One Punch Fighters Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts and heroes (October 2022)

Lord of Animes created a game called Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator for all Saitama fans. The title was created on August 8, 2022. In hardly two months, the game has had over 21.4 million visits from players and 61 thousand likes. In this title, gamers have to save their city from monsters by defeating them. Initially, they have to punch their foes multiple times by clicking continuously.

However, as their punches gain more power, the number of strikes required to take down enemies will decrease. Moreover, One Punch Fighters Simulator players can use Roblox codes from the list below to get all sorts of boosts to increase their wealth and buy all possible upgrades. This will help them advance in the game more easily.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator

Active codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

20KLIKES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a gem boost

45KLIKES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

50KLIKES - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

boost - Redeeming this code in the game will give players damage, luck, coin, and Strength boosts

DEFENSE - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

FREE_BOROS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an awakened Boros hero

FREE_EXP - Redeeming this code in the game will give players five EXP elixir

FREE_LEVEL - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 25 Fruit elixirs

FREE_luck - Redeeming this code in the game will give players five luck boosts and five elixirs

FREE_PAITAMA - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an awakened Paitama hero

FREE_STR - Redeeming this code in the game will give players five Strength elixirs

FridayCode - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

ONEMILLION - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

OnePunch - Redeeming this code in the game will give players elixirs and all boosts

OPF - Redeeming this code in the game will give players luck and damage boosts

PUMPKIN - Redeeming this code in the game will give players five Pumpkins

quiz - Redeeming this code in the game will give players two Strength boost

ShutdownForCorrection - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a damage boost and a Strength boost

SIXPART2 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

thx100likes - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a damage boost and a luck boost

thx11kplayers - Redeeming this code in the game will give players four gem boosts and four luck boosts

Thx15mVisits - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

thx1kplayers - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one damage boost and all other boosts

thx1Mvisits - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one gem boost and all other boosts

Thx3KLikes - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one gem boost and all other boosts

Thx50kSubsTwitter - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

Thx5Mvisits - Redeeming this code in the game will give players an elixir

Thx6KLikes - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one gem boost and one damage boost

Thx75kFavorites - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

Thx7KFollows - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one gem boost and all other boosts

UPDATE2 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players four luck boosts

UPDATE3 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players damage, luck, coin, and Strength boosts

UPDATE4 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players one elixir and all boosts

UPDATE5 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

UPDATE5BUGFIX - Redeeming this code in the game will give players three elixir boosts

UPDATE6 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players a damage boost and a luck boost

UPDATE6BUGFIX - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

UPDATE7 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

UPDATE8 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

UPDATE9 - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

UPDATE9BUGFIX - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

UpdateDay - Redeeming this code in the game will give players all boosts

Welcome - Redeeming this code in the game will give players two damage boosts and all other boosts

Detailed steps to redeem these Roblox codes have been mentioned in the last section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work in the One Punch Fighters Simulator anymore:

10KLIKES - Redeem for boosts

launchEve - Redeem for boosts

shutdown - Redeem for boosts

strengthRating - Redeem for boosts

Thx1500kLikes - Redeem for boosts

ThxTesters - Redeem for boosts

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters Simulator

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the One Punch Fighters Simulator:

Start the One Punch Fighters Simulator and click on the Gift icon. You will now see a pop-up window.

Enter any active code in the text box.

Select the Enter Code button to redeem the code.

Roblox players should stick to copy-pasting active codes during the redemption process instead of manually inputting them. This way, they'll avoid making any mistakes.

