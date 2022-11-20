Roblox Master Punching Simulator codes for November 2022: Free boosts, gems, and pets

Master Punching Simulator is one of the fastest-growing Roblox games created by Block Star Studios. The main objective of the players is to punch various objects all across the metaverse to earn cash that can be used to purchase pets and necessary upgrades. One can level up and unlock new worlds to punch more things and become the ultimate punching champion.

Roblox Master Punching Simulator is all about boosting the character's power to its maximum potential so that enemies can be taken down easily. Punching objects can earn coins and gems to purchase pets who will accompany the players in combat to make the battle easy and entertaining.

There are a few active codes in the game that can deliver many exclusive free items and benefits. Players can master the art of punching by redeeming the below-mentioned codes that will grant free boosts, gems, and pets. Follow the complete guide step by step and take full advantage of these freebies as quickly as possible before the codes expire.

Get free boosts, gems, and pets using these Roblox Master Punching Simulator codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator

Here's a list of working codes for Roblox Master Punching Simulator as of November 2022, that will grant players free boosts, gems, and pets. They are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible since they may not work for a very long time and might expire without any prior notice.

1MVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost 300KVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost 25KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost 10KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost SPOOKYUPDATE - Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 3 of each Boost HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Redeem this code to receive a Pumpkin Pet

- Redeem this code to receive a Pumpkin Pet 45KVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 2x Power Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Power Boost 5KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to receive 2x Gem Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Gem Boost 300LIKES - Redeem this code to receive Luck Boost

- Redeem this code to receive Luck Boost 200LIKES - Redeem this code to receive 2x Double Gem Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Double Gem Boost LETSFIGHT - Redeem this code to receive 2x Double Power Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Double Power Boost 20KVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 2x Double Gem Boost

- Redeem this code to receive 2x Double Gem Boost RELEASE - Redeem this code to receive 80 free Gems

- Redeem this code to receive 80 free Gems STARSTUDIOS - Redeem this code to receive 100 free Gems

- Redeem this code to receive 100 free Gems FREEBOOST - Redeem this code to receive one free Double Power Boost

- Redeem this code to receive one free Double Power Boost FREEPET- Redeem this code to receive a free Newbie pet

Inactive codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator

Much to the player's relief, there are no inactive codes as of November 2022. However, it is advised to redeem all the working codes before they expire.

How to redeem Master Punching Simulator codes in Roblox

Players can follow these simple steps to redeem all the codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator:

Launch "Master Punching Simulator" on the preferred device

on the preferred device Click on the " Newspaper Icon" on the right side of the screen

on the right side of the screen Click on the "Codes" button on the new window pop-up

button on the new window pop-up Copy and paste the required code in the "Text Box"

Click on the "Redeem" Button to collect the rewards

Players will immediately receive their rewards right after hitting the "Redeem" button. It's advised to double-check the codes since they are usually case-sensitive. They can also choose to copy and paste the active codes to avoid any typographical errors.

Poll : 0 votes