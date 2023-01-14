Roblox Potion Simulator codes for January 2023: Free coins and more

Roblox Potion Simulator is a popular Roblox game that allows players to explore a virtual world in which they can create, customize, and combine potions to craft powerful elixirs and magical brews.

The game offers a variety of potions, each with its own unique properties and effects. Users can mix, match, and customize the potions to create powerful concoctions that can be used to battle monsters, explore dungeons, and even gain access to secret areas.

Players need to create different brews to sell for coins. They can use these coins to upgrade their potion-making abilities and also purchase pets that will help them progress faster. As users gain more money, they will be able to unlock new worlds that give them access to better pets.

Players need to collect ingredients from different areas of the map to make potions. Users can find ingredients by exploring different worlds, completing tasks, and purchasing them from the store. Once they have all the ingredients for a particular potion, they can craft it and sell it for coins.

The most recent list of OP codes for the game's free coins, pets, and other goodies can be found on our Roblox Potion Simulator codes page.

These codes will significantly help users regardless of how long they’ve been playing Potion Simulator.

Utilize these Roblox Potion Simulator codes to get free coins and more in January 2023

Here is a list of all the Potion Simulator codes that are currently working, giving away free coins, pets, and more. Players are recommended to redeem these right away as they can abruptly expire.

List of active codes in Roblox Potion Simulator:

Comeback - Use this code to obtain a free pet

- Use this code to obtain a free pet Update21 - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins Update20 - Use this code to obtain 15,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 15,000 Coins Bosse - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins Update19 - Use this code to obtain 15,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 15,000 Coins Update18 - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins Jungle - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins Update17 - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins Altimox - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins Update16 - Use this code to obtain 10,000Coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000Coins Update15 - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 Coins Update11 - Use this code to obtain 10,000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 coins Update10 - Use this code to obtain 10,000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 coins Update9 - Use this code to obtain 20,000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 20,000 coins Desert - Use this code to obtain 10000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 10000 coins Cyber - Use this code to obtain 5000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 5000 coins Update6 - Use this code to obtain 10,000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 coins Lava - Use this code to obtain 5000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 5000 coins Update3 - Use this code to obtain 5000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 5000 coins Update2 - Use this code to obtain 1000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 1000 coins MoreCoins - Use this code to obtain x2 Coins 15 minutes

- Use this code to obtain x2 Coins 15 minutes DoubleBrews - Use this code to obtain x2 Brews 15 minutes

- Use this code to obtain x2 Brews 15 minutes AutoDelete - Use this code to obtain 500 coins

- Use this code to obtain 500 coins Sub2Blueio - Use this code to obtain Blueio pet

- Use this code to obtain Blueio pet Luck - Use this code to obtain 2x Luck for 15 Minutes

- Use this code to obtain 2x Luck for 15 Minutes Update1 - Use this code to obtain 5000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 5000 Coins Release - Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins Potion - Use this code to obtain 500 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 500 Coins FreeCoins - Use this code to obtain 300 Coins

List of inactive codes in Roblox Potion Simulator

The codes listed below are no longer valid for use with Potion Simulator.

LunarNewYear

SorryForTheDelay

10KMembers - Use this code to obtain a free pet

- Use this code to obtain a free pet HappyNewYear2022 - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Coins Update13 - Use this code to obtain 1000 Presents

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Presents Snowman - Use this code to obtain 5000 Presents

- Use this code to obtain 5000 Presents Christmas - Use this code to obtain 1000 presents

- Use this code to obtain 1000 presents SecondEvent - Use this code to obtain 500 presents

- Use this code to obtain 500 presents SorryForDelaying - Use this code to obtain 15,000 presents

- Use this code to obtain 15,000 presents Winter - Use this code to obtain 5000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 5000 coins HappyThanksgiving - Redeem for 50,000 coins

Redeem for 50,000 coins 50KVisits - Use this code to obtain a free pet

- Use this code to obtain a free pet Update7 - Use this code to obtain 15,000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 15,000 coins LastChance - Use this code to obtain 20,000 Sweets

- Use this code to obtain 20,000 Sweets FreePet - Use this code to obtain a free TV pet

- Use this code to obtain a free TV pet Spooky - Use this code to obtain 1000 sweets

- Use this code to obtain 1000 sweets Halloween - Use this code to obtain 3000 sweets

- Use this code to obtain 3000 sweets FirstEvent - Use this code to obtain 500 sweets

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Potion Simulator

Following these easy steps will allow users to redeem codes in Roblox Potion Simulator:

Press the Twitter/Codes button in the game located on the left side of the screen.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the "Enter Code" box.

Enter to receive your reward!

Enjoy your reward.

After manually entering the codes, users must check them again for typos. They can copy and paste the codes from the list above for a breezy experience.

It is encouraged that users bookmark our page so they can easily obtain the latest freebies in Roblox.

