Roblox Max Speed codes for December 2022: Free trophies and acceleration

Roblox Max Speed is an adrenaline-packed racing game from Team Hermes that puts players in the driver’s seat. The game is a relatively new experience on the platform since it was released in September 2022, but it has already received more than 57 million visitors, and more than one million fans have marked it as their favorite Roblox game.

Max Speed features realistic graphics and sound effects that ensure an immersive experience. The controls are easy and intuitive, allowing new players to quickly pick the game up and start racing. There are various obstacles to navigate and challenges to tackle.

The game loop has players beating their competitors in races and then leveling up their characters using the rewards earned. Racers can also customize their vehicles to increase their speed, and they can make certain improvements to their in-game characters as well.

Speed is understandably a core component of Roblox Max Speed. The faster players can complete various objectives and level up, the better their chances of winning. Because of this, players should always claim codes that can help them maximize their speed and gain an edge over the competition.

Max Speed is one such game that has several active codes that can provide exclusive free items and rewards. These codes can be used to upgrade weapons, access special levels, and even unlock powerful characters.

Get free Trophies and Acceleration using these Roblox Max Speed codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Max Speed

Users can find all the new active codes in Max Speed below. Please redeem them before they become inactive.

BigDay - Claim code for 15 minutes 2x Trophies

Claim code for 15 minutes 2x Trophies RunForrestRun - Claim code for 15 minutes 2x Acceleration

Claim code for 15 minutes 2x Acceleration FastNFurious - Claim code for 15 minutes 2x Trophies

Inactive codes in Roblox Max Speed

The following Max Speed codes no longer work as they have already expired:

Red Express - Claim code for Red vehicle

Claim code for Red vehicle E-Scooter - Claim code for E-Scooter vehicle

Claim code for E-Scooter vehicle Headlight - Claim code for Unique Headlight

How to redeem codes in Roblox Max Speed

If players need a little help redeeming their Max Speed codes, these simple steps below may be useful:

Launch Max Speed.

Click on the green 'Gift' icon on the right-hand side of the screen.

Enter the code into the 'Type Code Here' text box.

Click 'Redeem' to claim your reward.

Enjoy the reward.

Since the codes are case-sensitive, you should copy and paste them to avoid typos.

More on Roblox Max Speed

To get the most out of Max Speed, it’s important to understand the rules and objectives of the game. The goal is to outrace opponents as players make their way to the finish line.

The vehicle will accelerate as players press the left mouse button or tap a button on their mobile screen. Vehicles can be customized by adding upgrades and applying modifications.

Racers can also customize their character’s appearance with clothes, hairstyles, and accessories. This allows them to create a unique avatar and add their own personal touch to the game.

One of the most unique features of Max Speed is the ability to pump up tires for faster speed. This feature allows players to boost their speed and take their racing experience to the next level.

