Roblox Last Pirates codes for January 2023: Free stats and more

The well-known Roblox game Last Pirates was released in February 2021. Inspired by One Piece, it has accrued over 57 million users and has steadily risen in popularity.

One Piece is a wholesome anime and manga beautifully illustrated by Eiichiro Oda in 1997. It describes the story of a young man who embarks on a journey filled with action and exciting adventure. He travels from the East Blue sea to find precious treasures.

Roblox developers have pleased One Piece fans worldwide by releasing Last Piece, now known as Last Pirates.

If one's heart belongs to the sea and wants to prove themselves as a fearsome pirate, they'll find no better place to do that than the community of the Last Pirates.

In this popular Roblox game, players must set sail to become the most notorious ocean warrior. Exploring the world, defeating in-game enemies, and conquering the seas are the main parts of this game to become the strongest and most powerful Lord of the Sea.

In Last Pirates, money and character stats are the two main components. Players may find it challenging to accomplish this on their own, but as always, specific codes can help them. Users can be confident that they are on a fast track to becoming a top contender in the metamorphic world with the codes listed below.

Utilize these Roblox Last Pirates codes to get free stats and more in January 2023

List of Active codes in Last Pirates

Here's a list of all the active codes in Last Pirates that will grant free stats and more. Everyone is advised to redeem them as soon as possible, as they may expire without any prior notice:

FixBug - Redeem this code and earn Stat Reset

Redeem this code and earn Stat Reset BigUpdate - Redeem this code and earn 5 LP (level requirement 300)

Redeem this code and earn 5 LP (level requirement 300) KongPoop - Redeem this code and earn a Stat Reset

Redeem this code and earn a Stat Reset NewWorld - Redeem this code and earn a Stat Reset

Redeem this code and earn a Stat Reset bleak - Redeem this code and earn 50,000 Beli

List of Inactive codes in Last Pirates

Sadly, the codes listed below are no longer valid. However, one can still attempt to redeem them to see if any of them are still valid for any specific account, even if the developers never mentioned the benefits connected to the codes:

Bleak_fat

Event

Chxmei

UPDATE2

TECHO

Code

Greed

OPZTV

Checkmate

Odyssey

Dream

Stranger

N4Animation

PixelJoe

CarinaCaxtez

Ruriair

SEAFOUR

NEOGAMING

iSEN

FreeCandy

Update

Snappy

Shutdown

HappyHalloween!!

Update!!

yy0rk

GUIDE1985

RESET

Juan

111KFAV

100KFAV

10CandyCane

80KFAV

30KLIKES

BUMBY

10KVisit

25KVisit

Bisento

Bisentov2

Cathunt

HxW

Katana

Rosaki

Saber

snowman

UPDATE3

Vezxter

Yoru

How to redeem all the Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Redeeming a code is simple in Roblox Last Pirates, just like in other games on the platform. Here is how it works:

Launch the Roblox Last Pirates on your device. Press the Codes button. A new text box window will appear. In this new text box, type any working code. Hit redeem to get free rewards.

Due to case sensitivity, these codes might not work if players don’t type them exactly as they are here, so it’s better to copy-paste the active codes.

