code and get five gems
- 650KLIKES: Redeem this code and get Stat Reset
- THXFOR1BVISIT: Redeem this code and get three Gems
- Peodiz: Redeem this code and get 100k Beli
- DinoxLive: Redeem this code and get 100k Beli
- 1MFAV: Redeem this code and get five Gems
Note: Redeem all the active Roblox King Legacy codes with haste as they will expire very soon!
The claimed Beli and Gems can be used to purchase the strongest Devil Fruits. These fruits enhance the players' arsenal with special superpowers for a short span of time.
With the newly obtained enhancement, players can effortlessly fight the toughest bosses and opponents.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, a significant amount of old codes in Roblox King Legacy have expired. There is a silver lining to this as new ones are provided on a regular basis:
How to redeem the active Roblox King Legacy codes?
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Roblox King Legacy:
- Start the game and enter the server
- Find the small "Menu" button located on the top left hand side of the screen
- A drop down menu will appear, select the "Settings" option to open the code box
- Players can see the brown coloured code box
- Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the text box that says "ENTER CODE"
- Hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to redeem the code
Players must avoid making typos throughout the redemption process as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.