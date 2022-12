Roblox Miner's Haven codes (December 2022): Walls, Plushies, and more 

Roblox Miner's Haven offers a unique sandbox-based gameplay experience that relies on base building. Robloxians must craft powerful in-game items and expand their stronghold to dominate the server.

The primary objective of players in Miner's Haven is to grab the top spot on the game's global leaderboard. They can achieve this by redeeming the promo codes featured in this article.

These codes are quite simple to redeem and offer collectibles like Blobcat Walls, Blobcat Plushies, and more. Furthermore, users can avoid spending Robux by redeeming the codes featured below.

Active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven

The following are the active codes as of December 2022 in Miner's Haven:

ItsWonderful : Redeem this code for one Iron Flakes Mine

: Redeem this code for one Iron Flakes Mine twelvetosixteen : Redeem this code for x5 Blobcat Blanket

: Redeem this code for x5 Blobcat Blanket SLUMBER : Redeem this code for one Ore Gielder

: Redeem this code for one Ore Gielder mysoupisaboy : Redeem this code for x20 Blobcat Wall

: Redeem this code for x20 Blobcat Wall MakeYourDestiny : Redeem this code for x5 Blobcat Plushie x5

: Redeem this code for x5 Blobcat Plushie x5 RestEasyNow : Redeem this code for one Yoda collectible

: Redeem this code for one Yoda collectible BagelHeart : Redeem this code for x5 Blobcat Dab

: Redeem this code for x5 Blobcat Dab BIRTHDAY7 : Redeem this code for x3 Birthday Box

: Redeem this code for x3 Birthday Box BIRTHDAYBOX: Redeem this code for x2 Birthday Box

Inactive codes in Roblox Miner's Haven

sorryforthedelay: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

LETSGOOO: This code was redeemed for Cake Raffle Box

This code was redeemed for Cake Raffle Box metaverse: This code was redeemed for Spectral box

This code was redeemed for Spectral box easterpart1: This code was redeemed for Easter boxes

This code was redeemed for Easter boxes teleporters: This code was redeemed for 50 uc

This code was redeemed for 50 uc whatayear: This code was redeemed for Magnificent box

This code was redeemed for Magnificent box morepumpkins: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes Halloween2020: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes spookyghost: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes eternal: This code was redeemed for Magnificent Box

This code was redeemed for Magnificent Box SPOOKTOBER: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes unrealcodedude : This code was redeemed for 3 free unreal boxes

: This code was redeemed for 3 free unreal boxes birthdayevent : This code was redeemed for a free box

: This code was redeemed for a free box fiveyears : This code was redeemed for a free box

: This code was redeemed for a free box Valentine : This code was redeemed for Unreal Boxes

: This code was redeemed for Unreal Boxes ReincarnationHype : This code was redeemed for Inferno Boxes

: This code was redeemed for Inferno Boxes ResetUnreals This code was redeemed for reset Unreals

This code was redeemed for reset Unreals Woo2020 : This code was redeemed for Spectral Box

: This code was redeemed for Spectral Box PogChamp : This code was redeemed for Twitch Coins x2

: This code was redeemed for Twitch Coins x2 HappyNewYears : This code was redeemed for Inferno Boxes x3

: This code was redeemed for Inferno Boxes x3 GoAhead.RedeemIt : This code was redeemed for Red Banded Boxes

: This code was redeemed for Red Banded Boxes MinersHavenIsBack : This code was redeemed for Magnificent Box

: This code was redeemed for Magnificent Box YesItIsNostalgicToMe: This code was redeemed for Heavenly Covenyor x1

This code was redeemed for Heavenly Covenyor x1 twitchcoins! : This code was redeemed for Twitch Coins x3

: This code was redeemed for Twitch Coins x3 HappyHolidays : This code was redeemed for Magnificient Boxes x2

: This code was redeemed for Magnificient Boxes x2 Holidays2019 : This code was redeemed for 3 festive boxes

: This code was redeemed for 3 festive boxes restoredata : This code was redeemed to teleport to the Data Recovery place

: This code was redeemed to teleport to the Data Recovery place KaBOOOOM : This code was redeemed for Rocket Launcher for one life

: This code was redeemed for Rocket Launcher for one life HeadStart : This code was redeemed for $100,000 cash

: This code was redeemed for $100,000 cash communistmanifesobestmanifesto : This code was redeemed for a Spectral Box

: This code was redeemed for a Spectral Box hyup : This code was redeemed for 1 Ore Hoister

: This code was redeemed for 1 Ore Hoister Rthro : This code was redeemed for 1 Heavenly Infuser

: This code was redeemed for 1 Heavenly Infuser Whats9+10? : This code was redeemed for 21 Ancient Conveyors

: This code was redeemed for 21 Ancient Conveyors SpookySeason : This code was redeemed for 2 Inferno Boxes

: This code was redeemed for 2 Inferno Boxes Halloween2019 : This code was redeemed for 3 Unreal Boxes

: This code was redeemed for 3 Unreal Boxes DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky : This code was redeemed for 1 gnome particle

: This code was redeemed for 1 gnome particle EXOTICDAY2020 : This code was redeemed for 5 clown doges

: This code was redeemed for 5 clown doges wowadevstream?? : This code was redeemed for 3 Twitch Coins

: This code was redeemed for 3 Twitch Coins howfestive: This code was redeemed for 3 festive box

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox title and log into the server

Select the small settings icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new interface will appear, you can find the code redemption section inside it

Now, copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code"

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the free rewards instantly!

Instead of manually entering the codes, copy and paste them to avoid typographical errors.

