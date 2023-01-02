Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (January 2023): Free Crates, Gems, and more

Released on May 22, 2022, Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is the metaverse's spiritual successor to the popular Mining Simulator. Veterans of the latter title can expect a more polished and improved mining experience in Mining Simulator 2.

Players must mine a variety of ores and minerals to thrive in the world of Mining Simulator 2. By equipping the finest pets, they can improve their income, movement speed, and stats to progress further within the game.

For a more favorable gaming experience, Robloxians can consider redeeming free active codes, such as the ones featured in this article. These codes are fairly simple to redeem and offer Boosts, Coins, Crates, and other in-game resources. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about these codes.

Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Listed below are all of the current active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2:

Update25 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost (New)

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Festive —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost (New)

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update24 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Advent —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update23 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Christmas —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update22 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Cartoon —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update20 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Pixel —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Omega24 —Redeem for a 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost Super24 —Redeem for a 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost Lucky24 —Redeem for a 24 Hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 24 Hour Lucky Boost Update18 —Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost Ghost —Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update17 —Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost Spooky —Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update16 —Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost Halloween —Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost Update15 —Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost Pastry —Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost Update14 —Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost Chocolate —Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost Update13 —Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost Candyland —Redeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost Update12 —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost MysteryV3 —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Atlantic —Redeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost Update11 —Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost LuckEvent —Redeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost Update10 —Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Atlantis —Redem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update9 —Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost LostCity —Redem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost SuperEvent —Redeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost ExtraLuck —Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Update8 —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Season2 —Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost Mystery —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update7 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Treasure —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update6 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Fishing —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Update5 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost July4th —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Update4 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Factory —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Lucky —Redeem for a one hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a one hour Lucky Boost SuperLucky —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost FreeGems —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems Trading —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems Gems —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems RareCrate —Redeem for a Rare Crate

—Redeem for a Rare Crate Release —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins FreeCrate —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate FreeEgg—Redeem for a Basic Egg

As older codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2 can expire at any moment, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator

The following are the inactive Roblox codes in the game:

UltraLucky —Redeemed for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost

—Redeemed for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost UltraLuck —Redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

—Redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky MegaLuck—Redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the game's active codes:

Launch the Roblox game

Click on the Twitter logo button near the settings icon which is located on the left side of the screen

A new code redemption box UI will appear

Now, copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here"

Make sure to hit the green colored "Redeem" button to redeem that code

You can find all of the redeemed freebies in your in-game inventory.

