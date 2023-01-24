Roblox Murder Mystery A codes (January 2023): Free hats, knives, and more 

Roblox Murder Mystery A is a metaverse take on the traditional Murder Mystery genre. The game follows a traditional approach, with players taking on the roles of innocents, sheriffs, and murderers.
The fast-paced gameplay is accompanied by a plethora of in-game tools and accessories. Players can customize their avatars and enrich their mystery experience by purchasing knives, hats, and more. Instead of spending Robux on the aforementioned items, they can redeem the promo codes offered by the developers.
These codes offer free hats, knives, and valuable in-game resources such as Diamonds and Gems.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Murder Mystery A
Gamers can use the active codes listed below to get free rewards:
SP00KY - Redeem code for gifts
- N3WMAP - Redeem code for gifts
- L0BBY - Redeem code for gifts
- END0FAN3RA - Redeem code for gifts
- WINDY - Redeem code for gems and x2 diamonds
- LUCKYGEMS - Redeem code for gems and x2 diamonds
- DOG3 - Redeem code for some Gems & Items
- OMG - Redeem code for some Gems & Items
- DIAMOND - Redeem code for some Gems & Hat
- POPULAR - Redeem code for some Gems & Hat
Active codes do not have expiration dates, as a result, they will expire anytime. Hence, players are advised to redeem them before it's too late.
Inactive codes in Roblox Murder Mystery A
Unfortunately, several knives, hats, and gems codes have gone inactive. Not to worry, as fresh ones are provided to the community regularly. The following are the invalid codes in Roblox Murder Mystery A:
- N3W - Redeem for a Godly Knife
- PR0 - Redeem for a Rainbow Hat
- G3MS - Redeem for 200 Gems
- M0REM0N3Y - Redeem for 250 Gems
- L0BBY - Redeem for free rewards
- END0FAN3RA - Redeem for free rewards
- FOOD - Redeem for a Hat
- SUMMEREND - Redeem for Gems
- G0AL - Redeem for Gems
- FAME - Redeem for a Pet
- WAT3R - Redeem for the Tide Knife
- NOOB - Redeem for Big Head Hat
- RICH - Redeem for 250 Gems
- MOREMONEY - Redeem for Gems
- BACON - Redeem for a Sparkly Bacon Hat
- INEEDGEMS - Redeem for free rewards
- DRAGON - Redeem for a Dark Dragon Knife
- BANK - Redeem for a Gem
- SPARKLES - Redeem for the Sparkles Effect and a Gem
- FAMOUS - Redeem for a Beta Star
- MONIE - Redeem for Gems
- NEWCASE - Redeem for 150 free gems
- DOGE - Redeem for a free Doge hat
- S3VEN - Redeem for a free Bacondo pet
- M!lli0N - Redeem for a free Purple Sparkle Time Fedora
- TW0 - Redeem for a free Rainbow Bacon
- LIKECODE - Redeem for a free Big Head
- FIV3HUNDR3D - Redeem for a free Doge Head
- [email protected] - Redeem for free Bacon Hair
- HUNDR3D - Redeem for a free Rainbow Squares effect
- BACON - Redeem for a reward
- WEEKEND - Redeem for a reward
- DARKNESS - Redeem for the Dark Squid pet
- DUAL - Redeem for the Dual Wield Effect
- RAINBOWIE - Redeem for the Cartoony Rainbow Knife
- BUXIE - Redeem for the Bux Dominus Pet
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Murder Mystery A?
Players are advised to follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox codes:
- Launch the Roblox game and enter the server
- Select the blue-themed Twitter logo icon on the left side of the menu bar
- A new code redemption box UI will pop up on the screen
- Players can now copy the desired code from the provided list and paste it into the text box that states "ENTER HERE."
- Make sure to hit the green "ENTER" button to claim the free rewards immediately!
Players can find the newly obtained rewards in their in-game inventories. They can equip the hats and knives right after redeeming the codes.