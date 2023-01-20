Roblox Mining Simulator codes January 2023: Free tokens, eggs, and more

Roblox Mining Simulator is a simulator game in which players can either join forces with other teams or venture out on their own on a mining adventure to find valuable gems and become wealthy. They can find diamonds, grow their wealth, explore other planets, gather pets, hats, and much more. The game currently has over 800 million visits.
In January 2023, the Roblox Mining Simulator developers, Rumble Studios, introduced some brand-new codes that players can use to claim exciting rewards. These codes offer gold and other items that enhance your gaming experience. The active and inactive codes for Mining Simulator that are available in January 2023 are listed on this page.
Active codes for Roblox Mining Simulator in January 2023
The new active codes released in January 2023 for Roblox Mining Simulator are listed below:
Tokens codes:
- 250 Tokens: #ChristmasHype
- 250 Tokens: AnniversaryTokens
- 250 Tokens: EpicTokens
- 200 Tokens: 200Tokens
- 200 Tokens: 4thJuly
- 150 Tokens: July21st
- 80 Tokens: America
- 75 Tokens: 1Year
- 75 Tokens: 500m
- 75 Tokens: SummerTokens
- 70 Tokens: SummerParadise
- 70 Tokens: Challenge
- 70 Tokens: ILoveTokens
- 70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas
- 70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas2
- 70 Tokens: ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas
- 70 Tokens: MoreMoreCode
- 70 Tokens: MoreMoreTokens
- 70 Tokens: oof
- 70 Tokens: owo
- 70 Tokens: Shiny
- 70 Tokens: sircfenner
- 70 Tokens: Trails
- 70 Tokens: TooManyCodes
- 70 Tokens: Wings
- 50 Tokens: GetSlicked
- 50 Tokens: HammieJammieDoesntSuck
- 50 Tokens: NewQuests
- 50 Tokens: NosniyIsCool
- 50 Tokens: SandCastles
- 50 Tokens: SuperGems
- 20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksx2
- 20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksxInfinity
Candy Corn codes:
- 60 Candy Corn: Skelly
- 60 Candy Corn: Skeletons
- 60 Candy Corn: ThisIsHalloween
- 40 Candy Corn: Halloween
- 30 Candy Corn: ScarySkeltons
- 30 Candy Corn: Spooky
- 30 Candy Corn: Spook
- 30 Candy Corn: Spoopy
Coin codes:
- 1,000 Coins: isaac
- 20,000 Coins: WeBreakRoblox
- 10,000 Coins: Koala
- 5,000 Coins: RexexSquad
- 2,500 Coins: Arcade
- 2,000 Coins: Bear
- 100 Coins: Pets
- 1,000 Coins: LotsOfCoins
- 500 Coins: Bunny
- 2,500 Coins: Selfie
- 1,000 Coins: Crainer
- 1,200 Coins: CrazieGamer
- 1,500 Coins: DefildPlays2
- 1 Coin: FutureMSOwner
- 10,000 Coins: Bread
- 10,000 Coins: Money
- 5,000 Coins: Dinosaur
- 5,000 Coins: Sand
- 5,000 Coins: Trades
- 2,500 Coins: JellyBean
- 2,000 Coins: Candy
- 2,000 Coins: Coal
Gaming Texture codes:
- Lamb Sauce Texture: Lamb Sauce
- Abstract Texture: Abstract
- Pink Army Texture: PinkArmySkin
- Retro Gaming Texture: Retro
- Comic Texture: Comic
Egg codes:
- Eggs
- Eggo!
- LegendaryEggCode
- Momma
- Rumble
- RumbleStudios
- AnniversaryEgg
- AwesomeLegendary
- BaconHair
- BeachBall
- BigL
- CoolWater
- Demon
- Duck
- FollowUs
- FreeCrate2
- JackOLantern
- Light
- memes
- PatrioticStars
- Pumpkin
- Pumpkins
- Rainbowite
- SecretEgg
- Skies
- SummerEgg
- SuperSecretCode
- TooManyCodesSmh
- Valkyrie
Legendary Hat Crate codes:
- LegendaryHatCode
- Halloween2019
- FreeCrate
- NewHats
- AnniversaryCrate
- Adventure
- SuperCrate
- Fright
- HelpPls
- Scary
- TrickOrTreat
- EventQuest
- Goose
- SubscribePls
- yeet
- BigW
- Witches
- Duckie
- MineAlot
- Sunscreen
- Dreamy
- Scorch
- Lemonaide
- Vacation
- Patriot
- ILOVECODES
- Bonus
Other codes:
- Epic Crate: Defild Is Awesome
- Rare Crate: Rare
- Rare Crate: Cool
- Rare Hat Crate: Easter
- Common Crate: TestingThing
- Rare Hat Crate: CrazieGamerSquad
- Rare Crate: DefildPlays
- Omega Hat Crate: Ghosts
- Legendary Crate: Fluffy
- Legendary Skin Crate: Level
- Epic Crate: Unobtainible
- Epic Accessory Crate: NewTwitch
- Epic Accessory Crate: TrailUpdate
- Epic Accessory Crate: NoU
- Epic Accessory Crate: Dominus
- Epic Hat Crate: Toast
- Epic Hat Crate: ToyChest
- Epic Skin Crate: SandBox
- Rare Hat Crate: GummyBears
- Rare Hat Crate: Pumped
- Spooky Trail Crate: BroomSticks
- Spooky Trail Crate: Candy!
- Spooky Trail Crate: Ghosty
Each code in Mining Simulator has a different use. Token codes provide money to buy event gear and exclusive items, whereas eggs can get users a random pet. The mining pickaxe and storage capacity can be upgraded using Coins and Hats, respectively.
Expired codes for Roblox Mining Simulator
The expired codes for Roblox Mining Simulator are listed below:
- LegendaryHat
Redeeming codes in Roblox Mining Simulator
Players can receive free gifts upon redeeming codes for Mining Simulator, simply by logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. After launching the game, players can follow the steps listed below to redeem codes:
Step 1) Open Mining Simulator.
Step 2) Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen, which has the word 'Codes' above it.
Step 3) Copy one of the codes from the list above and paste it into the 'Code Here' box.
Step 4) Press the large green Enter button. The code will be submitted, and you should receive the appropriate award.
To guarantee that you receive the benefits, make sure to use these codes as soon as possible.