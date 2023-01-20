Roblox Mining Simulator codes January 2023: Free tokens, eggs, and more

Roblox Mining Simulator is a simulator game in which players can either join forces with other teams or venture out on their own on a mining adventure to find valuable gems and become wealthy. They can find diamonds, grow their wealth, explore other planets, gather pets, hats, and much more. The game currently has over 800 million visits.

In January 2023, the Roblox Mining Simulator developers, Rumble Studios, introduced some brand-new codes that players can use to claim exciting rewards. These codes offer gold and other items that enhance your gaming experience. The active and inactive codes for Mining Simulator that are available in January 2023 are listed on this page.

Active codes for Roblox Mining Simulator in January 2023

The new active codes released in January 2023 for Roblox Mining Simulator are listed below:

Tokens codes:

250 Tokens: #ChristmasHype

#ChristmasHype 250 Tokens: AnniversaryTokens

AnniversaryTokens 250 Tokens: EpicTokens

EpicTokens 200 Tokens: 200Tokens

200Tokens 200 Tokens: 4thJuly

4thJuly 150 Tokens: July21st

July21st 80 Tokens: America

America 75 Tokens: 1Year

1Year 75 Tokens: 500m

500m 75 Tokens: SummerTokens

SummerTokens 70 Tokens: SummerParadise

SummerParadise 70 Tokens: Challenge

Challenge 70 Tokens: ILoveTokens

ILoveTokens 70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas

ImOutOfCodeIdeas 70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas2

ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 70 Tokens: ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas

ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas 70 Tokens: MoreMoreCode

MoreMoreCode 70 Tokens: MoreMoreTokens

MoreMoreTokens 70 Tokens: oof

oof 70 Tokens: owo

owo 70 Tokens: Shiny

Shiny 70 Tokens: sircfenner

sircfenner 70 Tokens: Trails

Trails 70 Tokens: TooManyCodes

TooManyCodes 70 Tokens: Wings

Wings 50 Tokens: GetSlicked

GetSlicked 50 Tokens: HammieJammieDoesntSuck

HammieJammieDoesntSuck 50 Tokens: NewQuests

NewQuests 50 Tokens: NosniyIsCool

NosniyIsCool 50 Tokens: SandCastles

SandCastles 50 Tokens: SuperGems

SuperGems 20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksx2

HammieJammieSucksx2 20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksxInfinity

Candy Corn codes:

60 Candy Corn: Skelly

Skelly 60 Candy Corn: Skeletons

Skeletons 60 Candy Corn: ThisIsHalloween

ThisIsHalloween 40 Candy Corn: Halloween

Halloween 30 Candy Corn: ScarySkeltons

ScarySkeltons 30 Candy Corn: Spooky

Spooky 30 Candy Corn: Spook

Spook 30 Candy Corn: Spoopy

Coin codes:

1,000 Coins: isaac

isaac 20,000 Coins: WeBreakRoblox

WeBreakRoblox 10,000 Coins: Koala

Koala 5,000 Coins: RexexSquad

RexexSquad 2,500 Coins: Arcade

Arcade 2,000 Coins: Bear

Bear 100 Coins: Pets

Pets 1,000 Coins: LotsOfCoins

LotsOfCoins 500 Coins: Bunny

Bunny 2,500 Coins: Selfie

Selfie 1,000 Coins: Crainer

Crainer 1,200 Coins: CrazieGamer

CrazieGamer 1,500 Coins: DefildPlays2

DefildPlays2 1 Coin: FutureMSOwner

FutureMSOwner 10,000 Coins: Bread

Bread 10,000 Coins: Money

Money 5,000 Coins: Dinosaur

Dinosaur 5,000 Coins: Sand

Sand 5,000 Coins: Trades

Trades 2,500 Coins: JellyBean

JellyBean 2,000 Coins: Candy

Candy 2,000 Coins: Coal

Gaming Texture codes:

Lamb Sauce Texture: Lamb Sauce

Lamb Sauce Abstract Texture: Abstract

Abstract Pink Army Texture: PinkArmySkin

PinkArmySkin Retro Gaming Texture: Retro

Retro Comic Texture: Comic

Egg codes:

Eggs

Eggo!

LegendaryEggCode

Momma

Rumble

RumbleStudios

AnniversaryEgg

AwesomeLegendary

BaconHair

BeachBall

BigL

CoolWater

Demon

Duck

FollowUs

FreeCrate2

JackOLantern

Light

memes

PatrioticStars

Pumpkin

Pumpkins

Rainbowite

SecretEgg

Skies

SummerEgg

SuperSecretCode

TooManyCodesSmh

Valkyrie

Legendary Hat Crate codes:

LegendaryHatCode

Halloween2019

FreeCrate

NewHats

AnniversaryCrate

Adventure

SuperCrate

Fright

HelpPls

Scary

TrickOrTreat

EventQuest

Goose

SubscribePls

yeet

BigW

Witches

Duckie

MineAlot

Sunscreen

Dreamy

Scorch

Lemonaide

Vacation

Patriot

ILOVECODES

Bonus

Other codes:

Epic Crate: Defild Is Awesome

Defild Is Awesome Rare Crate: Rare

Rare Rare Crate: Cool

Cool Rare Hat Crate: Easter

Easter Common Crate: TestingThing

TestingThing Rare Hat Crate: CrazieGamerSquad

CrazieGamerSquad Rare Crate: DefildPlays

DefildPlays Omega Hat Crate: Ghosts

Ghosts Legendary Crate: Fluffy

Fluffy Legendary Skin Crate: Level

Level Epic Crate: Unobtainible

Unobtainible Epic Accessory Crate: NewTwitch

NewTwitch Epic Accessory Crate: TrailUpdate

TrailUpdate Epic Accessory Crate: NoU

NoU Epic Accessory Crate: Dominus

Dominus Epic Hat Crate: Toast

Toast Epic Hat Crate: ToyChest

ToyChest Epic Skin Crate: SandBox

SandBox Rare Hat Crate: GummyBears

GummyBears Rare Hat Crate: Pumped

Pumped Spooky Trail Crate: BroomSticks

BroomSticks Spooky Trail Crate: Candy!

Candy! Spooky Trail Crate: Ghosty

Each code in Mining Simulator has a different use. Token codes provide money to buy event gear and exclusive items, whereas eggs can get users a random pet. The mining pickaxe and storage capacity can be upgraded using Coins and Hats, respectively.

Expired codes for Roblox Mining Simulator

The expired codes for Roblox Mining Simulator are listed below:

LegendaryHat

Redeeming codes in Roblox Mining Simulator

Players can receive free gifts upon redeeming codes for Mining Simulator, simply by logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. After launching the game, players can follow the steps listed below to redeem codes:

Step 1) Open Mining Simulator.

Step 2) Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen, which has the word 'Codes' above it.

Step 3) Copy one of the codes from the list above and paste it into the 'Code Here' box.

Step 4) Press the large green Enter button. The code will be submitted, and you should receive the appropriate award.

To guarantee that you receive the benefits, make sure to use these codes as soon as possible.

