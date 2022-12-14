Roblox My Hero Mania codes (December 2022): Free Spins 

The Roblox metaverse has a myriad of anime-based games, including My Hero Mania, which is inspired by the popular My Hero Academia manga/anime franchise.

My Hero Mania players must level up and become elite combatants to dominate the server. To enhance their influence and strength, they can explore the map and engage in PvP bouts and quests.

Players must earn in-game money to acquire various weapons, skills, and other items in the game. They can use the Spin Quirk to get special powers from various power types. One can also increase their bonus stats with points gained from leveling up at a faster rate with the help of a powerful Quirk.

Instead of purchasing Spins, players can obtain them for free by redeeming the active promo codes featured in this article.

Active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

turkey22 —Redeem for 10 Spins, one Rare Spin, and one Epic Spin (New)

—Redeem for 10 Spins, one Rare Spin, and one Epic Spin (New) season6 —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins 380kCODE! —Redeem for 13 Spins

—Redeem for 13 Spins 370klikes —Redeem for one Epic Spin

—Redeem for one Epic Spin 360kgoal —Redeem for 13 Spins

—Redeem for 13 Spins thank350k—Redeem for 13 Spins

The active Roblox codes listed above will likely expire soon, so players are advised to redeem them before it's too late.

The Epic Spins claimed from these codes will offer Quirks from the Epic Power type. The Normal Spins, on the other hand, depend on chance-based Quirks:

Legendary - 1%

Epic - 10%

Rare - 34%

Common - 55%

Inactive codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

A significant amount of Spin codes have become invalid in Roblox My Hero Mania. Here are all of them:

easter340k —This code was redeemable for 10 free Spins and two Rare Spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 free Spins and two Rare Spins 330kLIKES —This code was redeemable for 12 free Spins

—This code was redeemable for 12 free Spins 320kday —This code was redeemable for 11 free Spins

—This code was redeemable for 11 free Spins 310kLIKES —This code was redeemable for 11 common Spins

—This code was redeemable for 11 common Spins big300k —This code was redeemable for five common Spins and two Rare Spins

—This code was redeemable for five common Spins and two Rare Spins thank290k —This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins 280kLIKES —This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins 270kREAL —This code was redeemable for nine Spins

—This code was redeemable for nine Spins 260ktime —This code was redeemable for eight Spins

—This code was redeemable for eight Spins the250k —This code was redeemable for Spins

—This code was redeemable for Spins 240kCODE —This code was redeemable for seven Spins

—This code was redeemable for seven Spins 230kcode! —This code was redeemable for five Spins

—This code was redeemable for five Spins thank220k —This code was redeemable for five free Spins

—This code was redeemable for five free Spins 210kCODE! —This code was redeemable for five free Spins

—This code was redeemable for five free Spins theultra190k —This code was redeemable for free Spins

—This code was redeemable for free Spins santacode —This code was redeemable for free Spins

—This code was redeemable for free Spins likereward1 —This code was redeemable for two Spins

—This code was redeemable for two Spins 110kcodeyay —This code was redeemable for five Spins

—This code was redeemable for five Spins plus120k! —This code was redeemable for four free Spins

—This code was redeemable for four free Spins big130k —This code was redeemable for five free Spins

—This code was redeemable for five free Spins ultra140k —This code was redeemable for five free Spins!

—This code was redeemable for five free Spins! letsgo150k —This code was redeemable for five free Spins

—This code was redeemable for five free Spins 160ktux —This code was redeemable for five free Spins

—This code was redeemable for five free Spins zi170k —This code was redeemable for free Spins

—This code was redeemable for free Spins spinner180k —This code was redeemable for five free Spins

—This code was redeemable for five free Spins goal200k —This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins newupdate! —This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins its90k! —This code was redeemable for six Spins

—This code was redeemable for six Spins 80kcode! —This code was redeemable for five Spins

—This code was redeemable for five Spins 70kalready —This code was redeemable for two Spins

—This code was redeemable for two Spins the100k —This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins FirstCode!—This code was redeemable for free Spins

Players can expect new codes to be released during special in-game events and milestones.

How to redeem codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox codes in My Hero Mania:

Launch My Hero Mania and enter the server

Open the in-game menu by pressing "M"

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter code here!" text box

The code will be redeemed automatically

Players will receive the spins instantly.

Make sure to enter the code carefully. If you enter it incorrectly, the redemption won't be successful.

