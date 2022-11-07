Roblox Meteor Simulator codes in November 2022: Free Cash and pets  

The Roblox gaming platform has a vast selection of titles with feature unique gameplay. Meteor Simulator is one such title, where players must direct meteors, so they hit certain objects on the map. Sticking to this gameplay will get them Cash, Gems, and more.

Meteor Simulator offers its players a wide variety of meteors, each varying in size and damage. Once players get their hands on the best one, they will be able to easily top the game's worldwide leaderboard. Gamers will, however, require pets to complete this herculean task. When equipped, the creatures provide increased stats and movement speed to the players as well as other buffs.

Acquiring the finest pets can be prohibitively expensive, which is why users should consider redeeming the codes provided in this article. These codes offer free money and special pets when used.

Get rich using Roblox Meteor Simulator codes

Valid codes

Unfortunately, only a handful of Roblox Meteor Simulator codes are active. Players can expect new ones in the next update, as well as during special in-game events, collaborations, and major patches.

20KPet – Redeem this code for 20,000 Cash and a pet

FreeLuck – Redeem this code for Boost

– Redeem this code for Boost YAY15K – Redeem this code for 15,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 15,000 Cash Noice8K – Redeem this code for 8,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 8,000 Cash OMG6K – Redeem this code for 6,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 6,000 Cash 4KLikesOPP – Redeem this code for 4,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 4,000 Cash 2KWow – Redeem this code for 2,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 2,000 Cash Likes1K – Redeem this code for 1,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 1,000 Cash 500Likes – Redeem this code for a Party Bat and 500 Cash

– Redeem this code for a Party Bat and 500 Cash 250Likes – Redeem this code for 1,000 Cash and a Party Wolf

– Redeem this code for 1,000 Cash and a Party Wolf Release – Redeem this code for 1,001 Cash

– Redeem this code for 1,001 Cash Damn10KK – Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

Players must act with haste and redeem these codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator as soon as possible since they can expire at any time. Also, readers are advised to redeem the pet codes first. This is due to the fact that the claimed rewards are quite valuable. Moreover, the price of pets in the community market will skyrocket once the codes expire.

Invalid codes

Luckily, none of the codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator have been rendered inactive.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Meteor Simulator

Players must follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem active Roblox Meteor Simulator codes:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Select the blue-colored checklist icon above the settings logo on the right-hand side of the screen. A new code box will be displayed on the screen now.

Players can copy any code from the list provided earlier and paste it into the small text box that reads "Enter Code Here!"

Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to use the codes.

Subsequently, the claimed pets can be found in the players' in-game inventories. It's also worth mentioning that when users activate cash codes, the redeemed money is sent directly to their treasuries.

Key points to remember

Players must avoid making typos during the redemption process, as Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. Instead of manually entering the codes, users must consider copying and pasting them. This method is not only fast but is also safer since it eliminates the scope for spelling errors.

Sometimes an error notice can pop up when using a redeem code. This might be a result of a server malfunction. Players can instantly fix this issue by restarting the game and trying to use the same code once again. Relaunching the title transfers players to a new server where everything is far more likely to work fine. That said, If the problem persists after restarting the game, players can conclude that the code has become inactive.

Poll : 0 votes