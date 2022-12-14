Roblox My Hero Mania codes (December 2022): Free Spins 

The Roblox metaverse has a myriad of anime-based games, including My Hero Mania, which is inspired by the popular My Hero Academia manga/anime franchise.
My Hero Mania players must level up and become elite combatants to dominate the server. To enhance their influence and strength, they can explore the map and engage in PvP bouts and quests.
Players must earn in-game money to acquire various weapons, skills, and other items in the game. They can use the Spin Quirk to get special powers from various power types. One can also increase their bonus stats with points gained from leveling up at a faster rate with the help of a powerful Quirk.
Instead of purchasing Spins, players can obtain them for free by redeeming the active promo codes featured in this article.
Active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
- turkey22—Redeem for 10 Spins, one Rare Spin, and one Epic Spin (New)
- season6—Redeem for 15 Spins
- 380kCODE!—Redeem for 13 Spins
- 370klikes—Redeem for one Epic Spin
- 360kgoal—Redeem for 13 Spins
- thank350k—Redeem for 13 Spins
The active Roblox codes listed above will likely expire soon, so players are advised to redeem them before it's too late.
The Epic Spins claimed from these codes will offer Quirks from the Epic Power type. The Normal Spins, on the other hand, depend on chance-based Quirks:
- Legendary - 1%
- Epic - 10%
- Rare - 34%
- Common - 55%
Inactive codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
A significant amount of Spin codes have become invalid in Roblox My Hero Mania. Here are all of them:
- easter340k—This code was redeemable for 10 free Spins and two Rare Spins
- 330kLIKES—This code was redeemable for 12 free Spins
- 320kday—This code was redeemable for 11 free Spins
- 310kLIKES—This code was redeemable for 11 common Spins
- big300k—This code was redeemable for five common Spins and two Rare Spins
- thank290k—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- 280kLIKES—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- 270kREAL—This code was redeemable for nine Spins
- 260ktime—This code was redeemable for eight Spins
- the250k—This code was redeemable for Spins
- 240kCODE—This code was redeemable for seven Spins
- 230kcode!—This code was redeemable for five Spins
- thank220k—This code was redeemable for five free Spins
- 210kCODE!—This code was redeemable for five free Spins
- theultra190k—This code was redeemable for free Spins
- santacode—This code was redeemable for free Spins
- likereward1—This code was redeemable for two Spins
- 110kcodeyay—This code was redeemable for five Spins
- plus120k!—This code was redeemable for four free Spins
- big130k—This code was redeemable for five free Spins
- ultra140k—This code was redeemable for five free Spins!
- letsgo150k—This code was redeemable for five free Spins
- 160ktux—This code was redeemable for five free Spins
- zi170k—This code was redeemable for free Spins
- spinner180k—This code was redeemable for five free Spins
- goal200k—This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins
- newupdate!—This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins
- its90k!—This code was redeemable for six Spins
- 80kcode!—This code was redeemable for five Spins
- 70kalready—This code was redeemable for two Spins
- the100k—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- FirstCode!—This code was redeemable for free Spins
Players can expect new codes to be released during special in-game events and milestones.
How to redeem codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox codes in My Hero Mania:
- Launch My Hero Mania and enter the server
- Open the in-game menu by pressing "M"
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter code here!" text box
- The code will be redeemed automatically
- Players will receive the spins instantly.
Make sure to enter the code carefully. If you enter it incorrectly, the redemption won't be successful.