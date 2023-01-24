Roblox Project Avatar codes (January 2023): Free Yen, Reroll, and more 

Roblox Project Avatar is based on the famous Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. Players are tasked with becoming elite benders in the world of Project Avatar.

Newbies start the game as inexperienced warriors with essential gear and weapons. They must fight to the top by defeating lethal NPCs and other players on the server. New players must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article to get off to a perfect start.

These codes offer free in-game money, rerolls, and more when redeemed. Readers interested in learning more about Roblox codes can scroll down.

Active and Inactive codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Players can easily redeem the active Roblox codes listed below:

!BIG1MIL —Redeem for a Family Roll (New)

—Redeem for a Family Roll !DJKHALED —Redeem for an Element Roll (New)

—Redeem for an Element Roll !THEYDIDNTBELIEVEINUS —Redeem for a Talent Roll (New)

—Redeem for a Talent Roll !WETHEBEST —Redeem for a Trait Roll (New)

—Redeem for a Trait Roll !JUICEWRLDDID —Redeem for 750 Yen (New)

—Redeem for 750 Yen !ROADTO10MIL —Redeem for 1.5k Yen (New)

—Redeem for 1.5k Yen !1500FOLLOWERS —Redeem for a Family Reroll

—Redeem for a Family Reroll !12000MEMBERS —Redeem for an Element Reroll

—Redeem for an Element Reroll !COMEBACKSOON —Redeem for a Skin Reroll

—Redeem for a Skin Reroll !BIGLIONISBACK —Redeem for 750 Yen

—Redeem for 750 Yen !UPD153 —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !MOBILESUPPORT —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !SYNTEURO —Redeem for 15k Yen

—Redeem for 15k Yen !ONEKAYFOLLOWERS —Redeem to roll a new Element

—Redeem to roll a new Element !CASHHKARTI —Redeem to roll a new Element

—Redeem to roll a new Element !UPDATE1SOON —Redeem to roll a new Element

—Redeem to roll a new Element !CODESONTWITTER —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !LIKENFAVGAME2 —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !GOODDAYLION —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !FAMILYNFRIENDS —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !Sub2BigBeefy —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !SORRYSHUTDOWN —Redeem for 5k Yen and 5 Ranks

—Redeem for 5k Yen and 5 Ranks !SORRYSHUTDOWN2—Redeem for 15k Yen and 10 Ranks

Players tired of their bending form (elemental power) must use the Element Reroll to change their stance. Free Yen obtained from the codes can empower one's equipment and inventory.

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Unfortunately, the expired codes list in Roblox Project Avatar is rich in numbers. Players are asked not to worry; they can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch update and in-game special events.

!JULYFOURTH —Redeem for 5k Yen (New)

—Redeem for 5k Yen !HAIRWORKING —Redeem for a Hair Roll (New)

—Redeem for a Hair Roll !HAIRWORKING2 —Redeem for a Hair Roll (New)

—Redeem for a Hair Roll !ONEKFAVS —Redeem for a Skin Roll

—Redeem for a Skin Roll !GGLION —Redeem for a Skin Roll

—Redeem for a Skin Roll !SEVENKMEMBERS —Redeem for an Element Roll

—Redeem for an Element Roll !TWOKFAVS —Redeem for an Element Roll

—Redeem for an Element Roll !THXLION —Redeem for a Talent Roll

—Redeem for a Talent Roll !BDAYWEEK —Redeem for a Talent Roll

—Redeem for a Talent Roll !LIKENFAV —Redeem for a Trait Roll

—Redeem for a Trait Roll !THUMBSUPPLS —Redeem for a Trait Roll

—Redeem for a Trait Roll !MULLAHHH —Redeem for 750 Yen

—Redeem for 750 Yen !HAPPYBDAYLION —Redeem for 3.5k Yen

—Redeem for 3.5k Yen !WELUVLION —Redeem for a Family Roll

—Redeem for a Family Roll !DAWEEKEND —Redeem for a Family Roll

—Redeem for a Family Roll !NEWHAIRSTYLE —Redeem for a Hair Roll

—Redeem for a Hair Roll !MADHOUSE —Claim for Trait Reroll.

—Claim for Trait Reroll. !GOATSTATUS —Claim for Skin Reroll.

—Claim for Skin Reroll. !CONTENTUPDATES —Claim for Talent Reroll.

—Claim for Talent Reroll. !JULIANHAK06 —Claim for Element Reroll.

—Claim for Element Reroll. !RETSUNOTETSU2 —Claim for Element Reroll.

—Claim for Element Reroll. !AVATARPROJECT —Claim for Element Reroll.

—Claim for Element Reroll. !CHEFTACKO —Claim for Element Reroll.

—Claim for Element Reroll. !LAZGOCRAZY —Claim for Element Reroll.

—Claim for Element Reroll. !9994LIFE —Claim for Skin Color Reroll.

—Claim for Skin Color Reroll. !BALANCED —Claim for Random Talent Reroll.

—Claim for Random Talent Reroll. !BOBRUFUS —Claim for Family Reroll.

—Claim for Family Reroll. !FOLLOWONTWITTER —Claim for Element Reroll.

—Claim for Element Reroll. !FREETRAIT —Claim for Trait Reroll.

—Claim for Trait Reroll. !RELEASED—Claim for 750 Yen.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Avatar?

Gamers are advised to follow the steps listed below to activate the Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Launch Project Avatar and enter the server.

Once in the server, open the chat box by pressing "/" on your keyboard.

Copy the desired active code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the empty text box.

Press the "Enter" button on the keyboard to redeem the code

Newly obtained resources will be added to the players' in-game coffers. Claimed rerolls, on the other hand, can be found in their inventories.

