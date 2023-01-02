Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (January 2023): Free Crates, Gems, and more

Released on May 22, 2022, Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is the metaverse's spiritual successor to the popular Mining Simulator. Veterans of the latter title can expect a more polished and improved mining experience in Mining Simulator 2.
Players must mine a variety of ores and minerals to thrive in the world of Mining Simulator 2. By equipping the finest pets, they can improve their income, movement speed, and stats to progress further within the game.
For a more favorable gaming experience, Robloxians can consider redeeming free active codes, such as the ones featured in this article. These codes are fairly simple to redeem and offer Boosts, Coins, Crates, and other in-game resources. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about these codes.
Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Listed below are all of the current active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2:
- Update25—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost (New)
- Festive—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost (New)
- Update24—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Advent—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update23—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Christmas —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update22—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Cartoon—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update20—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Pixel—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Omega24—Redeem for a 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost
- Super24—Redeem for a 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Lucky24—Redeem for a 24 Hour Lucky Boost
- Update18—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Ghost—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update17—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Spooky—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update16—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
- Halloween—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Update15—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
- Pastry—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Update14—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
- Chocolate—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Update13—Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost
- Candyland—Redeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost
- Update12—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
- MysteryV3—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
- Atlantic—Redeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update11—Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- LuckEvent—Redeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update10—Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Atlantis—Redem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
- Update9—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
- LostCity—Redem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost
- SuperEvent—Redeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost
- ExtraLuck—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
- Update8—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
- Season2—Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost
- Mystery—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
- Update7—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
- Treasure—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
- Update6—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
- Fishing—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
- Update5—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
- July4th—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
- Update4—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
- Factory—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
- Lucky—Redeem for a one hour Lucky Boost
- SuperLucky—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost
- FreeGems—Redeem for 150 Gems
- Trading—Redeem for 250 Gems
- Gems—Redeem for 50 Gems
- RareCrate—Redeem for a Rare Crate
- Release—Redeem for 100 Coins
- FreeCrate—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- FreeEgg—Redeem for a Basic Egg
As older codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2 can expire at any moment, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
Inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator
The following are the inactive Roblox codes in the game:
- UltraLucky—Redeemed for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost
- UltraLuck—Redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky
- MegaLuck—Redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the game's active codes:
- Launch the Roblox game
- Click on the Twitter logo button near the settings icon which is located on the left side of the screen
- A new code redemption box UI will appear
- Now, copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here"
- Make sure to hit the green colored "Redeem" button to redeem that code
You can find all of the redeemed freebies in your in-game inventory.