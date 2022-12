Roblox Ninja Legends codes (December 2022)

Roblox Ninja Legends codes can be redeemed in the game for free Chi, Gems, Auto-training mode, and souls. Players need all these items to survive and grow. If gamers choose not to use the codes offered by the developers, they will have to spend a lot of time training their avatar to achieve the same results. Another way to do better in the game is to use Robux.

In the interactive game Ninja Legends, gamers adopt the skills and weapons of a ninja. They can master Ninjutsu using swords and other weapons to get abilities like Double Jump as well as the Burning Entity element.

Chi can be used by players to buy Pets. When users find these companions on the map, their chances of earning Chi and Coins are multiplied thanks to these creatures' passive boosters.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

All working codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

Below are the active codes in the game:

blizzardninja500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

Chiinnerpeace5k - Players can redeem this code for 5,000 Chi

Chisilentshadows1000 - Players can redeem this code for 1000 Chi

Chiskyblades10K - Players can redeem this code for 10,000 Chi

christmasninja500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Gems

darkelements2000 - Players can redeem this code for 2000 Chi

DesertNinja250 - Players can redeem this code for 250 Chi

dojomasters500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

dragonlegend750 - Players can redeem this code for 750 Chi

dragonwarrior500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

elementmaster750 - Players can redeem this code for 750 Chi

epicelements500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

epicflyingninja500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

epicninja250 - Players can redeem this code for 250 Chi

epictrain15 - Players can redeem this code for 15 minutes of Auto-training

fastninja100 - Players can redeem this code for 100 Chi

flyingninja500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

goldninja500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

goldupdate500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

legendaryninja500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

legends200M - Players can redeem this code for 1,100 Chi

legends500m - Players can redeem this code for 1,000 Chi

legends700m - Players can redeem this code for 1,200 Chi

masterninja750 - Players can redeem this code for 1,000 Chi

mythicalninja500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

omegasecrets5000 - Players can redeem this code for 5,000 Chi

roboninja15 - Players can redeem this code for 15 minutes of Auto-training

secretcrystal1000 - Players can redeem this code for 750 Chi

senseisanta500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

shadowninja500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

skymaster750 - Players can redeem this code for 750 Chi

soulhunter5 - Players can redeem this code for five Souls

sparkninja20 - Players can redeem this code for 20 Souls

swiftblade300 - Players can redeem this code for 300 Chi

ultrasecrets10k - Players can redeem this code for 10,000 Chi

zenmaster15K - Players can redeem this code for 15,000 Chi

zenmaster500 - Players can redeem this code for 500 Chi

The detailed steps to redeem these free codes are offered in the final section of the article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

Here is a list of all the Roblox codes that do not work in Ninja Legends anymore:

autotrain15 - This code was redeemed by players for 15 minutes of Auto-training

bossbattle300 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

epicsensei500 - This code was redeemed by players for 500 Chi

epictower350 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

epicturrets450 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

epicturrets - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

Firstplanet250 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

launch100 - This code was redeemed by players for 100 Coins

newgame500 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

powers500 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

shurikencity500 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

treeninja400 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

waterfall500 - This code was redeemed by players for rewards

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any Roblox code in Ninja Legends:

Start the game and wait for your avatar to be summoned.

After that, click on the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen. A pop-up window should appear now.

Enter the code in the text box and press the Enter button to complete the redemption process.

You should avoid typing out the Roblox code you're trying to use in the text box, as it is case-sensitive and needs to be entered exactly as it appears on the active list.

