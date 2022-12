Roblox Master Pirate codes (December 2022)

Roblox Master Pirate is a game inspired by the very popular Japanese animated series called One Piece. Players have to create their own hero by giving the avatar clothes, weapons, and powers.

Roblox Master Pirate codes can be redeemed in the game to earn extra rubies and money. Players can use these rewards to buy stronger weapons and equipment. Their existing weapons can also be upgraded to inflict more damage on foes.

The developers do not have a Twitter account yet, but players can join their official private Discord for more codes and other updates.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Master Pirate

All active codes in Roblox Master Pirate

Here are the active codes in the game:

1klikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a stat reset

2kLike - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 200 money

2klikes - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a stat reset

AekZa_Junior - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 29,000 cash

AKUMATORI - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a ruby

BigUPD - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2 hours of 2x XP

Dinoz_Ch - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x Exp for 15 minutes

EZCRY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive +500 money

FREE5RUBYFIX4 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 5 rubies

FREERESETSTATSFIX5 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a stat reset

FREEX2EXPFIX5 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 minutes of 2x XP

GoodByeTonkar - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive +1 gems

IceBarBer - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 5 rubies

JaiJai - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive +1 gem

KINGNONKD - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive1 Ruby

MAOKUMA - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive2x Exp for 15 minutes

MONOACK - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a stat reset

NOOPER - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a stat reset

PeaKer - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive +500 money

PeaKer_Gamer - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 10,000 money

SEA_FOUR - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 20 minutes of 2x drops

Tonmai - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive +500 money

TONMAI_STUDIO - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 50k money

UPD1 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive +2 gems

xdggjai - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 level, 1 XP, 1 Ruby, and 1 hour of boosts

Xou - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 90 minutes of 2x money

ZeCraftDay - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2 rubies

Players will find detailed steps to redeem codes at the end of the article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Master Pirate

Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

GaiGuy - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive1 Beli

It_MOODz - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a stat reset

SnipezService - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive1 Beli

ThxForPopPular - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a stat reset

TkzTonKarz - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive1 Beli

WeeraphatLukYum - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive1 Beli

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Master Pirate

Roblox players can follow these steps to redeem a code in Master Pirate:

Start the game and wait for your character to be summoned to the safe zone.

Look for the menu option below the health and Exp bar and click on it.

Select the settings option from the list of options that appear.

You should see a text box at the bottom of the pop-up window. You can copy and paste the code here.

Hit the enter key to redeem the code.

If the process is successful, you will see a message that displays the reward details. If there is any problem with the code, you will receive an error message in the text box.

If you've received an error despite entering the active code correctly, you should restart the Roblox game and try again. This changes the server, which usually resolves the issue.

