One Punch Fighters Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts and heroes (October 2022)

Lord of Animes created a game called Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator for all Saitama fans. The title was created on August 8, 2022. In hardly two months, the game has had over 21.4 million visits from players and 61 thousand likes. In this title, gamers have to save their city from monsters by defeating them. Initially, they have to punch their foes multiple times by clicking continuously.
However, as their punches gain more power, the number of strikes required to take down enemies will decrease. Moreover, One Punch Fighters Simulator players can use Roblox codes from the list below to get all sorts of boosts to increase their wealth and buy all possible upgrades. This will help them advance in the game more easily.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator
Active codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- 20KLIKES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a gem boost
- 45KLIKES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- 50KLIKES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- boost - Redeeming this code in the game will give players damage, luck, coin, and Strength boosts
- DEFENSE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- FREE_BOROS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an awakened Boros hero
- FREE_EXP - Redeeming this code in the game will give players five EXP elixir
- FREE_LEVEL - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 25 Fruit elixirs
- FREE_luck - Redeeming this code in the game will give players five luck boosts and five elixirs
- FREE_PAITAMA - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an awakened Paitama hero
- FREE_STR - Redeeming this code in the game will give players five Strength elixirs
- FridayCode - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- ONEMILLION - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- OnePunch - Redeeming this code in the game will give players elixirs and all boosts
- OPF - Redeeming this code in the game will give players luck and damage boosts
- PUMPKIN - Redeeming this code in the game will give players five Pumpkins
- quiz - Redeeming this code in the game will give players two Strength boost
- ShutdownForCorrection - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a damage boost and a Strength boost
- SIXPART2 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- thx100likes - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a damage boost and a luck boost
- thx11kplayers - Redeeming this code in the game will give players four gem boosts and four luck boosts
- Thx15mVisits - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- thx1kplayers - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one damage boost and all other boosts
- thx1Mvisits - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one gem boost and all other boosts
- Thx3KLikes - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one gem boost and all other boosts
- Thx50kSubsTwitter - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- Thx5Mvisits - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an elixir
- Thx6KLikes - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one gem boost and one damage boost
- Thx75kFavorites - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- Thx7KFollows - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one gem boost and all other boosts
- UPDATE2 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players four luck boosts
- UPDATE3 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players damage, luck, coin, and Strength boosts
- UPDATE4 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one elixir and all boosts
- UPDATE5 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- UPDATE5BUGFIX - Redeeming this code in the game will give players three elixir boosts
- UPDATE6 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a damage boost and a luck boost
- UPDATE6BUGFIX - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- UPDATE7 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- UPDATE8 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- UPDATE9 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- UPDATE9BUGFIX - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- UpdateDay - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts
- Welcome - Redeeming this code in the game will give players two damage boosts and all other boosts
Detailed steps to redeem these Roblox codes have been mentioned in the last section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator
These Roblox codes do not work in the One Punch Fighters Simulator anymore:
- 10KLIKES - Redeem for boosts
- launchEve - Redeem for boosts
- shutdown - Redeem for boosts
- strengthRating - Redeem for boosts
- Thx1500kLikes - Redeem for boosts
- ThxTesters - Redeem for boosts
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator
Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the One Punch Fighters Simulator:
- Start the One Punch Fighters Simulator and click on the Gift icon. You will now see a pop-up window.
- Enter any active code in the text box.
- Select the Enter Code button to redeem the code.
Roblox players should stick to copy-pasting active codes during the redemption process instead of manually inputting them. This way, they'll avoid making any mistakes.