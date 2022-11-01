Roblox's Last Pirates is based on the famous One Piece manga franchise. Players can free-roam and sail the seven seas to hunt down the most formidable adversaries camping the map. They can also discover the superpowers of the forbidden Devil Fruits.

The ultimate objective for Last Pirates is to become the strongest and best pirate on the server. Players usually spend a large amount of Robux to enhance their weapon and spell arsenal to achieve this.

Instead of spending a fortune on Robux, players can redeem the codes in this article to receive free money, resets, and more. Gamers can defeat the strongest bosses if they use the rewards obtained from the codes wisely.

Monitor the developer's Twitter account to get wind of the latest Roblox Last Pirates codes

Active codes

FixBug —Redeem for a Stat Reset (Latest code)

—Redeem for a Stat Reset BigUpdate —Redeem for 5LP (You need to be at level 300 to redeem this code)

—Redeem for 5LP (You need to be at level 300 to redeem this code) NewWorld —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset bleak —Redeem for 50K Beli

—Redeem for 50K Beli KongPoop—Redeem for a Stat Reset

Note: Players are advised to redeem all the valid Roblox Last Pirates codes with haste, as they will expire soon.

Think twice before using the Stat Reset, as it resets the characters' attributes to default.

To redeem the code for 5 LP, players must be at level 300. An error notice will emerge when players under level 300 attempt to activate the code.

Free Beli can be used to purchase the finest fighting gear required to become the ultimate pirate lord in Roblox's Last Pirates.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a large number of Roblox Last Pirates codes have gone invalid. A fresh set of codes will be published in the upcoming patchwork update.

Bleak_fat —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset Event —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP Chxmei —Redeem for 10k Beli

—Redeem for 10k Beli Greed —Redeem for 10 LP

—Redeem for 10 LP Update! —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP OPZTV —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP Checkmate —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset Code —Redeem for 25k Money

—Redeem for 25k Money LPLOVER —Redeem for 10 LP

—Redeem for 10 LP Snappy —Redeem for 25k Cash

—Redeem for 25k Cash Juan —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP NEOGAMING —Redeem for 10 Heart Gems

—Redeem for 10 Heart Gems 111KFAV —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset FreeGem —Redeem for 10 HeartGems

—Redeem for 10 HeartGems iSEN —Redeem for 5 LP Must be level 300 to claim

—Redeem for 5 LP Must be level 300 to claim 100KFAV —Redeem for free Stat Reset

—Redeem for free Stat Reset TECHO —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP 5Chiba —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash UPDATE2 —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset CarinaCaxtez —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards PixelJoe —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset N4Animation —Redeem for 30k Beli

—Redeem for 30k Beli Stranger —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset SEAFOUR —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards Ruriair —Redeem for 20k Beli

—Redeem for 20k Beli Dream —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset Odyssey —Redeem for 20k Beli

—Redeem for 20k Beli SmolEsan —Redeem for 10,000 Cash

—Redeem for 10,000 Cash XIEXIE —Redeem for 10,000 Cash

—Redeem for 10,000 Cash 10MVisits —Redeem for a Cash Reward

—Redeem for a Cash Reward DIW_TW —Redeem for a Cash Reward

—Redeem for a Cash Reward 3MVisits —Redeem for a Cash Reward

—Redeem for a Cash Reward NEOGAMING —Redeem for a Cash Reward

—Redeem for a Cash Reward MIUMA —Redeem code for 20,000 cash

—Redeem code for 20,000 cash OatCasterCh —Redeem code for 10,000 cash

—Redeem code for 10,000 cash JZ GAMMING —Redeem code for 10,000 cash

—Redeem code for 10,000 cash MAOKUMA —Redeem code for 10,000 cash

—Redeem code for 10,000 cash KINGNONKD —Redeem code for 1,000 cash

—Redeem code for 1,000 cash WHITEKUNG— Redeem code to for 10,000 cash

Redeem code to for 10,000 cash UPDATE!! —Redeem code for 20,000 cash

—Redeem code for 20,000 cash Rosaki —Redeem for 10,000 Cash

—Redeem for 10,000 Cash snowman —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward Saber —Redeem for cash reward

—Redeem for cash reward Katana —Redeem for stat reset

—Redeem for stat reset Bisento —Redeem for free cash

—Redeem for free cash Bisentov2 —Redeem for free cash

—Redeem for free cash Yoru —Redeem for free reward

—Redeem for free reward Cathunt —Redeem for stat reset

—Redeem for stat reset 10KVisit —Redeem for 10000 Beli and Heart Gems

—Redeem for 10000 Beli and Heart Gems 25KVisit —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward UPDATE3 —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward Vezxter —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward HxW—Redeem code for a reward

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Last Pirates?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes in Roblox Last Pirates within a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server

Once in the game, find the brown colored Twitter logo icon situated right next to the "$" button, click on the bird logo

A small brown-themed code box will appear on the screen

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the text box that says "???"

Hit the brown-colored "Redeem" button to claim the free rewards!

The claimed Beli will be added to the players' coffers instantly after redeeming the code. Stats Reset and other newly obtained goodies can be found in the players' inventories.

