Roblox Murder Mystery A codes (January 2023): Free hats, knives, and more 

Roblox Murder Mystery A is a metaverse take on the traditional Murder Mystery genre. The game follows a traditional approach, with players taking on the roles of innocents, sheriffs, and murderers.

The fast-paced gameplay is accompanied by a plethora of in-game tools and accessories. Players can customize their avatars and enrich their mystery experience by purchasing knives, hats, and more. Instead of spending Robux on the aforementioned items, they can redeem the promo codes offered by the developers.

These codes offer free hats, knives, and valuable in-game resources such as Diamonds and Gems.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Murder Mystery A

Gamers can use the active codes listed below to get free rewards:

SP00KY - Redeem code for gifts

N3WMAP - Redeem code for gifts

Redeem code for gifts L0BBY - Redeem code for gifts

Redeem code for gifts END0FAN3RA - Redeem code for gifts

Redeem code for gifts WINDY - Redeem code for gems and x2 diamonds

Redeem code for gems and x2 diamonds LUCKYGEMS - Redeem code for gems and x2 diamonds

Redeem code for gems and x2 diamonds DOG3 - Redeem code for some Gems & Items

Redeem code for some Gems & Items OMG - Redeem code for some Gems & Items

Redeem code for some Gems & Items DIAMOND - Redeem code for some Gems & Hat

Redeem code for some Gems & Hat POPULAR - Redeem code for some Gems & Hat

Active codes do not have expiration dates, as a result, they will expire anytime. Hence, players are advised to redeem them before it's too late.

Inactive codes in Roblox Murder Mystery A

Unfortunately, several knives, hats, and gems codes have gone inactive. Not to worry, as fresh ones are provided to the community regularly. The following are the invalid codes in Roblox Murder Mystery A:

N3W - Redeem for a Godly Knife

Redeem for a Godly Knife PR0 - Redeem for a Rainbow Hat

Redeem for a Rainbow Hat G3MS - Redeem for 200 Gems

Redeem for 200 Gems M0REM0N3Y - Redeem for 250 Gems

Redeem for 250 Gems L0BBY - Redeem for free rewards

Redeem for free rewards END0FAN3RA - Redeem for free rewards

Redeem for free rewards FOOD - Redeem for a Hat

Redeem for a Hat SUMMEREND - Redeem for Gems

Redeem for Gems G0AL - Redeem for Gems

Redeem for Gems FAME - Redeem for a Pet

Redeem for a Pet WAT3R - Redeem for the Tide Knife

Redeem for the Tide Knife NOOB - Redeem for Big Head Hat

Redeem for Big Head Hat RICH - Redeem for 250 Gems

Redeem for 250 Gems MOREMONEY - Redeem for Gems

Redeem for Gems BACON - Redeem for a Sparkly Bacon Hat

Redeem for a Sparkly Bacon Hat INEEDGEMS - Redeem for free rewards

Redeem for free rewards DRAGON - Redeem for a Dark Dragon Knife

Redeem for a Dark Dragon Knife BANK - Redeem for a Gem

Redeem for a Gem SPARKLES - Redeem for the Sparkles Effect and a Gem

Redeem for the Sparkles Effect and a Gem FAMOUS - Redeem for a Beta Star

Redeem for a Beta Star MONIE - Redeem for Gems

Redeem for Gems NEWCASE - Redeem for 150 free gems

Redeem for 150 free gems DOGE - Redeem for a free Doge hat

Redeem for a free Doge hat S3VEN - Redeem for a free Bacondo pet

Redeem for a free Bacondo pet M!lli0N - Redeem for a free Purple Sparkle Time Fedora

Redeem for a free Purple Sparkle Time Fedora TW0 - Redeem for a free Rainbow Bacon

Redeem for a free Rainbow Bacon LIKECODE - Redeem for a free Big Head

Redeem for a free Big Head FIV3HUNDR3D - Redeem for a free Doge Head

Redeem for a free Doge Head [email protected] - Redeem for free Bacon Hair

Redeem for free Bacon Hair HUNDR3D - Redeem for a free Rainbow Squares effect

Redeem for a free Rainbow Squares effect BACON - Redeem for a reward

Redeem for a reward WEEKEND - Redeem for a reward

Redeem for a reward DARKNESS - Redeem for the Dark Squid pet

Redeem for the Dark Squid pet DUAL - Redeem for the Dual Wield Effect

Redeem for the Dual Wield Effect RAINBOWIE - Redeem for the Cartoony Rainbow Knife

Redeem for the Cartoony Rainbow Knife BUXIE - Redeem for the Bux Dominus Pet

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Murder Mystery A?

Players are advised to follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox game and enter the server

Select the blue-themed Twitter logo icon on the left side of the menu bar

A new code redemption box UI will pop up on the screen

Players can now copy the desired code from the provided list and paste it into the text box that states "ENTER HERE."

Make sure to hit the green "ENTER" button to claim the free rewards immediately!

Players can find the newly obtained rewards in their in-game inventories. They can equip the hats and knives right after redeeming the codes.

Poll : 0 votes