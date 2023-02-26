Roblox Project Avatar codes (February 2023): Free ranks, Yen, and more 

The Roblox metaverse has a variety of manga-based titles on its platform. That being said, Roblox Project Avatar's models and environment are inspired by the popular Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise.

In this title, Robloxians start their bending journey as novice in-game characters. They must defeat NPCs and other players on the server to progress further.

Instead of spending a fortune on Robux to purchase resources and enhancements, one can redeem the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are quite simple to use and offer free resources, rolls, ranks, and more.

Active codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued by the developers. With that said, players can expect a fresh set of codes in the upcoming in-game updates and special events.

!BIG1MIL - Redeem for a Family Roll

Redeem for a Family Roll !DJKHALED - Redeem for an Element Roll

Redeem for an Element Roll !THEYDIDNTBELIEVEINUS - Redeem for a Talent Roll

Redeem for a Talent Roll !WETHEBEST - Redeem for a Trait Roll

Redeem for a Trait Roll !JUICEWRLDDID - Redeem for 750 Yen

Redeem for 750 Yen !ROADTO10MIL - Redeem for 1.5k Yen

Redeem for 1.5k Yen !1500FOLLOWERS - Redeem for a Family Reroll

Redeem for a Family Reroll !12000MEMBERS - Redeem for an Element Reroll

Redeem for an Element Reroll !COMEBACKSOON - Redeem for a Skin Reroll

Redeem for a Skin Reroll !BIGLIONISBACK - Redeem for 750 Yen

Redeem for 750 Yen !UPD153 - Redeem to roll a new Family

Redeem to roll a new Family !MOBILESUPPORT - Redeem to roll a new Family

Redeem to roll a new Family !SYNTEURO - Redeem for 15k Yen

Redeem for 15k Yen !ONEKAYFOLLOWERS - Redeem to roll a new Element

Redeem to roll a new Element !CASHHKARTI - Redeem to roll a new Element

Redeem to roll a new Element !UPDATE1SOON - Redeem to roll a new Element

Redeem to roll a new Element !CODESONTWITTER - Redeem to roll a new Family

Redeem to roll a new Family !LIKENFAVGAME2 - Redeem to roll a new Family

Redeem to roll a new Family !GOODDAYLION - Redeem to roll a new Family

Redeem to roll a new Family !FAMILYNFRIENDS - Redeem to roll a new Family

Redeem to roll a new Family !Sub2BigBeefy - Redeem to roll a new Family

Redeem to roll a new Family !SORRYSHUTDOWN - Redeem for 5k Yen and 5 Ranks

Redeem for 5k Yen and 5 Ranks !SORRYSHUTDOWN2 - Redeem for 15k Yen and 10 Ranks

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Several old codes in Roblox Project Avatar have become invalid over time.

!JULYFOURTH - Redeem for 5k Yen

Redeem for 5k Yen !HAIRWORKING - Redeem for a Hair Roll

Redeem for a Hair Roll !HAIRWORKING2 - Redeem for a Hair Roll

Redeem for a Hair Roll !ONEKFAVS - Redeem for a Skin Roll

Redeem for a Skin Roll !GGLION - Redeem for a Skin Roll

Redeem for a Skin Roll !SEVENKMEMBERS - Redeem for an Element Roll

Redeem for an Element Roll !TWOKFAVS - Redeem for an Element Roll

Redeem for an Element Roll !THXLION - Redeem for a Talent Roll

Redeem for a Talent Roll !BDAYWEEK - Redeem for a Talent Roll

Redeem for a Talent Roll !LIKENFAV - Redeem for a Trait Roll

Redeem for a Trait Roll !THUMBSUPPLS - Redeem for a Trait Roll

Redeem for a Trait Roll !MULLAHHH - Redeem for 750 Yen

Redeem for 750 Yen !HAPPYBDAYLION - Redeem for 3.5k Yen

Redeem for 3.5k Yen !WELUVLION - Redeem for a Family Roll

Redeem for a Family Roll !DAWEEKEND - Redeem for a Family Roll

Redeem for a Family Roll !NEWHAIRSTYLE - Redeem for a Hair Roll

Redeem for a Hair Roll !MADHOUSE - Claim for Trait Reroll.

Claim for Trait Reroll. !GOATSTATUS - Claim for Skin Reroll.

Claim for Skin Reroll. !CONTENTUPDATES - Claim for Talent Reroll.

Claim for Talent Reroll. !JULIANHAK06 - Claim for Element Reroll.

Claim for Element Reroll. !RETSUNOTETSU2 - Claim for Element Reroll.

Claim for Element Reroll. !AVATARPROJECT - Claim for Element Reroll.

Claim for Element Reroll. !CHEFTACKO - Claim for Element Reroll.

Claim for Element Reroll. !LAZGOCRAZY - Claim for Element Reroll.

Claim for Element Reroll. !9994LIFE - Claim for Skin Color Reroll.

Claim for Skin Color Reroll. !BALANCED - Claim for Random Talent Reroll.

Claim for Random Talent Reroll. !BOBRUFUS - Claim for Family Reroll.

Claim for Family Reroll. !FOLLOWONTWITTER - Claim for Element Reroll.

Claim for Element Reroll. !FREETRAIT - Claim for Trait Reroll.

Claim for Trait Reroll. !RELEASED - Claim for 750 Yen

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Project Avatar?

Follow the simple steps mentioned below to swiftly redeem the codes:

Start the game and log into the server.

Once inside the main server, start the in-game chat box by hitting the "/" key on your keyboard.

Users can copy the required code from our provided list and paste it into the empty text box.

Press the Enter button on your keyboard to immediately claim the freebies.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence players who manually input their codes are advised to avoid typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption procedure.

