Roblox Prison Tycoon Codes for January 2023: Free cash 

Prison Tycoon is a Roblox simulator game that allows players to build their prisons and work their way up to becoming the most successful prison tycoon. Gamers can expand and upgrade their prison and attack and defend other prison bases with cool weapons. It’s a game that anyone passionate about prison management and strategy can enjoy.

In it, players must manage the prison’s resources, such as money, inmates, and staff, while also dealing with the occasional riot or escape attempt. Users are also tasked with expanding their prisons by adding more floors or upgrading existing ones. Upgrading floors allows them to add new features such as a cafeteria, a library, and a security checkpoint.

In addition to regular prison management tasks, players can attack and defend other prisons. Attacking prisons involves using weapons to break down doors, walls, and other objects to get to the inmates and take them away. Defending involves using weapons to prevent enemies from entering the prison. Weapons range from swords and guns to grenades and dynamite.

Players can also earn money in Prison Tycoon. Money is earned by completing tasks such as filling up cells, building new floors, and upgrading existing ones. Money can then be used to purchase upgrades for the prison, such as a better security system or a bigger cafeteria. It can also buy weapons and equipment when attacking other prisons.

Roblox Prison Tycoon codes are special codes that can be used to get extra in-game currency and resources. These codes are usually released by the game’s developers and can be used to give players a boost in the game. The codes usually expire after a certain period, so it’s essential to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of Active codes in Prison Tycoon

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Prison Tycoon codes are still active and will provide players with free cash. People are encouraged to use the codes as soon as possible because they might not function for very long and expire without warning.

GIFT - Use this code to obtain 200,000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 200,000 Cash LASER - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Cash FREEZERAY - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Cash

List of Inactive codes in Prison Tycoon

Roblox Prison Tycoon currently doesn't have any inactive codes. Players must use all of the game's active codes before expiration.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Prison Tycoon

Roblox Prison Tycoon codes are simple to use. By taking the simple actions described below, they can swiftly redeem every active one:

Look for the Twitter icon on the side of the screen.

Open up the code redemption window,

Copy one of our codes

Paste it into the text box,

Hit redeem to receive your reward!

Enjoy your reward

When manually inputting the codes, you must double-check them for grammatical and typographical errors. You can copy and paste the codes during the redemption process. This approach is not only error-free but also quicker.

